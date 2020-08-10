MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > Nutrien Ltd. NTR CA67077M1086 NUTRIEN LTD. (NTR) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/10 04:19:47 pm 49 CAD +3.27% 05:57p NUTRIEN DEMONSTRATES STRENGTH & STABILITY : Ag Solutions EBITDA Up 20 Percent & Excellent Operational Results BU 05:27p NUTRIEN : Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.45 per Share BU 04:31p NUTRIEN : Announces Change to Board of Directors BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Nutrien Demonstrates Strength & Stability: Ag Solutions EBITDA Up 20 Percent & Excellent Operational Results 0 08/10/2020 | 05:57pm EDT Send by mail :

all amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its 2020 second-quarter results, with net earnings of $765 million($1.34 diluted earnings per share). Second-quarter adjusted net earnings were $1.45 per share and adjusted EBITDA was $1.72 billion. Adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, together with the related guidance, free cash flow including changes in non-cash operating working capital and cash cost of product manufactured are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section for further information. "Nutrien delivered compelling second-quarter and first-half results supported by strong growth in our Retail Ag Solutions earnings and excellent operational performance across our Potash and Nitrogen business units. Nutrien's many competitive advantages were apparent this quarter, including the quality of our assets and impressive free cash flow generation, even at the bottom of the commodity cycle. Our digital platform continues to exceed expectations. We now expect to reach $1 billion in online orders by the end of the year and are introducing new data-driven offerings to help farmers make quicker and more informed decisions for their business," commented Chuck Magro, Nutrien's President and CEO. Highlights: Nutrien generated $1.6 billion in free cash flow, including improvement to our non-cash operating working capital in the second quarter. The Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend at $0.45 per share, maintaining our annualized payout at $1.80 per share which is well within our targeted range. Retail Ag Solutions delivered record EBITDA in the second quarter and the first half of 2020. First-half EBITDA was up 20 percent year-over-year as a result of double-digit growth in revenue and gross margin, and EBITDA margins surpassing 10 percent. We continue to expand in the market, backed by our organic growth strategy which includes growing our proprietary product sales, as well as through accretive investments made over the past year.



