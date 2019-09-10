Nutanix : Named a Great Company for Millennials in the Bay Area

Company Makes Comparably’s 2019 List of Workplaces with Best Millennial Offerings

Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced it has been named one of the best places for millennials to work in the San Francisco Bay Area by Comparably.

With millennials named the generation most likely to switch jobs, creating a workplace that fits the changing needs of today’s workers is more critical than ever for employee retention. Comparably’s list of eighteen top organizations honors those providing offerings millennials say they find most important in a job, including flexibility, benefits that match their values, social impact and an opportunity to feel like valued contributors rather than just a number at work. This recognition is driven entirely by feedback from a Comparably survey taken by millennial employees from Nutanix.

“In today’s increasingly competitive hiring market, attracting and retaining stellar talent is more important than ever,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, VP, Business & People Operations at Nutanix. “Culture is what makes us stand out amongst the crowd, especially to a millennial generation that values a team-driven environment, generous benefits and work-life balance. Our Nutanix team has grown 33 percent over the last fiscal year, and we are proud of our employees who bring our values to life every day, and our leaders who make contributing to our positive culture a top priority.”

This recognition comes on the heels of a number of workplace achievements Nutanix has received recently, including earning the designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified company — another award entirely driven by employee feedback. Other recent workplace achievements include:

“Throughout my career at Nutanix, I have experienced both a challenging and rewarding work environment and have been able to collaborate with smart, driven teammates,” said Courtney Cheung, Marketing Program Teams Lead at Nutanix. “The team here pushes me to be the best I can be — staying hungry, humble and honest in each project we take on and celebrating both our failures and vulnerabilities along the way. I can’t imagine a better place to be able to build my career.”

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

