NUTANIX 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. - NTNX

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until May 28, 2019
to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Nutanix, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NTNX). Investor losses must relate to
purchases of the Company’s shares between March 2, 2018 and February 28,
2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the
Northern District of California.
Get Help
Nutanix investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-nutanix-inc-securities-litigation
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
On February 28, 2019, the Company disclosed 2Q 2019 financial results
and 3Q guidance below analysts’ expectations due to “inadequate
marketing spend for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales
hiring,” which contradicted the Company’s prior statements that it was
investing heavily in growth and was increasing sales and marketing
activities while maintaining high profit margins. On this news, the
price of Nutanix’s shares plummeted.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can:
(1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement
websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely
submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data
to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a
financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti,
LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005308/en/