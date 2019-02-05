Nutrien : Announces Agreement to Purchase Actagro

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) announced today that it has entered into a
definitive agreement to purchase 100 percent of the equity of Actagro,
LLC (Actagro), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of
environmentally sustainable soil and plant health products and
technologies. Actagro’s premier commercial portfolio includes
approximately 30 specialty products that have a strong track-record of
increasing crop productivity and financial returns for growers.
Actagro’s products are produced at two US manufacturing facilities
located in California and Arkansas, and distributed across global
agricultural markets through numerous retailers and distributors,
including Nutrien’s Retail business. The acquisition includes Actagro’s
strong research and development team, as well as a near-complete,
world-class research and development facility located in California that
will support the continued development of soil and plant health
technologies.
"The acquisition of Actagro is aligned with Nutrien’s strategy to invest
in higher-margin proprietary products that provide strong value for
growers. Actagro has a strong track record of developing and
manufacturing high-value crop nutrition products and we see a
significant opportunity to expand the business by leveraging the global
reach of our Retail network and the expansion of Actagro’s strong
relationships with domestic and international distributors. Nutrien will
continue to use its strong balance sheet and cash flow to prudently
allocate capital towards growth opportunities that create value for our
customers and our shareholders," commented Chuck Magro, Nutrien's
President and CEO.
The purchase price is US$340 million, including approximately US$20
million in working capital, and is expected to be accretive to earnings
in the first year. We expect the business to generate approximately
US$55 million in run-rate EBITDA two years after close with the
realization of synergies and organic growth opportunities. Closing of
the transaction is subject to US regulatory approval and is expected to
be completed in the first half of 2019.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services,
playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a
sustainable manner. We produce and distribute over 26 million tonnes of
potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability
and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to
supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and
are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our
economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity
of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple
avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and other information included in this press
release constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking
statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) under
applicable securities laws (such statements are usually accompanied by
words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “may”, “will”,
“should”, “estimate”, “intend” or other similar words). All statements
in this press release, other than those relating to historical
information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements,
including, but not limited to: expected benefits of the acquisition,
including expected impact on earnings, run-rate EBITDA, synergies,
growth opportunities and expansion, as well as the timing of the
foregoing; future allocation of capital; timing for the completion of
the acquisition; and the ability to satisfy the conditions to, and
complete, the acquisition including obtaining required regulatory
approval,. Forward-looking statements in this press release are
based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Nutrien, some
of which are outside of Nutrien’s control. Although Nutrien believes
that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking
statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed
on the forward-looking statements because Nutrien can give no assurance
that they will prove to be correct. Additional assumptions that have
been made include, among other things, assumptions with respect to
Nutrien’s ability to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated
benefits of the acquisition; that Nutrien will be able to implement its
standards, controls, procedures and policies at the acquired business to
realize expected synergies; that future business, regulatory and
industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by Nutrien,
and assumptions with respect to global economic conditions.
Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and
uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ
materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in
this press release, including the ability to obtain, and obtain in a
timely manner, the required regulatory approval, the ability to
otherwise satisfy the conditions to the acquisition, the failure to
successfully integrate and realize expected synergies associated with
the acquisition, general global economic, market and business
conditions, and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Nutrien
reports filed with Canadian securities regulators and the Securities and
Exchange Commission in the United States, including those disclosed in
Nutrien’s business acquisition report dated February 20, 2018.
Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of new
information or future events, except as may be required under applicable
US federal securities laws or applicable Canadian securities legislation.
