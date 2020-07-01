Nutanix : Brinks Israel Embarks on Digital Transformation With Nutanix

Company Transforms and Expands Digital Offering with Help from Advanced IT Solution

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, announced today that Brinks Israel, a subsidiary of Brinks the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, has implemented Nutanix as the private cloud infrastructure platform for its digital transformation and new digital-based services.

Historically known for providing secure logistics solutions for transferring money and valuable products, Brinks is now expanding its services to also provide technology-based financial solutions, including its computerized safe service, CompuSafe. As a financial services company, Brinks cannot afford IT infrastructure failures or outages. Nutanix provides a reliable solution that allows them to scale without adding complexities or management overhead.

With reliability top of mind, Brinks implemented Nutanix at their production site as well as their datacenter on the secure network. Brinks was able to integrate servers, storage, and communications into a unified system and provide the infrastructure for its corporate network, which includes hundreds of Citrix Thin Client computers, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, along with a range of other enterprise applications. Since deploying Nutanix Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI), Brinks has seen an approximately 80% improvement in availability and performance than with their previous legacy system.

“About 75% of our operations today are based on technology solutions like Smart safes for retailers, Cash processing for financial institutions and other financial Turnkey solutions. In order to support our digital services, we required an advanced IT system with high availability, performance, stability and resiliency. It also had to be flexible and easily scalable as we’re in the process of expanding our technology-based financial services,” said Itay Zeman, VP of Technology, Brinks Israel. “Nutanix provides a fast, reliable and stable solution, giving our users better performance and stability. The flexibility of Nutanix allows us to quickly block a server if it's having problems by setting up a new one in approximately six seconds.”

With Nutanix, Brinks has also been able to set up a disaster recovery (DR) site delivering business continuity in case the company’s main data center becomes unavailable. The DR site is able to save all data in real time to a remote site in accordance with regulatory requirements.

“We have worked closely with Brinks to implement a simple and innovative solution in its datacenter to support their growing digital needs,” said Aaron White, Regional Sales Director Middle East at Nutanix. “Implementing Nutanix helps enable their IT team to provide the organization with a fast response to any business need while maintaining high performance and maximum availability.”

With Nutanix, Brinks is now able to offer better performance and reliability, ensuring their customers have a seamless experience.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

© 2020 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005233/en/