Nutanix : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Q4 Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights
Revenue: $299.9 million, down from $303.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, reflecting the reduction of pass-thru hardware from $35.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 to $13.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, and the revenue compression from the company’s ongoing transition to subscription
Billings: $371.7 million, down from $395.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, reflecting the reduction of pass-thru hardware from $35.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 to $13.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, and the billings compression from the company’s ongoing transition to subscription
Software and Support Revenue: $286.9 million, up 7% year-over-year from $267.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, reflecting the revenue compression from the company’s ongoing transition to subscription
Software and Support Billings: $358.7 million, down slightly year-over-year from $359.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, reflecting the billings compression from the company’s ongoing transition to subscription
Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin of 77.0%, up from 75.9% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018; Non-GAAP gross margin of 80.0%, up from 77.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018
Net Loss: GAAP net loss of $194.3 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $87.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018; Non-GAAP net loss of $105.8 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $19.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018
Net Loss Per Share: GAAP net loss per share of $1.04, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.51 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.57, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.11 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018
Cash and Short-term Investments: $908.8 million, down from $934.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018
Deferred Revenue: $910.0 million, up 44% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018
Operating Cash Flow: Use of $9.7 million, compared to generation of $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018
Free Cash Flow: Use of $33.3 million, compared to generation of $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018
Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights
Revenue: $1.24 billion, up from $1.16 billion in fiscal 2018, reflecting the reduction of pass-thru hardware from $257.3 million in fiscal 2018 to $105.3 million in fiscal 2019, and the revenue compression from the company’s ongoing transition to subscription
Billings: $1.51 billion, up from $1.42 billion in fiscal 2018, reflecting the reduction of pass-thru hardware from $257.3 million in fiscal 2018 to $105.3 million in fiscal 2019, and the billings compression from the company’s ongoing transition to subscription
Software and Support Revenue: $1.13 billion, up 26% year-over-year from $898.1 million in fiscal 2018, reflecting the revenue compression from the company’s ongoing transition to subscription
Software and Support Billings: $1.41 billion, up 21% year-over-year from $1.16 billion in fiscal 2018, reflecting the billings compression from the company’s ongoing transition to subscription
Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin of 75.4%, up from 66.6% in fiscal 2018; Non-GAAP gross margin of 78.1%, up from 68.1% in fiscal 2018
Net Loss: GAAP net loss of $621.2 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $297.2 million in fiscal 2018; Non-GAAP net loss of $272.9 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $101.5 million in fiscal 2018
Net Loss Per Share: GAAP net loss per share of $3.43, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $1.81 in fiscal 2018; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.51, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.62 in fiscal 2018
Operating Cash Flow: Generation of $42.2 million, compared to generation of $92.5 million in fiscal 2018
Free Cash Flow: Use of $76.3 million, compared to generation of $30.2 million in fiscal 2018
Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures are provided in the tables of this press release.
“We delivered a solid fourth quarter and believe our performance reflects our execution improvements and the meaningful progress we have made transitioning our business to a subscription model,” said Dheeraj Pandey, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Nutanix. “We are encouraged by our record gross margins, strengthening pipeline, progress in sales hiring, and recent large customer wins. We have a strong set of tenured sales leaders in place and continue to lead the industry as an innovator with technology at the forefront of hybrid cloud transformation.”
“We are pleased by our Q4 results, and that the actions we have taken to strengthen lead generation and enhance sales execution are generating positive results. Our subscription transition continues to be ahead of schedule with subscriptions growing from 52% of total billings in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 to 71% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019,” said Duston Williams, CFO of Nutanix. “In addition, 26%1 of our deals included a product outside our core offering, as new and existing customers increasingly look to Nutanix to guide them on their journey to hybrid cloud.”
Recent Company Highlights
Continued Accelerated Shift to Subscription Recurring Revenue Model: Fourth quarter subscription billings increased to 71% of total billings, up 6 percentage points from the previous quarter, and subscription revenue reached $195.6 million in the fourth quarter, representing 65% of total revenue.
Expanded Customer Base: Nutanix ended the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 with 14,180 end-customers, adding 990 new customers in the quarter, including 31 from the Global 2000. Fourth quarter customer wins included Boardriders, Inc., Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd., Freeport-McMoRan, ICICI Bank, ING Bank Australia Limited, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, and Noble Energy, Inc.
Certified as Great Place To Work: Nutanix was certified as a Great Place to Work in 2019 by a Great Place to Work Institute survey of US-based Nutanix employees. 87 percent of those surveyed highlighted the company as a great place to work, with more than 90 percent noting that when employees join Nutanix, they are made to feel welcome by the culture.
