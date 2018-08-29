Nutanix : Enterprise Cloud OS Hyperconvergence-Based Solution Certified for SAP HANA®

Nutanix Software to Help Deliver Improved Agility and 1-Click Simplicity

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, announced today that its AHV hypervisor and Enterprise Cloud OS platform hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solution, has met SAP's criteria for running production SAP HANA® deployments. This will allow businesses that use SAP solutions to benefit from the simplicity and agility of leading HCI technology to deliver a modern IT architecture for SAP's leading in-memory relational database platform.

SAP has certified the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS platform with AHV virtualization for SAP HANA as part of SAP’s new HCI certification program. SAP HANA is revolutionizing the speed of data processing for reporting, analytics and computational tasks. Nutanix has proven the performance and scalability required for successful SAP HANA enterprise deployments, along with simple Day-2 operations of SAP environments. This includes the ability to deliver superior throughput rates with minimal latency, as well as ensure high availability during periods of heavy database usage.

“We are delighted to announce this achievement. As customers increasingly re-platform their portfolio of enterprise workloads on Nutanix, our certification will enable them to use a single platform for all their workloads,” said Sunil Potti, Chief Product and Development Officer, Nutanix. “The certification for SAP HANA gives our customers a more modern infrastructure option. Enterprises will be able to leverage Nutanix and SAP to deliver value to their organizations by powering their database services, analytics processing, app development and more -- with predictable performance and linear scalability.”

Businesses that use SAP solutions will be able to leverage the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS platform in production and non-production environments to rapidly provision, simplify management and easily scale their IT infrastructure for faster time to value for SAP HANA and other SAP applications.

Availability

Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software is certified today for SAP NetWeaver® based landscapes including SAP S/4HANA® application servers and can be used for production to scale-up SAP HANA databases.

Resources

For more information on running SAP on Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software, please visit our SAP information page, our product page, or read our blog here. Please contact Nutanix at sap@nutanix.com with further questions.

For SAP support information and verification, see the SAP note 2686722 - SAP HANA virtualized on Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer: This press release includes forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements concerning our plans and expectations relating to the availability of the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS on hardware platforms certified under the SAP HANA HCI certification program. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions and beliefs. The accuracy of such forward-looking statements depends upon future events, and involves risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: failure of Nutanix partners to certify, or unexpected difficulties or delays in certifying, their hardware platforms to run SAP HANA with Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software with AHV, and other risks detailed in our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

SAP, SAP HANA, SAP S/4HANA, SAP NetWeaver and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and the other Nutanix products and features mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005708/en/