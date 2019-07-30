Log in
NUTRIEN LTD

(NTR)
Nutrien : Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.45 per Share

07/30/2019 | 12:49pm EDT

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.45 per share payable October 17, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019.

Registered shareholders who are residents of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, as well as beneficial holders (i.e. shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary) whose intermediary is a participant in CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. or its nominee, CDS & Co., will receive their dividend in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate on September 30, 2019. Registered shareholders resident outside of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, including the United States, as well as beneficial holders whose intermediary is a participant in The Depository Trust Company or its nominee, Cede & Co., will receive their dividend in US dollars. However, registered shareholders of Nutrien may elect to change the currency of their dividend payments to US dollars or Canadian dollars, as applicable. In addition, Nutrien offers registered shareholders direct deposit by electronic funds transfer for dividend payments.

Registered shareholders may elect to change the currency of their dividend and enroll for direct deposit by contacting, Nutrien's registrar and transfer agent, AST Trust Company (Canada), directly (1-800-387-0825 or inquiries@astfinancial.com). Beneficial shareholders, who hold their shares through a broker, should contact their broker to determine the ability and necessary steps involved in an election to change the currency of their dividend payment. For further details, please visit www.nutrien.com/investors/shareholder-information/dividends.

All dividends paid by Nutrien are, pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), designated as eligible dividends.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 215 M
EBIT 2019 2 677 M
Net income 2019 1 619 M
Debt 2019 8 989 M
Yield 2019 3,43%
P/E ratio 2019 18,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,88x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 28 940 M
Chart NUTRIEN LTD
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 64,31  $
Last Close Price 50,52  $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles V. Magro President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Derek George Pannell Non-Executive Chairman
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christopher M. Burley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD4.40%30 057
YARA INTERNATIONAL22.49%12 984
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC.9.22%10 506
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%9 722
MOSAIC CO-18.38%9 197
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA (A SHARE)--.--%7 822