Q1 Fiscal 2020 Financial Outlook
For the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Nutanix expects:
Software and support revenue between $290 million and $300 million;
Software and support billings between $360 million and $370 million;
Total hardware to be 3% or less of total billings;
Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 80%;
Non-GAAP operating expenses between $385 million and $390 million; and
Non-GAAP net loss per share of approximately $0.75, using approximately 190 million weighted shares outstanding.
All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in the section titled "Q1 Fiscal 2020 Financial Outlook" exclude stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets and may also exclude, as applicable, other special items. The company has not reconciled guidance for software and support billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP loss per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within its control and are subject to constant change. While the actual amounts of such items will have a significant impact on the company’s software and support billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP loss per share, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow, software and support revenue, subscription revenue, software and support billings, subscription billings, and professional services billings.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our business plans, initiatives and objectives, our ability to execute such plans, initiatives and objectives in a timely manner, and the benefits and impact of such plans, initiatives and objectives, the benefits and capabilities of our platform, products, services and technology, our plans and expectations regarding new products, services, product features and technology that are under development or in process, including our intention to seek FedRAMP Moderate Authorization for our Xi Government Cloud solutions, our continued investments in talent, technology, and marketing, and the success and impact of such investments, our plans and timing for, and the success and impact of, our transition to a subscription-based and recurring revenue business model, any impact of the actions we have undertaken to strengthen lead and pipeline generation and enhance sales execution, and anticipated future financial results, including but not limited to our guidance on estimated revenues, software and support revenues, billings, software and support billings, total billings from hardware sales, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP net loss per share for future fiscal periods.
About Nutanix
Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS platform to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.
Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders—basic and diluted
$
(0.51
)
$
(1.04
)
$
(1.81
)
$
(3.43
)
Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders—basic and diluted
171,197,547
186,370,867
164,091,302
181,030,964
(1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Fiscal Year Ended
July 31,
2018
2019
2018
2019
(in thousands)
Product cost of revenue
$
692
$
1,012
$
2,580
$
3,535
Support, entitlements and other services cost of revenue
2,789
4,254
8,945
15,326
Sales and marketing
17,301
26,426
65,060
107,751
Research and development
25,350
32,566
74,389
140,519
General and administrative
9,264
9,149
26,894
39,598
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
55,396
$
73,407
$
177,868
$
306,729
(2) Includes the following amortization of intangible assets:
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Fiscal Year Ended
July 31,
2018
2019
2018
2019
(in thousands)
Product cost of sales
$
2,135
$
3,694
$
5,641
$
14,248
Sales and marketing
289
651
914
2,528
Total amortization of intangible assets
$
2,424
$
4,345
$
6,555
$
16,776
NUTANIX, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Fiscal Year Ended
July 31,
2018
2019
(in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(297,161
)
$
(621,179
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
50,302
77,612
Stock-based compensation
177,868
306,729
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
14,685
29,313
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(2,423
)
(832
)
Other
(962
)
(2,786
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(79,273
)
15,704
Deferred commissions
(40,852
)
(39,333
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets (1)
(37,374
)
(12,037
)
Accounts payable
(16,469
)
13,508
Accrued compensation and benefits
27,877
14,406
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
34,295
(17,454
)
Deferred revenue
262,027
278,517
Net cash provided by operating activities (1)
92,540
42,168
Cash flows from investing activities:
Maturities of investments
297,461
588,763
Purchases of investments
(716,417
)
(468,144
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(62,372
)
(118,452
)
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
(22,227
)
(19,017
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(503,555
)
(16,850
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans, net of repurchases
72,010
69,210
Payment of contingent consideration associated with a business combination
—
(1,040
)
Payment of debt in conjunction with business combinations
(1,696
)
(991
)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net
563,587
(75
)
Proceeds from issuance of warrants
87,975
—
Payments for the cost of convertible note hedges
(143,175
)
—
Payment of offering costs
(85
)
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
578,616
67,104
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)
$
167,601
$
92,422
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period (1)
139,497
307,098
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period (1)
$
307,098
$
399,520
Restricted cash (1) (2)
1,123
2,842
Cash and cash equivalents—end of period
$
305,975
$
396,678
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
10,116
$
28,999
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing information:
Issuance of common stock for acquisitions
$
63,780
$
103,305
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
13,444
$
8,074
Vesting of early exercised stock options
$
681
$
183
(1)
During the first quarter of fiscal 2019, we adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-18, which requires that the statement of cash flows explain the change during the period in the total of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. We adopted the standard retrospectively for the prior period presented. Our adoption of ASU 2016-18 did not have any significant impact on our consolidated statement of cash flows.
(2)
Included within other assets—non-current in the consolidated balance sheets.
