Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Nutrien Ltd    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD

(NTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nutrien : Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) plans to release second quarter earnings results on Monday, July 29, 2019, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on second quarter results and the outlook.

Management invites you to listen to the conference call by using the dial-in number 1-877-702-9274. A webcast of the conference call and the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting Nutrien’s website, www.nutrien.com/investors/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days from the time of the call.

A recording of the conference call will also be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-800-585-8367 and inputting the conference identification number 2477481. The recording will be available through October 28, 2019.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NUTRIEN LTD
12:31pNUTRIEN : Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference..
BU
07/03NUTRIEN : says 34 workers trapped underground after service shaft malfunction
AQ
06/26Norway wealth fund allowed to invest again in Walmart, Rio Tinto, others
RE
06/25Norway Oil Fund Clear to Invest in General Dynamics, Rio Tinto, Walmart and O..
DJ
06/21NUTRIEN : announces digital collaboration with BASFs xarvio Digital Farming Solu..
AQ
06/20BASF : announces new digital collaboration with Nutrien Ag Solutions
AQ
06/19BASF : Nutrien Announces Collaboration with Basf's Xarvio Digital Farming Soluti..
AQ
06/18BASF : Nutrien Ag Solutions Announces Digital Collaboration with BASF's xarvio D..
AQ
06/18BASF : BASFS Xarvio Digital Farming Solutions Forms Digital Collaboration with N..
AQ
06/14RURALCO : ACCC - AXX Concern about Landmark's proposed acquisition of Ruralco
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2019 19 784 M
EBIT 2019 2 724 M
Net income 2019 1 684 M
Debt 2019 8 297 M
Yield 2019 2,61%
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,45x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
Capitalization 40 153 M
Chart NUTRIEN LTD
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 64,2  $
Last Close Price 67,5  
Spread / Highest target 0,34%
Spread / Average Target -5,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles V. Magro President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Derek George Pannell Non-Executive Chairman
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christopher M. Burley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD5.32%31 711
YARA INTERNATIONAL16.67%12 742
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC.4.62%10 236
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%9 999
MOSAIC CO-20.13%9 568
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA (A SHARE)--.--%7 927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About