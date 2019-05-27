NUTANIX 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. - NTNX

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until May 28, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nutanix, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NTNX). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between March 2, 2018 and February 28, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

About the Lawsuit

On February 28, 2019, the Company disclosed 2Q 2019 financial results and 3Q guidance below analysts’ expectations due to “inadequate marketing spend for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring,” which contradicted the Company’s prior statements that it was investing heavily in growth and was increasing sales and marketing activities while maintaining high profit margins. On this news, the price of Nutanix’s shares plummeted.

