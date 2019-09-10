Log in
NUTANIX INC

NUTANIX INC

(NTNX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/09 04:00:00 pm
25.3 USD   +5.59%
09:11aNUTANIX : Named a Great Company for Millennials in the Bay Area
BU
09/04NUTANIX : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Nutanix : Named a Great Company for Millennials in the Bay Area

0
09/10/2019 | 09:11am EDT

Company Makes Comparably’s 2019 List of Workplaces with Best Millennial Offerings

Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced it has been named one of the best places for millennials to work in the San Francisco Bay Area by Comparably.

With millennials named the generation most likely to switch jobs, creating a workplace that fits the changing needs of today’s workers is more critical than ever for employee retention. Comparably’s list of eighteen top organizations honors those providing offerings millennials say they find most important in a job, including flexibility, benefits that match their values, social impact and an opportunity to feel like valued contributors rather than just a number at work. This recognition is driven entirely by feedback from a Comparably survey taken by millennial employees from Nutanix.

“In today’s increasingly competitive hiring market, attracting and retaining stellar talent is more important than ever,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, VP, Business & People Operations at Nutanix. “Culture is what makes us stand out amongst the crowd, especially to a millennial generation that values a team-driven environment, generous benefits and work-life balance. Our Nutanix team has grown 33 percent over the last fiscal year, and we are proud of our employees who bring our values to life every day, and our leaders who make contributing to our positive culture a top priority.”

This recognition comes on the heels of a number of workplace achievements Nutanix has received recently, including earning the designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified company — another award entirely driven by employee feedback. Other recent workplace achievements include:

“Throughout my career at Nutanix, I have experienced both a challenging and rewarding work environment and have been able to collaborate with smart, driven teammates,” said Courtney Cheung, Marketing Program Teams Lead at Nutanix. “The team here pushes me to be the best I can be — staying hungry, humble and honest in each project we take on and celebrating both our failures and vulnerabilities along the way. I can’t imagine a better place to be able to build my career.”

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

© 2019 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and all product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc., in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release contains links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 387 M
EBIT 2020 -558 M
Net income 2020 -814 M
Finance 2020 196 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,00x
P/E ratio 2021 -7,20x
EV / Sales2020 3,25x
EV / Sales2021 2,58x
Capitalization 4 705 M
Chart NUTANIX INC
Duration : Period :
Nutanix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTANIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 34,20  $
Last Close Price 25,30  $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dheeraj Pandey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Sangster Executive Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Duston M. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Rajiv Mirani Chief Technology Officer-Cloud Platforms
Wendy Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTANIX INC-39.17%4 705
SALESFORCE.COM9.18%130 900
ANAPLAN INC81.80%6 232
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.9.18%3 263
QUALYS INC6.17%3 114
SOPHOS GROUP PLC3.38%2 357
