Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NuStar Energy L.P.    NS

NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. (NS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

NuStar Energy L P : to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Mid-West Energy Infrastructure/MLP 1x1 Forum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 08:47pm CEST

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Barron, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Shoaf, and other members of senior management will participate in meetings with members of the investment community at J.P. Morgan’s Mid-West Energy Infrastructure/MLP 1x1 Forum in Chicago, IL on Thursday, September 20, 2018. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnership’s website at 8:30 a.m. Central Time, Thursday, September 20, 2018.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has more than 9,700 miles of pipeline and 82 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has more than 97 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St. Eustatius in the Caribbean, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
08:47pNUSTAR ENERGY L P : to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Mid-West Energy Infras..
BU
08/21ConocoPhillips and Venezuela's PDVSA reach $2 billion settlement
RE
08/21ConocoPhillips and Venezuela's PDVSA reach $2 bln settlement
RE
08/15NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
08/14NUSTAR ENERGY L P : to Participate in the 2018 CITI One-on-One MLP/Midstream Inf..
AQ
08/13NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. : Announces 12% Increase in Second Quarter 2018 Net Income
AQ
08/10NUSTAR ENERGY L P : to Participate in the 2018 CITI One-on-One MLP/Midstream Inf..
BU
08/07NUSTAR ENERGY L P : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/07NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/07NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22Q2 '18 Recap And The Barbell Profile Of MLP Distribution Growth 
08/21Blueknight Preferred Shares - The Reward Might Be Worth The Risk 
08/20NuStar says PDVSA to resume use of St. Eustatius oil terminal after deal 
08/19NUSTAR : Strong Growth Potential, But High Debt 
08/18MLPS : 'Diversification Is Protection Against Ignorance. It Makes Little Sense I.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 903 M
EBIT 2018 342 M
Net income 2018 196 M
Debt 2018 3 404 M
Yield 2018 8,81%
P/E ratio 2018 15,81
P/E ratio 2019 20,31
EV / Sales 2018 3,32x
EV / Sales 2019 3,37x
Capitalization 2 917 M
Chart NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
Duration : Period :
NuStar Energy L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 26,3 $
Spread / Average Target -3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley Coleman Barron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Greehey Chairman
Mike Truby Senior Vice President-Operations
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.-9.02%2 917
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.66%63 255
ENBRIDGE INC-9.64%58 643
KINDER MORGAN INC1.27%40 385
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-9.99%38 453
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-6.89%34 092
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.