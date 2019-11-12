NutraLife Biosciences Inc., Through Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary PhytoChem Technologies, is Pleased to Announce an Update of its 2019 Wisconsin PCR Hemp Harvest

Coconut Creek, FL, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- In March of this year, NLBS’s subsidiary PhytoChem Technologie, Inc.(“PhytoChem”) received Wisconsin State Grow and Processing licenses for hemp. After obtaining the licenses, PhytoChem contracted farming operations with the owner of a 10-acre farm in West Salem, Wisconsin and established processing operations in Onalaska, Wisconsin, about 15 minutes away from its farming operation.

Under the direction of Zachary Trimble, the son of Edgar Ward, NLBS’s Chief Executive Officer, employees in Wisconsin produced an amazing hemp crop. The crop was grown in two fields. The first grew Cherry Wine strain on approximately 6 acres and the other grew a combination of Cherry Wine and BaOx on approximately 4 acres. NLBS’s hemp plants thrived through the growing season and when harvested in early October, the plants were at full maturity with some as tall as 7' with more than 30 flowering branches.



The NLBS team spent the first several days harvesting the larger flowering buds of its hemp crop for slow drying and curing to be processed and sold as smokable flower. During the 2nd and final phase of the hemp harvest, NLBS partnered with Bushman Family LLC, a 100+-year-old family farming company based in Wisconsin, to further process the hemp plants. Under the terms of the agreement, 95% of the hemp plants were cut and transported to Bushman’s facilities where the plants are being dried, cured, bucked and bagged. Based on the agreement between NLBS and Bushman, the biomass will be divided 50/50 between the two companies.



Third-party testing shows a potency of over 13% of Cannabidiol (CBD) from the flower for both the Cherry Wine and the combined BaOx/Cherry Wine hemp strains. NLBS plans to use the material for its in-house finished goods that are manufactured in South Florida, including its in house brand, PCR Pure.

This communication contains statements of a forward-looking nature about NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (“NutraLife” or the “Company”). These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “except,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “future” or other similar expressions. References to the Company’s financial statements are summaries and you should not rely on summaries contained in this communication. The Company’s financial statements are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company’s current expectations and projections are accurate, or that the Company’s plans will be successful. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors are set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the Section entitled “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 19, 2019. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applies.

