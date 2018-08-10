Log in
NuStar Energy L.P.

NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. (NS)
My previous session
NuStar Energy L P : to Participate in the 2018 CITI One-on-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference

08/10/2018

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Brad Barron, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tom Shoaf and other members of senior management will participate in meetings with members of the investment community at the 2018 CITI One-on-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 and Thursday, August 16, 2018. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnership’s website at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has more than 9,700 miles of pipeline and 82 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has more than 97 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St. Eustatius in the Caribbean, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 899 M
EBIT 2018 346 M
Net income 2018 182 M
Debt 2018 3 262 M
Yield 2018 8,56%
P/E ratio 2018 15,80
P/E ratio 2019 22,68
EV / Sales 2018 3,06x
EV / Sales 2019 3,18x
Capitalization 2 558 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley C. Barron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Greehey Chairman
Mike Truby Senior Vice President-Operations
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
