Nutanix : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced that its management will be presenting at the following upcoming financial community events:

Wells Fargo 2019 TMT Summit

Las Vegas, Nevada

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

1:35 p.m. PST; 4:35 p.m. EST

Credit Suisse 23rd Annual TMT Conference

Scottsdale, Arizona

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

12:45 p.m. PST; 1:45 p.m. MST; 3:45 p.m. EST

Raymond James Technology Investors Conferece

New York, New York

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

7:10 a.m. PST; 10:10 a.m. EST

Barclays Global TMT Conference

San Francisco, California

Thursday, December 12, 2019

2:30 p.m. PST; 5:30 p.m. EST

A live audio webcast and replay of each presentation will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

