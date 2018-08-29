Nutanix : Enterprise Cloud OS Hyperconvergence-Based Solution Certified for SAP HANA®

Nutanix
(NASDAQ: NTNX),
a leader in enterprise cloud computing, announced today that its AHV
hypervisor and Enterprise Cloud OS platform hyperconverged
infrastructure (HCI) solution, has met SAP's criteria for running
production SAP HANA® deployments. This will allow businesses that use
SAP solutions to benefit from the simplicity and agility of leading HCI
technology to deliver a modern IT architecture for SAP's leading
in-memory relational database platform.
SAP has certified the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS platform with AHV
virtualization for SAP HANA as part of SAP’s new HCI certification
program. SAP HANA is revolutionizing the speed of data processing for
reporting, analytics and computational tasks. Nutanix has proven the
performance and scalability required for successful SAP HANA enterprise
deployments, along with simple Day-2 operations of SAP environments.
This includes the ability to deliver superior throughput rates with
minimal latency, as well as ensure high availability during periods of
heavy database usage.
“We are delighted to announce this achievement. As customers
increasingly re-platform their portfolio of enterprise workloads on
Nutanix, our certification will enable them to use a single platform for
all their workloads,” said Sunil Potti, Chief Product and Development
Officer, Nutanix. “The certification for SAP HANA gives our customers a
more modern infrastructure option. Enterprises will be able to leverage
Nutanix and SAP to deliver value to their organizations by powering
their database services, analytics processing, app development and more
-- with predictable performance and linear scalability.”
Businesses that use SAP solutions will be able to leverage the Nutanix
Enterprise Cloud OS platform in production and non-production
environments to rapidly provision, simplify management and easily scale
their IT infrastructure for faster time to value for SAP HANA and other
SAP applications.
Availability
Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software is certified today for SAP
NetWeaver® based landscapes including SAP S/4HANA®
application servers and can be used for production to scale-up SAP HANA
databases.
Resources
For more information on running SAP on Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS
software, please visit our SAP information page,
our product page,
or read our blog here.
Please contact Nutanix at sap@nutanix.com
with further questions.
For SAP support information and verification, see the SAP note 2686722 -
SAP HANA virtualized on Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor.
About Nutanix
Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged
infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can
focus on the applications and services that power their business.
Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to
bring one-click application management and mobility across public,
private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at
any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result
is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT
environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like
experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com
or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.
