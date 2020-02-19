Nutrien : Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.45 per Share

Log in
02/19/2020 | 01:40pm EST

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) (NYSE, TSX: NTR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.45 per share payable April 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2020.

Registered shareholders who are residents of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, as well as beneficial holders (i.e. shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary) whose intermediary is a participant in CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. or its nominee, CDS & Co., will receive their dividend in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate on March 31, 2020. Registered shareholders resident outside of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, including the United States, as well as beneficial holders whose intermediary is a participant in The Depository Trust Company or its nominee, Cede & Co., will receive their dividend in US dollars. However, registered shareholders of Nutrien may elect to change the currency of their dividend payments to US dollars or Canadian dollars, as applicable. In addition, Nutrien offers registered shareholders direct deposit by electronic funds transfer for dividend payments.

Registered shareholders may elect to change the currency of their dividend and enroll for direct deposit by contacting, Nutrien’s registrar and transfer agent, AST Trust Company (Canada), directly (1-800-387-0825 or inquiries@astfinancial.com). Beneficial shareholders, who hold their shares through a broker, should contact their broker to determine the ability and necessary steps involved in an election to change the currency of their dividend payment. For further details, please visit www.nutrien.com/investors/shareholder-information/dividends.

All dividends paid by Nutrien are, pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), designated as eligible dividends.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 251 M
EBIT 2020 2 288 M
Net income 2020 1 243 M
Debt 2020 9 399 M
Yield 2020 4,54%
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,63x
EV / Sales2021 1,55x
Capitalization 23 590 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 59,01  $
Last Close Price 41,18  $
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Charles V. Magro President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Mayo M. Schmidt Chairman
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christopher M. Burley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.-12.08%23 586
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA3.67%10 910
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.14.54%7 967
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%7 899
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-15.67%6 912
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY13.15%6 679
