Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nutanix, Inc.    NTNX

NUTANIX, INC.

(NTNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nutanix : Xi Government Cloud Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 09:06am EDT

Nutanix Delivers FedRAMP Authorized Solution that Offers Multi-Cloud Desktop as a Service and Hybrid Cloud Cost Governance

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced that its Xi Government Cloud has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorized designation at the Moderate security impact level. Xi Government Cloud includes Xi Frame, a multi-cloud Desktop as a Service (DaaS) platform, and Xi Beam, a Hybrid Cloud Cost Governance tool on the market.

The Nutanix Xi Government Cloud is purpose-built for U.S. Federal government customers and is operated by Nutanix in compliance with United States International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). As part of this, Xi Frame is a DaaS platform that supports high-performance remote desktops running in AWS GovCloud, Azure Government, and Google Cloud FedRAMP regions, as well as on premises desktops using Nutanix AHV. Additionally, Xi Beam, a multi-cloud cost optimization and governance service, supports consolidated resource management, spend visibility and cost optimization for agencies of all sizes on both public and private clouds.

By accelerating the adoption of secure cloud solutions through reuse of assessments and authorizations, FedRAMP is a critical advantage for customers, as it provides a uniform approach to risk-based security management. This saves federal agencies significant cost, time and resources. Xi Government Cloud’s authorization delivers proven multi-cloud DaaS and cost governance solutions and allows federal agencies to support and expand telework capabilities for personnel across a variety of external networks.

“Achieving the FedRAMP authorization for our Xi Government Cloud offerings, Xi Frame and Xi Beam, allows us to deliver new solutions to federal agencies that need to quickly and securely expand telework capabilities, while also managing the costs and governance of their cloud resources,” said Chris Howard, Vice President of U.S. Federal Sales at Nutanix. “With federal agencies adjusting to remote work environments, they will be able to access the same seamless hybrid cloud environments and security provided by internal networks from remote locations.”

The Xi Government Cloud is uniquely positioned to help agencies efficiently and securely offer telework capabilities to more employees, over an extended period of time. Xi Frame will enable federal agencies to trust that their sensitive data is secure at all times and to more confidently expand their work from home policies to include more personnel. Xi Beam will also allow agencies to more closely manage cloud cost, as they look to cloud solutions to provide flexibility during this time.

Xi Government Cloud has successfully completed a full security assessment and authorization at a moderate security impact level of 325 controls. The FedRAMP Moderate control baseline equates to a DoD Impact Level 2.

More information about the Nutanix Xi Government Cloud FedRAMP authorization can be found on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

© 2020 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NUTANIX, INC.
09:06aNUTANIX : Xi Government Cloud Achieves FedRAMP Authorization
BU
09:02aNUTANIX : University of Maryland Strengthens IT Infrastructure to Access More Re..
BU
05/05NUTANIX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
05/05NUTANIX : Provides Preliminary Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Top Line Results and An..
BU
05/04NUTANIX : Wipro and Nutanix Partner to Launch Digital Database Services (DDS); T..
AQ
05/01NUTANIX : Alabama A&M University Partners with Nutanix to Revolutionize IT at Hi..
AQ
05/01NUTANIX : Wipro and Nutanix Partner to Launch Digital Database Services (DDS)
AQ
04/29NUTANIX : Wipro and Nutanix Partner to Launch Digital Database Services (DDS)
PU
04/29NUTANIX : Alabama A&M University Partners with Nutanix to Revolutionize IT at Hi..
BU
04/23NUTANIX : Partners With Avid Technology to Deliver Industry-First Hyperconverged..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 301 M
EBIT 2020 -566 M
Net income 2020 -927 M
Finance 2020 91,7 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,81x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,37x
EV / Sales2020 2,66x
EV / Sales2021 2,33x
Capitalization 3 554 M
Chart NUTANIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nutanix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTANIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 28,71  $
Last Close Price 18,26  $
Spread / Highest target 185%
Spread / Average Target 57,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dheeraj Pandey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Sangster Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Engineering
Duston M. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Rajiv Mirani Chief Technology Officer-Cloud Platforms
Wendy M. Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTANIX, INC.-43.15%3 554
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.0.38%140 641
DYNATRACE, INC.15.81%7 626
CLOUDFLARE, INC.43.67%6 930
ANAPLAN, INC.-24.43%5 350
QUALYS, INC.23.04%3 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group