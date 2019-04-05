Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nutanix, Inc. Investors (NTNX)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf
of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTNX)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On February 28, 2019, in a press release announcing the Company’s second
quarter 2019 financial results, Nutanix advised investors that its third
quarter 2019 guidance “reflects the impact of inadequate marketing
spending for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring.”
During a conference call later that day, the Company disclosed that lead
generation remained flat or declined, despite previous representations
that the Company had been growing its business through investments in
sales and marketing.
On this news, shares of Nutanix fell $16.39 per share, or over 32%, to
close at $33.70 on March 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
