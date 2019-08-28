Nutanix : Xi Government Cloud Achieves FedRAMP In Process Designation

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced that its Xi Government Cloud has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) In Process designation. The Nutanix Xi Government Cloud is a Government Community Cloud that is comprised of Xi Frame, the desktop-as-a-service platform built for cloud deployment that is operated and managed in the U.S. AWS and Azure Government regions, and Xi Beam, the multi-cloud cost optimization and governance tool. The Nutanix Xi Government Cloud allows customers to make strategic workload placement decisions for some of the most sensitive U.S. government workloads.

This designation puts the Nutanix Xi Government Cloud one step closer to achieving FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, which will provide public sector customers with a more unified fabric that enables them to extend workloads across different cloud environments used by federal agencies. As part of the authorization process, the Nutanix Xi Government Cloud solution will undergo further in-depth assessment and authorization to make sure it meets the FedRAMP Moderate Impact level, to safeguard sensitive, unclassified government data in cloud computing environments.

“IT modernization and cloud migration remain two major challenges for federal agencies, but the ability to monitor cost optimization and compliance should not be added obstacles,” said Chris Howard, vice president of public sector sales, Nutanix. “Achieving FedRAMP In Process designation signals our continued progress toward ensuring that our public sector customers have access to the same seamless hybrid cloud environment that allows today’s modern enterprises to run workloads where they choose, with the security and reliability that they require.”

The Nutanix Xi Government Cloud is purpose-built for government customers, supporting cloud security, optimization, visibility and control for federal agencies of all sizes. Xi Frame is a secure platform hosted in cloud regions designed to allow U.S. government agencies at the federal, state, local, and tribal levels to securely deliver applications and workflows to users on all connected devices. Xi Beam helps identify and fix cloud security issues in real-time, so agencies have access to right-sizing information on in-use resources to keep cloud costs under control.

More information about the Nutanix Xi Government Cloud FedRAMP In Process designation and the ongoing process to pursue full authorization can be found on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

© 2019 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and the other Nutanix products and features mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005605/en/