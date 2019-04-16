Log in
NUTANIX INC

NUTANIX INC

(NTNX)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

0
04/16/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix” or ''the Company'') (NASDAQ: NTNX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 2, 2018, and February 28, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 28, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Nutanix released its second quarter fiscal 2019 results on February 28, 2019. The Company reported its third-quarter guidance to be lower than analysts’ expectations. Management blamed "inadequate marketing spend for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring" for the weak guidance. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Nutanix, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 281 M
EBIT 2019 -258 M
Net income 2019 -520 M
Finance 2019 464 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,38x
EV / Sales 2020 4,44x
Capitalization 7 360 M
Chart NUTANIX INC
Duration : Period :
Nutanix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTANIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 47,3 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dheeraj Pandey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Sangster Executive Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Duston M. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Rajiv Mirani Chief Technology Officer-Cloud Platforms
Wendy Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTANIX INC-2.81%7 360
SALESFORCE.COM16.88%123 429
ANAPLAN INC33.84%4 439
QUALYS INC9.93%3 207
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.7.46%3 203
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC72.40%2 328
