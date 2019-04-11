Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nutanix Inc    NTNX

NUTANIX INC

(NTNX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 28, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTNX) securities between March 2, 2018 and February 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Nutanix investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On February 28, 2019, in a press release announcing the Company’s second quarter 2019 financial results, Nutanix advised investors that its third quarter 2019 guidance “reflects the impact of inadequate marketing spending for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring.” During a conference call later that day, the Company disclosed that lead generation remained flat or declined, despite previous representations that the Company had been growing its business through investments in sales and marketing.

On this news, shares of Nutanix fell $16.39 per share, or over 32%, to close at $33.70 on March 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s lead generation spending remained flat or declined; (2) the Company was not increasing its sales and marketing activities; (3) that the Company’s financial results were driven by reduced lead generation spend, rather than improved operations; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Nutanix during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than May 28, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NUTANIX INC
01:45pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
09:19aNUTANIX : HPE and Nutanix partner for IaaS solution
AQ
08:47aNUTANIX : HPE and Nutanix Sign Global Agreement to Deliver Hybrid Cloud as a Ser..
AQ
04/10HP : Nutanix team up on hyperconverged private cloud systems
AQ
04/10NUTANIX : HPE, Nutanix ink deal to deliver hybrid cloud as a service
AQ
04/08Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
04/05GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nutanix, Inc...
BU
04/04LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
04/04Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nutanix, ..
BU
04/03NUTANIX : USC Marshall School of Business Puts Students and Faculty First Using ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 281 M
EBIT 2019 -258 M
Net income 2019 -520 M
Finance 2019 464 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,25x
EV / Sales 2020 4,33x
Capitalization 7 195 M
Chart NUTANIX INC
Duration : Period :
Nutanix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTANIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 47,3 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dheeraj Pandey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Sangster Executive Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Duston M. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Rajiv Mirani Chief Technology Officer-Cloud Platforms
Wendy Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTANIX INC-5.00%7 195
SALESFORCE.COM16.99%123 545
ANAPLAN INC32.74%4 402
QUALYS INC11.00%3 239
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.7.97%3 218
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC69.06%2 232
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About