NuStar Energy L P : to Participate in Barclays Midstream Corporate Access Days

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that Brad Barron, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Shoaf, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of senior management will participate in meetings with members of the investment community at Barclays Midstream Corporate Access Days on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 and Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnership’s website at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,800 miles of pipeline and 75 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has more than 88 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and St. Eustatius in the Caribbean. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

