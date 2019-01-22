Salt Lake City, UT, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NutraNomics, Inc. (NNRX) announces a merger with GenOne12 Biomedical Farming & Extraction and Hidden River Hemp Corp., both Maine organizations. The President and Lead Agriculturalist for the Maine companies, William Waldron, joins the NutraNomics team as the new President of NutraNomics Biomedical Agricultural division and the burgeoning Hemp Genetics program. Mr. Waldron will also supervise the international expansion of NutraNomics over the course of the next year. This merger further strengthens an already impressive executive power team already in place in the United States. Newly registered Atlantic Extracts, LLC. will be designated as the NewCo, equally shared ownership entity under the parent company NutraNomics, Inc. and GenOne12.



NutraNomics, in alignment with its mission to spread health and wellness through plant-based formulations combined with cutting edge science, has accomplished a significant goal with this partnership. NutraNomics analyzed the desire to add CBD to the forward-thinking nutraceutical formulations. It became readily apparent that NutraNomics needed to control as much of the variables as possible attached with the highly volatile pricing of the raw materials used to create CBD. This control is paramount to be able to provide not just the price needed, but the quality controls to bring the best possible product to the widest possible audience. The merger with GenOne12 provides total cost and quality control of the end product needed, from organically sourced hemp biomass, to the responsible extraction techniques and other processing required for maximum bio-availability.

William Waldron states, "The shared vision that our organizations have is inspiring. Our infrastructure allows us the very best genetic hemp-based plants which will coincide with NutraNomics' science team to fight against diseases, clinical diagnosis and addictions. This will be the primary focus which positions us to continue to be a leading-edge nutraceutical company."

GenOne12 Biomedical Farming & Extraction and Hidden River Hemp Corp. have over 6,000 acres under agreement in Maine, Tennessee, and Kentucky are scheduled for harvest in 2019. With this merger, NutraNomics will have a wholesale sales division selling raw materials, such as organic hemp biomass and extractions, throughout North and South America while supporting lab studies in our R&D division. Newly formed Atlantic Extracts, LLC. will be overseeing these activities. CEO Jonathan Bishop states, "NutraNomics will continue to work hard to find the right partners to advance our portfolio of products to help folks heal in their personal quest for a better quality of life. Our number one goal is focused on seed to formulation to disease. William Waldron allows us to advance our position as a lead nutraceutical company, we are very excited to have him on our team."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.





Jonathan Bishop CEO NutraNomics Inc. www.NutraNomics.com (888) 935-0530