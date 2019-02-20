Nutrien : Announces Intention to Renew Share Repurchase Program

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) today announced that its Board of Directors
approved the purchase of up to five percent of Nutrien’s outstanding
common shares over a one-year period through a normal course issuer bid
(NCIB). Any purchases will commence following the expiration of our
current NCIB on February 22, 2019, and will be subject to acceptance by
the Toronto Stock Exchange of our notice to renew our NCIB.
"Nutrien’s strong balance sheet and cash flow provide a significant
opportunity to enhance shareholder value. We repurchased seven percent
of our outstanding shares over the past twelve months and today’s
announcement reflects our ability to continue to return meaningful cash
to shareholders," commented Chuck Magro, Nutrien's President and CEO.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services,
playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a
sustainable manner. We produce and distribute over 26 million tonnes of
potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability
and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to
supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and
are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our
economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity
of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple
avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.
