Nutanix Inc    NTNX

NUTANIX INC

(NTNX)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nutanix, Inc. Investors (NTNX)

04/05/2019 | 02:44pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTNX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On February 28, 2019, in a press release announcing the Company’s second quarter 2019 financial results, Nutanix advised investors that its third quarter 2019 guidance “reflects the impact of inadequate marketing spending for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring.” During a conference call later that day, the Company disclosed that lead generation remained flat or declined, despite previous representations that the Company had been growing its business through investments in sales and marketing.

On this news, shares of Nutanix fell $16.39 per share, or over 32%, to close at $33.70 on March 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Nutanix securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
