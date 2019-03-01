NuStar Energy L P : to Participate in Barclays Midstream Corporate Access Days

Log in
0
03/01/2019 | 03:45pm EST

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that Brad Barron, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Shoaf, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of senior management will participate in meetings with members of the investment community at Barclays Midstream Corporate Access Days on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 and Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnership’s website at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,800 miles of pipeline and 75 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has more than 88 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and St. Eustatius in the Caribbean. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 062 M
EBIT 2019 395 M
Net income 2019 163 M
Debt 2019 3 539 M
Yield 2019 9,26%
P/E ratio 2019 20,90
P/E ratio 2020 17,32
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
Capitalization 2 774 M
Chart NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
Duration : Period :
NuStar Energy L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,3 $
Spread / Average Target -2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley Coleman Barron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Greehey Chairman
Mike Truby Senior Vice President-Operations
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.23.79%2 774
ENBRIDGE INC14.78%74 825
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.44%60 351
KINDER MORGAN INC24.58%43 372
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION20.72%41 248
ENERGY TRANSFER LP11.96%38 741
