NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.

(NS)
NuStar Energy L.P. : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on November 5, 2019

10/09/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the third quarter 2019 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll-free 844/889-7787, reservation passcode 5169897. International callers may access the conference call by dialing 661/378-9931, reservation passcode 5169897. The partnership intends to have a playback available following the conference call, which may be accessed by dialing toll-free 855/859-2056, reservation passcode 5169897. International callers may access the playback by dialing 404/537-3406, reservation passcode 5169897.

Persons interested in listening to the live presentation or a replay via the internet may access the presentation directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fb63w7oe or by logging on to NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,800 miles of pipeline and 74 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 74 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 675 M
EBIT 2019 399 M
Net income 2019 -129 M
Debt 2019 4 336 M
Yield 2019 8,69%
P/E ratio 2019 -17,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,36x
EV / Sales2020 4,34x
Capitalization 2 975 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley Coleman Barron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Greehey Chairman
Mike Truby Senior Vice President-Operations
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.31.92%2 975
ENBRIDGE INC.9.29%70 377
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.28%60 438
TC ENERGY CORPORATION38.83%47 364
KINDER MORGAN, INC.30.10%45 299
MPLX LP-10.73%29 028
