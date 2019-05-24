NUTANIX 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. - NTNX

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until May
28, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Nutanix, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NTNX). Investor
losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between March 2,
2018 and February 28, 2019. This action is pending in the United States
District Court for the Northern District of California.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Nutanix and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ntnx/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by May 28, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On February 28, 2019, the Company disclosed 2Q 2019 financial results
and 3Q guidance below analysts’ expectations due to “inadequate
marketing spend for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales
hiring,” which contradicted the Company’s prior statements that it was
investing heavily in growth and was increasing sales and marketing
activities while maintaining high profit margins. On this news, the
price of Nutanix’s shares plummeted.
