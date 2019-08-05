Log in
Nutanix : Announces Date and Conference Call Information for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

08/05/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019, which ended July 31, 2019, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Nutanix will host a conference call and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT/ 1:30 p.m. PDT on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-833-227-5841 or 1-647-689-4068 and using the conference ID 7478544. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the live earnings call, a telephonic replay will be available for one week by calling 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 and entering the conference ID 7478544. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

© 2019 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix and the Nutanix logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc., in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
