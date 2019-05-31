Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Nutrien Ltd    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD

(NTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclsuive: Fertilizer dealer Nutrien aims to triple U.S. farm loans, guided by ex-Walmart executive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 03:37pm EDT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer dealer Nutrien Ltd is aiming to triple its lendings to U.S. farmers to $6 billion within five years, in a bid to drive up farm supply sales, its chief financial officer said.

Nutrien's push to expand farm loans starting this year comes as low commodity prices have depressed U.S. farm incomes, leaving growers less money to spend on seed and fertilizer.

"We are trying to provide the fuel for retail to grow," CFO Pedro Farah, a former Walmart Inc executive, told Reuters. "We know whoever buys with financing tends to buy a lot more. It increases the depth of the relationship (with farmers) and the stickiness."

Nutrien has not previously disclosed its target for farm loans. It told a meeting of investors this week that it intends to expand its financial arm.

The Saskatchewan-based company's current loans to U.S. farmers to buy supplies amount to $2 billion, or 8 percent of the U.S. farm input financing market, in which it competes with commercial banks, tractor-maker Deere & Co and rival farm suppliers such as CHS Inc.

Farah, a 58-year-old Brazilian by birth who joined Nutrien in February from Walmart, is leading the strategy, but adds that Nutrien was developing the idea before he arrived.

Expanding Nutrien's lending to customers mirrors a broad expansion of financial services by retailers such as Walmart, eBay and Amazon.com, he said.

"All retailers are recognizing that financial services are a key component of the sales process. It's something that, as a retailer, we've got to offer, especially in a market that's probably underserved," Farah said.

Nutrien is seeking the approval of credit rating agencies to raise its debt to equity ratio and lend more, starting this year, Farah said.

Nutrien's share of U.S. farm retail sales is a market-leading 20 percent, and the company has said it aims to grow further through acquisitions of smaller sellers.

Asked why Nutrien would expand U.S. farm loans when some banks see them as too risky, Farah said the company's longstanding relationships with farmers is a major difference.

"They don’t know growers as well as we do," he said.

The company's shares rose 0.2 percent in Toronto.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)

By Rod Nickel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NUTRIEN LTD
03:37pEXCLSUIVE : Fertilizer dealer Nutrien aims to triple U.S. farm loans, guided by ..
RE
05/28NUTRIEN : Fertilizer company Nutrien raising quarterly dividend to 45 cents US p..
AQ
05/27NUTRIEN : Announces Dividend Increase
BU
05/22NUTRIEN : SAP-Feed the World with $100 Million in Procurement Synergies
AQ
05/15RURALCO : Diversification strategy again delivers earnings resilience
AQ
05/14NUTRIEN : to cut 80 jobs at Vanscoy potash mine, cites soft global market
AQ
05/13NUTRIEN : Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.43 per Share
AQ
05/10NUTRIEN : Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.43 per Share
BU
05/10NUTRIEN : First Quarter Impacted by Harsh Weather; Maintains Guidance
AQ
05/10NUTRIEN : Shareholders Vote in Line with Management's Recommendations for All Re..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 388 M
EBIT 2019 2 819 M
Net income 2019 1 647 M
Debt 2019 9 220 M
Yield 2019 3,44%
P/E ratio 2019 17,27
P/E ratio 2020 14,34
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Capitalization 28 434 M
Chart NUTRIEN LTD
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 62,8 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles V. Magro President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Derek George Pannell Non-Executive Chairman
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christopher M. Burley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD3.10%28 434
YARA INTERNATIONAL11.36%11 595
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC.-8.46%8 974
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%8 823
MOSAIC CO-27.18%8 206
UPL32.65%7 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About