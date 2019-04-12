Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Nutanix, Inc. Investors

0
04/12/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTNX) securities between March 2, 2018 and February 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Nutanix investors have until May 28, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On February 28, 2019, in a press release announcing the Company’s second quarter 2019 financial results, Nutanix advised investors that its third quarter 2019 guidance “reflects the impact of inadequate marketing spending for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring.” During a conference call later that day, the Company disclosed that lead generation remained flat or declined, despite previous representations that the Company had been growing its business through investments in sales and marketing.

On this news, shares of Nutanix fell $16.39 per share, or over 32%, to close at $33.70 on March 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s lead generation spending remained flat or declined; (2) the Company was not increasing its sales and marketing activities; (3) that the Company’s financial results were driven by reduced lead generation spend, rather than improved operations; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Nutanix during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than May 28, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 281 M
EBIT 2019 -258 M
Net income 2019 -520 M
Finance 2019 464 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,28x
EV / Sales 2020 4,35x
Capitalization 7 233 M
Chart NUTANIX INC
Duration : Period :
Nutanix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTANIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 47,3 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dheeraj Pandey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Sangster Executive Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Duston M. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Rajiv Mirani Chief Technology Officer-Cloud Platforms
Wendy Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTANIX INC-4.50%7 233
SALESFORCE.COM17.35%123 923
ANAPLAN INC33.95%4 442
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.8.55%3 235
QUALYS INC9.94%3 208
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC71.43%2 263