Reconciliation of Revenue to Billings
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Fiscal Year Ended
July 31,
2018
2019
2018
2019
(in thousands)
Total revenue
$
303,748
$
299,876
$
1,155,457
$
1,236,143
Change in deferred revenue, net of acquisitions (1)
91,318
71,782
262,027
278,517
Total billings
$
395,066
$
371,658
$
1,417,484
$
1,514,660
(1)
Amount for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019 excludes approximately $0.3 million of deferred revenue assumed in a business combination.
Disaggregation of Revenue and Billings
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Fiscal Year Ended
July 31,
2018
2019
2018
2019
(in thousands)
Disaggregation of Revenue:
Subscription
$
113,977
$
195,636
$
330,645
$
648,415
Non-portable software
146,966
82,221
543,952
449,131
Hardware
35,860
13,002
257,314
105,321
Professional services
6,945
9,017
23,546
33,276
Total revenue
$
303,748
$
299,876
$
1,155,457
$
1,236,143
Disaggregation of Billings:
Subscription
$
203,482
$
263,308
$
581,923
$
916,000
Non-portable software
146,966
82,221
543,952
449,131
Hardware
35,860
13,002
257,314
105,321
Professional services
8,758
13,127
34,295
44,208
Total billings
$
395,066
$
371,658
$
1,417,484
$
1,514,660
Subscription— Subscription revenue is generated from the sales of software entitlement and support subscriptions, separately purchased software term-based licenses and cloud-based Software as a Service, or SaaS offerings. We recognize revenue from software entitlement and support subscriptions and SaaS offerings ratably over the contractual service period, while revenue from our separately purchased software term-based licenses is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer, which is when we make the software available to our customers.
Non-portable software — Non-portable software revenue includes sales of our software operating system when delivered on a configured to order appliance by us, or one of our OEM partners. The software licenses associated with these sales are typically non-portable and have a term equal to the life of the appliance it is delivered on. Revenue from our non-portable software products is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.
Hardware — In transactions where we deliver the hardware appliance, we consider ourselves to be the principal in the transaction and we record revenue and costs of goods sold on a gross basis. We consider the amount allocated to hardware revenue to be equivalent to the cost of the hardware procured. Hardware revenue is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.
Professional services — We also sell professional services with our products. We recognize revenue related to professional services as they are performed.
Reconciliation of Subscription and Professional Services Revenue to Subscription and Professional Services Billings
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Fiscal Year Ended
July 31,
2018
2019
2018
2019
(in thousands)
Subscription revenue
$
113,977
$
195,636
$
330,645
$
648,415
Change in subscription deferred revenue, net of acquisitions (1)
89,505
67,672
251,278
267,585
Subscription billings
$
203,482
$
263,308
$
581,923
$
916,000
Professional services revenue
$
6,945
$
9,017
$
23,546
$
33,276
Change in professional services deferred revenue
1,813
4,110
10,749
10,932
Professional services billings
$
8,758
$
13,127
$
34,295
$
44,208
(1)
Amount for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019 excludes approximately $0.3 million of deferred revenue assumed in a business combination.
Reconciliation of Software and Support Revenue to Software and Support Billings
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Fiscal Year Ended
July 31,
2018
2019
2018
2019
(in thousands)
Software revenue
$
188,790
$
173,345
$
630,675
$
727,098
Hardware revenue
35,860
13,002
257,314
105,321
Product revenue
224,650
186,347
887,989
832,419
Support, entitlements and other services revenue
79,098
113,529
267,468
403,724
Total revenue
$
303,748
$
299,876
$
1,155,457
$
1,236,143
Total software and support revenue (2)
$
267,888
$
286,874
$
898,143
$
1,130,822
Change in software and support deferred revenue, net of acquisitions (1)
91,318
71,782
262,027
278,517
Software and support billings (2)
$
359,206
$
358,656
$
1,160,170
$
1,409,339
(1)
Amount for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019 excludes approximately $0.3 million of deferred revenue assumed in a business combination.
