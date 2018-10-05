NutraFuels : Cannabidiol (CBD) Nutraceutical Manufacturers Prepares for Launching CBD Twists and CBD Drink Shots, Two New Single-Dose Options for Consumers; Attends Southern Hemp Expo

DGAP-News: NutraFuels Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NutraFuels Inc., Cannabidiol (CBD) Nutraceutical Manufacturers Prepares for Launching CBD Twists and CBD Drink Shots, Two New Single-Dose Options for Consumers; Attends Southern Hemp Expo



05.10.2018 / 09:11

Coconut Creek, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2018) - NTFU's nutraceutical line of Cannabidiol (CBD) products branded under the brand name NutraHempCBD, prepares for the launch of its travel-size additions to its line of hemp-infused products following its appearance at the first annual Southern Hemp Expo (SHE) at The Fairgrounds Nashville on Sept. 28th and the 29th, 2018.

NutraFuels (NTFU) NutraHempCBD Products





New to its CBD line, NutraFuels is adding single-dose options to its offerings in the form of easy-open CBD Twists and CBD Drink Shots. The grab-and-go options round out a robust product portfolio made up of face cream, pain and joint balm, oral sprays, pet supplements, and tinctures.

'These are true impulse buys to make single-serving of CBD affordable,' said Edgar Ward, CEO and President of NutraFuels Inc. 'This is an evolution of our CBD line that is consistent with our dedication to utilizing high bioavailable liquid delivery systems to deliver the CBD nutrient to the body efficiently and effectively.'

The CBD Twists will come in five formulations; Energy, Stress, Weight, Pain, and Sleep. The easy-open twist-offs will be sold individually. This container offers a daily 5 milligram single-serving of CBD for health and wellness for everyday use. The 2-ounce CBD drink shot will come in various flavors and consumers will have the option to take an energy shot with CBD, a sleep shot with CBD, or a pure 25mg CBD shot for wellness.

These CBD products are being produced for retail distribution across the country as experts forecast a successful financial future for those in the hemp industry. As FOX17 News reported from the Hemp Expo, hemp came back to Tennessee four years ago and experts believe it could turn into one of the state's biggest cash crops.

'We attended the Southern Hemp Expo and had a great response to our products,' said Chloe Sommers, spokesperson for NutraFuels. 'The most experienced in the hemp industry were excited about our product.'

From farm to finished goods, NutraFuels' products adhere to high manufacturing standards throughout every step of the process. The US-based manufacturing facility is held to GMP standards. The alternative delivery systems used for NutraFuels' products are recognized convenience, dosage precision, and timely assimilation into the body.

'It was extraordinary to have CBD industry leaders from across the country like Florida's NutraHempCBD in Nashville for the Southern Hemp Expo,' said Rick Trojan, Vice President of the Hemp Industry Association and emcee of the hemp expo. 'It's a testament to the increasing awareness of the health benefits and industrial use of the plant.'

NutraHempCBD CBD Twists and CBD Drink Shots are being manufactured for the retail marketplace. It offers a single serving of CBD plus other clinically tested ingredients for daily health and wellness applications. NutraFuels' goal is to have these new products in the marketplace by the end of the year. 'Through our nationwide distribution to retail outlets these two new products offer consumers an alternative to buying a bottle of CBD, which can go for more than $100,' added Ward. 'It's compact and convenient for consumers and retailers - a retail checkout point of sale when there isn't much in the way of single serving for CBD.'

NutraFuels is a fully reporting company with a class of securities registered with the SEC. The Company's filings can be viewed at www.sec.gov . NTFU's CBD products and information about the company's direct sales program can be found online at http://www.nutrafuels.com/ and www.nutrahempcbd.com

Contact:

investors@nutrafuels.com





