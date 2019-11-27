Log in
Nutanix : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

0
11/27/2019 | 08:31am EST

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced that its management will be presenting at the following upcoming financial community events:

  • Wells Fargo 2019 TMT Summit
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Tuesday, December 3, 2019
    1:35 p.m. PST; 4:35 p.m. EST
  • Credit Suisse 23rd Annual TMT Conference
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Wednesday, December 4, 2019
    12:45 p.m. PST; 1:45 p.m. MST; 3:45 p.m. EST
  • Raymond James Technology Investors Conferece
    New York, New York
    Tuesday, December 10, 2019
    7:10 a.m. PST; 10:10 a.m. EST
  • Barclays Global TMT Conference
    San Francisco, California
    Thursday, December 12, 2019
    2:30 p.m. PST; 5:30 p.m. EST

A live audio webcast and replay of each presentation will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

© 2019 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 396 M
EBIT 2020 -548 M
Net income 2020 -891 M
Finance 2020 262 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,37x
P/E ratio 2021 -8,54x
EV / Sales2020 4,42x
EV / Sales2021 3,57x
Capitalization 6 431 M
Chart NUTANIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nutanix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTANIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 39,11  $
Last Close Price 33,47  $
Spread / Highest target 55,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dheeraj Pandey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Sangster Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Engineering
Duston M. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Rajiv Mirani Chief Technology Officer-Cloud Platforms
Wendy M. Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTANIX, INC.-19.52%6 431
SALESFORCE.COM18.67%142 279
ANAPLAN, INC.102.00%7 067
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.22.39%3 747
QUALYS, INC.17.57%3 406
SANSAN INC--.--%1 310