(2)
Software and support revenue and billings include software and support, entitlements and other services revenue and billings.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures
(Unaudited)
GAAP
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Three Months
Ended July
31, 2019
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
Three Months
Ended July
31, 2019
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Gross profit
$
230,913
$
5,266
$
3,694
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
239,873
Gross margin
77.0
%
1.8
%
1.2
%
—
—
—
80.0
%
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
253,843
(26,426
)
(651
)
—
—
—
226,766
Research and development
129,169
(32,566
)
—
—
—
—
96,603
General and administrative
30,420
(9,149
)
—
(156
)
—
—
21,115
Total operating expenses
413,432
(68,141
)
(651
)
(156
)
—
—
344,484
Loss from operations
(182,519
)
73,407
4,345
156
—
—
(104,611
)
Net loss
$
(194,338
)
$
73,407
$
4,345
$
156
$
7,511
$
3,086
$
(105,833
)
Weighted shares outstanding, basic and diluted
186,370,867
186,370,867
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(1.04
)
$
0.39
$
0.02
$
—
$
0.04
$
0.02
$
(0.57
)
(1)
Stock-based compensation expense
(2)
Amortization of intangible assets
(3)
Other
(4)
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
(5)
Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense
GAAP
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Fiscal Year
Ended July
31, 2019
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
Fiscal Year
Ended July
31, 2019
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Gross profit
$
932,015
$
18,861
$
14,248
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
163
$
—
$
965,287
Gross margin
75.4
%
1.5
%
1.2
%
—
—
—
—
—
78.1
%
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
909,750
(107,751
)
(2,528
)
—
—
—
—
—
799,471
Research and development
500,719
(140,519
)
—
—
—
—
—
—
360,200
General and administrative
119,587
(39,598
)
—
(721
)
832
—
(204
)
—
79,896
Total operating expenses
1,530,056
(287,868
)
(2,528
)
(721
)
832
—
(204
)
—
1,239,567
Loss from operations
(598,041
)
306,729
16,776
721
(832
)
—
367
—
(274,280
)
Net loss
$
(621,179
)
$
306,729
$
16,776
$
721
$
(832
)
$
29,313
$
367
$
(4,752
)
$
(272,857
)
Weighted shares outstanding, basic and diluted
181,030,964
181,030,964
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(3.43
)
$
1.70
$
0.09
$
—
$
—
$
0.16
$
—
$
(0.03
)
$
(1.51
)
(1)
Stock-based compensation expense
(2)
Amortization of intangible assets
(3)
Acquisition-related costs
(4)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration assumed in a business combination
(5)
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
(6)
Other
(7)
Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense and the partial release of valuation allowance in connection with a business combination and tax effect of a change in law
GAAP
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Three Months
Ended July
31, 2018
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
Three Months
Ended July
31, 2018
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Gross profit
$
230,483
$
3,481
$
2,135
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
236,099
Gross margin
75.9
%
1.1
%
0.7
%
—
—
—
—
77.7
%
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
183,191
(17,301
)
(289
)
—
—
—
—
165,601
Research and development
97,050
(25,350
)
—
—
—
—
—
71,700
General and administrative
29,472
(9,264
)
—
(948
)
(714
)
—
—
18,546
Total operating expenses
309,713
(51,915
)
(289
)
(948
)
(714
)
—
—
255,847
Loss from operations
(79,230
)
55,396
2,424
948
714
—
—
(19,748
)
Net loss
$
(87,369
)
$
55,396
$
2,424
$
948
$
714
$
7,031
$
1,834
$
(19,022
)
Weighted shares outstanding, basic and diluted
171,197,547
171,197,547
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.51
)
$
0.32
$
0.02
$
0.01
$
—
$
0.04
$
0.01
$
(0.11
)
(1)
Stock-based compensation expense
(2)
Amortization of intangible assets
(3)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration assumed in a business combination
(4)
Acquisition-related costs
(5)
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
(6)
Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense and the migration of certain intangible assets
GAAP
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Fiscal Year
Ended July
31, 2018
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
Fiscal Year
Ended July
31, 2018
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Gross profit
$
769,427
$
11,525
$
5,641
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
786,593
Gross margin
66.6
%
1.0
%
0.5
%
—
—
—
—
68.1
%
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
649,657
(65,060
)
(914
)
—
—
—
—
583,683
Research and development
313,777
(74,389
)
—
—
—
—
—
239,388
General and administrative
86,401
(26,894
)
—
2,423
(1,757
)
—
—
60,173
Total operating expenses
1,049,835
(166,343
)
(914
)
2,423
(1,757
)
—
—
883,244
Loss from operations
(280,408
)
177,868
6,555
(2,423
)
1,757
—
—
(96,651
)
Net loss
$
(297,161
)
$
177,868
$
6,555
$
(2,423
)
$
1,757
$
14,685
$
(2,819
)
$
(101,538
)
Weighted shares outstanding, basic and diluted
164,091,302
164,091,302
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(1.81
)
$
1.08
$
0.04
$
(0.01
)
$
0.01
$
0.09
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.62
)
(1)
Stock-based compensation expense
(2)
Amortization of intangible assets
(3)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration assumed in a business combination
(4)
Acquisition-related costs
(5)
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
(6)
Income tax effect primarily related to release of valuation allowance due to acquisitions, stock-based compensation expense and the migration of certain intangible assets
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Fiscal Year Ended
July 31,
2018
2019
2018
2019
(in thousands)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities