NuStar Energy L.P.

NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. (NS)
News

NuStar Energy L.P. : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on November 5, 2018

10/06/2018 | 12:43am CEST

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, November 5, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the third quarter 2018 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll-free 844/889-7787, reservation passcode 8547677. International callers may access the conference call by dialing 661/378-9931, reservation passcode 8547677. The partnership intends to have a playback available following the conference call, which may be accessed by dialing toll-free 855/859-2056, reservation passcode 8547677. International callers may access the playback by dialing 404/537-3406, reservation passcode 8547677.

Persons interested in listening to the live presentation or a replay via the internet may access the presentation directly at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mc9n88de or by logging on to NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has more than 9,700 miles of pipeline and 82 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has more than 97 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St. Eustatius in the Caribbean, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 903 M
EBIT 2018 339 M
Net income 2018 191 M
Debt 2018 3 395 M
Yield 2018 8,45%
P/E ratio 2018 16,93
P/E ratio 2019 22,93
EV / Sales 2018 3,38x
EV / Sales 2019 3,44x
Capitalization 3 039 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley Coleman Barron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Greehey Chairman
Mike Truby Senior Vice President-Operations
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.-5.21%3 039
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.88%63 385
ENBRIDGE INC-11.64%58 137
KINDER MORGAN INC1.11%40 319
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-12.78%37 690
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-8.23%33 584
