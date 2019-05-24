Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nutanix Inc    NTNX

NUTANIX INC

(NTNX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DEADLINE TUESDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nutanix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix ” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NTNX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Nutanix released its second quarter fiscal 2019 results on February 28, 2019. The Company reported its third-quarter guidance to be lower than analysts’ expectations. Management blamed "inadequate marketing spend for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring" for the weak guidance. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Nutanix, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Rina Restaino, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NUTANIX INC
05:46pDEADLINE TUESDAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Agai..
BU
05/23NTNX LAWSUIT ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action ..
PR
05/21NUTANIX : enjoys IT inroads by making infrastructure invisible
AQ
05/21NUTANIX : Sirius Named Global Partner of the Year at Nutanix .NEXT Anaheim 2019
AQ
05/20NUTANIX : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc.
PR
05/19NUTANIX : How Nutanix enables organisations to transition into the hybrid cloud ..
AQ
05/17NUTANIX : HPE and Nutanix partner for IaaS solution
AQ
05/16NTNX INVESTORS REMINDER : Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class ..
BU
05/16NUTANIX : Arcserve unveils unified data protection solution
AQ
05/14NUTANIX UPCOMING DEADLINE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nutanix, Inc. Investors of Im..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 281 M
EBIT 2019 -258 M
Net income 2019 -520 M
Finance 2019 464 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 4,84x
EV / Sales 2020 3,99x
Capitalization 6 667 M
Chart NUTANIX INC
Duration : Period :
Nutanix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTANIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 47,3 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dheeraj Pandey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Sangster Executive Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Duston M. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Rajiv Mirani Chief Technology Officer-Cloud Platforms
Wendy Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTANIX INC-16.57%6 667
SALESFORCE.COM12.22%119 090
ANAPLAN INC43.26%4 881
QUALYS INC20.64%3 531
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.5.33%3 169
SOPHOS GROUP PLC10.67%2 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About