Total sales through our leading digital retail platform exceeded $700 million in the first half of 2020, surpassing our annual goal of $500 million in just the first six months of the year. Second quarter online sales accounted for 45 percent of North American sales of products that were available for purchase online. Potash EBITDA was down 39 percent in the second quarter and first half of 2020 compared to the same periods last year as strong sales volumes and lower cost of goods sold per tonne were more than offset by lower net realized selling prices. Potash cash cost of product manufactured was a record low $52 per tonne in the second quarter of 2020. Nitrogen EBITDA was 16 percent lower in the first half and 17 percent lower in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same periods last year due to lower net realized selling prices. However, we achieved higher sales volumes and lower cost of goods sold per tonne compared to the first half of last year and our ammonia utilization reached a record high of 97 percent in the second quarter of 2020. Nutrien issued an aggregate of $1.5 billion in senior notes in the quarter with average coupon rates below 3 percent. Nutrien acquired Tec Agro Group, a leading Ag retailer in Goiás, Brazil. Our Brazil operations now include 30 retail locations, two large-scale fertilizer blenders, a premier soybean seed business and specialty nutrition and plant health production facilities. With the addition of Tec Agro Group, our Brazilian operations are expected to generate over half a billion dollars in revenue on a normalized annual run-rate basis. Nutrien released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report in April and has since achieved significantly higher ratings by third party ESG organizations. Nutrien's full-year 2020 adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA guidance is $1.50 to $1.90 per share and $3.5 billion to $3.8 billion, respectively. The top end of the guidance range was lowered due to lower ammonia and UAN prices. Management’s Discussion and Analysis The following management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) is the responsibility of management and is dated as of August 10, 2020. The Board of Directors (“Board”) of Nutrien carries out its responsibility for review of this disclosure principally through its audit committee, comprised exclusively of independent directors. The audit committee reviews and, prior to its publication approves this disclosure pursuant to the authority delegated to it by the Board. The term “Nutrien” refers to Nutrien Ltd. and the terms “we”, “us”, “our”, “Nutrien” and “the Company” refer to Nutrien and, as applicable, Nutrien and its direct and indirect subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. Additional information relating to Nutrien (which, except as otherwise noted, is not incorporated by reference herein), including our 2019 Annual Report dated February 19, 2020, which includes our annual audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A and our Annual Information Form, each for the year ended December 31, 2019, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. No update is provided to the disclosure in our annual MD&A except for material information since the date of our annual MD&A. The Company is a foreign private issuer under the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This MD&A is based on the Company’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (“interim financial statements”) based on International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS”) and prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 “Interim Financial Reporting” unless otherwise stated. This MD&A contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and forward-looking statements which are described in the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the “Forward-Looking Statements” sections, respectively. Market Outlook Agriculture and Retail US crop demand fundamentals have stabilized as a result of a rebound in ethanol demand and strong Chinese purchases due to tight Chinese inventories and rising prices. However, favorable US growing conditions, high crop conditions ratings and supportive weather forecasts have combined to pressure prices in recent weeks. North American spring fertilizer application was robust and customer engagement in summer fill programs was strong as wholesale customers replenished inventories. The US corn and soybean crop is progressing well ahead of 2019 levels, which could be supportive of strong fall applications. In Australia, moisture levels have improved particularly in eastern states which is expected to result in much higher planting year-over-year. In Western Canada, we expect that generally good crop conditions will support summer crop protection demand. Brazilian soybean and corn prices continue to be historically high. As a result, Brazilian growers are realizing record margins and have forward contracts to sell historically high proportions of their anticipated 2021 harvest. Brazilian soybean acreage is expected to increase approximately 5 percent in the upcoming planting season. Crop Nutrient Markets Global potash buying increased meaningfully following the signing of the China and India potash contracts, particularly in Brazil. With strong demand in most key regions, many producers have announced they are now sold out through September 2020 and Brazilian prices have rebounded by over $30/mt from low values in the second quarter of this year. We maintain our projection for 2020 global potash shipments between 65 and 67 million tonnes. Global urea demand has been supported by strong consumption in many key regions, particularly in India. Chinese urea exports continue to be lower year-over-year, but we expect the pace to increase in the second half of 2020. Ammonia prices have continued to be held back by weaker-than-normal industrial demand in the Western Hemisphere, while improved industrial utilization in Asian markets is supporting both demand and prices in that region. Global phosphate prices have been supported by anticipated strength in second-half demand in India and Brazil. Financial Outlook and Guidance Based on market factors detailed above, we are lowering the top of the range for our 2020 adjusted net earnings guidance to $1.50 to $1.90 per share (from $1.50 to $2.10 per share previously) and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $3.5 to $3.8 billion (from $3.5 to $3.9 billion previously). All guidance numbers, including those noted above are outlined in the tables below. Refer to page 46 of Nutrien’s 2019 Annual Report for related sensitivities. 2020 Guidance Ranges 1 Low High Adjusted net earnings per share 2 $ 1.50 $ 1.90 Adjusted EBITDA (billions) 2 $ 3.5 $ 3.8 Retail EBITDA (billions) $ 1.4 $ 1.5 Potash EBITDA (billions) $ 1.0 $ 1.2 Nitrogen EBITDA (billions) $ 1.1 $ 1.2 Phosphate EBITDA (millions) $ 200 $ 250 Potash sales tonnes (millions) 3 12.1 12.5 Nitrogen sales tonnes (millions) 3 10.9 11.5 Depreciation and amortization (billions) $ 1.85 $ 1.95 Effective tax rate 19 % 21 % Sustaining capital expenditures (billions) $ 0.9 $ 1.0 1 See the “Forward-Looking Statements” section. 2 See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section. 3 Manufactured products only. Nitrogen excludes ESN® and Rainbow products. Consolidated Results Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Sales 8,416 8,693 (3) 12,602 12,412 2 Freight, transportation and distribution 237 215 10 449 386 16 Cost of goods sold 6,024 6,166 (2) 9,125 8,739 4 Gross margin 2,155 2,312 (7) 3,028 3,287 (8) Expenses 1,016 1,017 - 1,807 1,816 - Net earnings 765 858 (11) 730 899 (19) EBITDA 1 1,656 1,781 (7) 2,211 2,377 (7) Adjusted EBITDA 1 1,721 1,870 (8) 2,229 2,574 (13) Free cash flow ("FCF") 1 1,173 1,308 (10) 1,354 1,690 (20) FCF including changes in non-cash operating working capital 1 1,611 929 73 922 246 275 1 See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. Our second-quarter and first-half 2020 net earnings were lower than the same periods in 2019 primarily due to significantly lower crop nutrient prices. This was mostly offset by strong Retail revenue and gross margin growth, higher crop nutrient volume sales, solid operational results and the benefit of an asset retirement obligation change in estimate. COVID-19 had limited impact on our business in the periods. Segment Results Our discussion of segment results set out on the following pages is a comparison of the results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 to the results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, unless otherwise noted. Retail Three Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Gross Margin Gross Margin (%) as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 Sales Crop nutrients 2,527 2,626 (4) 559 540 4 22 21 Crop protection products 2,436 2,286 7 547 472 16 22 21 Seed 1,141 1,197 (5) 219 209 5 19 17 Merchandise 253 144 76 45 24 88 18 17 Services and other 392 259 51 242 195 24 62 75 6,749 6,512 4 1,612 1,440 12 24 22 Cost of goods sold 5,137 5,072 1 Gross margin 1,612 1,440 12 Expenses 1 811 749 8 Earnings before finance costs and taxes ("EBIT") 801 691 16 Depreciation and amortization 163 145 12 EBITDA 964 836 15 1 Includes selling expenses of $764 million (2019 – $683 million). Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Gross Margin Gross Margin (%) as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 Sales Crop nutrients 3,312 3,313 - 715 671 7 22 20 Crop protection products 3,446 3,030 14 704 589 20 20 19 Seed 1,535 1,553 (1) 278 259 7 18 17 Merchandise 469 252 86 79 43 84 17 17 Services and other 636 403 58 365 287 27 57 71 9,398 8,551 10 2,141 1,849 16 23 22 Cost of goods sold 7,257 6,702 8 Gross margin 2,141 1,849 16 Expenses 1 1,488 1,320 13 EBIT 653 529 23 Depreciation and amortization 318 281 13 EBITDA 971 810 20 1 Includes selling expenses of $1,399 million (2019 – $1,215 million). EBITDA was significantly higher in the second quarter and first half of 2020, compared to the same periods in 2019, due to strong growth in revenue and gross margins across most product lines. The increase was due primarily to organic growth, aided by more normal weather conditions in the US this year, as well as from the benefit of acquisitions made over the past year. Total selling expenses and selling expense as a percent of revenue increased in the periods due primarily to the Ruralco Holdings Limited (“Ruralco”) acquisition that closed at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue were also impacted by lower crop nutrient and seed prices in 2020, resulting in lower associated revenues. Selling expenses as a percent of gross margin decreased compared to the same periods in 2019.

