NuStar Energy L.P. : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on November 5, 2018

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that it will host a
conference call on Monday, November 5, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to
discuss the third quarter 2018 earnings results, which will be released
earlier that day. The conference call may be accessed by dialing
toll-free 844/889-7787, reservation passcode 8547677. International
callers may access the conference call by dialing 661/378-9931,
reservation passcode 8547677. The partnership intends to have a playback
available following the conference call, which may be accessed by
dialing toll-free 855/859-2056, reservation passcode 8547677.
International callers may access the playback by dialing 404/537-3406,
reservation passcode 8547677.
Persons interested in listening to the live presentation or a replay via
the internet may access the presentation directly at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mc9n88de
or by logging on to NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.
NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based
in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and
pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has more than 9,700
miles of pipeline and 82 terminal and storage facilities that store and
distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The
partnership’s combined system has more than 97 million barrels of
storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States,
Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St. Eustatius in the
Caribbean, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit NuStar
Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.
