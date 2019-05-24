Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nutanix Inc    NTNX

NUTANIX INC

(NTNX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NUTANIX 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. - NTNX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until May 28, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nutanix, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NTNX). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between March 2, 2018 and February 28, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Nutanix and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ntnx/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by May 28, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On February 28, 2019, the Company disclosed 2Q 2019 financial results and 3Q guidance below analysts’ expectations due to “inadequate marketing spend for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring,” which contradicted the Company’s prior statements that it was investing heavily in growth and was increasing sales and marketing activities while maintaining high profit margins. On this news, the price of Nutanix’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NUTANIX INC
10:51pNUTANIX 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana..
BU
05:46pDEADLINE TUESDAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Agai..
BU
05/23NTNX LAWSUIT ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action ..
PR
05/21NUTANIX : enjoys IT inroads by making infrastructure invisible
AQ
05/21NUTANIX : Sirius Named Global Partner of the Year at Nutanix .NEXT Anaheim 2019
AQ
05/20NUTANIX : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc.
PR
05/19NUTANIX : How Nutanix enables organisations to transition into the hybrid cloud ..
AQ
05/17NUTANIX : HPE and Nutanix partner for IaaS solution
AQ
05/16NTNX INVESTORS REMINDER : Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class ..
BU
05/16NUTANIX : Arcserve unveils unified data protection solution
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 281 M
EBIT 2019 -258 M
Net income 2019 -520 M
Finance 2019 464 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 4,84x
EV / Sales 2020 3,99x
Capitalization 6 667 M
Chart NUTANIX INC
Duration : Period :
Nutanix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTANIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 47,3 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dheeraj Pandey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Sangster Executive Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Duston M. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Rajiv Mirani Chief Technology Officer-Cloud Platforms
Wendy Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTANIX INC-16.57%6 667
SALESFORCE.COM12.81%119 090
ANAPLAN INC39.83%4 881
QUALYS INC20.97%3 531
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.5.33%3 169
SOPHOS GROUP PLC10.67%2 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About