sales increased in the periods primarily due to the addition of the Ruralco business in Australia. Gross margin percentage improved in the second quarter and was similar for the first half of 2020 compared to the same periods last year as we were able to increase margins in key markets. Services and other sales were also higher in the periods due to contributions from our Australian business and higher custom applications in the US. Gross margin percentage decreased due to product mix changes resulting primarily from the acquisition of Ruralco. Potash Three Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Manufactured product Net sales North America 232 257 (10) 1,201 975 23 194 264 (27) Offshore 356 591 (40) 2,414 2,480 (3) 147 238 (38) 588 848 (31) 3,615 3,455 5 163 246 (34) Cost of goods sold 310 317 (2) 86 92 (7) Gross margin - manufactured 278 531 (48) 77 154 (50) Gross margin - other 1 - - - Depreciation and amortization 30 33 (9) Gross margin - total 278 531 (48) Gross margin excluding depreciation Expenses 2 52 92 (43) and amortization - manufactured 3 107 187 (43) EBIT 226 439 (49) Potash cash cost of product Depreciation and amortization 109 114 (4) manufactured 3 52 59 (12) EBITDA 335 553 (39) 1 Includes other potash and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $Nil (2019 – $Nil) less cost of goods sold of $Nil (2019 – $Nil). 2 Includes provincial mining and other taxes of $46 million (2019 – $91 million). 3 See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Manufactured product Net sales North America 457 502 (9) 2,348 1,951 20 195 257 (24) Offshore 648 1,042 (38) 4,144 4,424 (6) 156 235 (34) 1,105 1,544 (28) 6,492 6,375 2 170 242 (30) Cost of goods sold 575 589 (2) 88 92 (4) Gross margin - manufactured 530 955 (45) 82 150 (45) Gross margin - other 1 - 1 (100) Depreciation and amortization 32 34 (6) Gross margin - total 530 956 (45) Gross margin excluding depreciation Expenses 2 115 156 (26) and amortization - manufactured 114 184 (38) EBIT 415 800 (48) Potash cash cost of product Depreciation and amortization 205 214 (4) manufactured 56 59 (5) EBITDA 620 1,014 (39) 1 Includes other potash and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $Nil million (2019 – $1 million) less cost of goods sold of $Nil (2019 – $Nil). 2 Includes provincial mining and other taxes of $103 million (2019 – $154 million). EBITDA decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2020 due to lower global potash prices. This was partially offset by record high sales volumes and lower cost of goods sold per tonne.

decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2020 due to lower global potash prices. This was partially offset by record high sales volumes and lower cost of goods sold per tonne. Sales volumes were the highest of any second quarter and first half on record. Strong demand in North America for both the second quarter and the first half of 2020 resulted from an increase in US planted acreage and more normal weather this spring following several challenging application seasons. Offshore sales volumes declined slightly compared to the same periods last year due to lower Chinese import demand and some short-term cautious spot purchasing in certain international markets.

were the highest of any second quarter and first half on record. Strong demand in North America for both the second quarter and the first half of 2020 resulted from an increase in US planted acreage and more normal weather this spring following several challenging application seasons. Offshore sales volumes declined slightly compared to the same periods last year due to lower Chinese import demand and some short-term cautious spot purchasing in certain international markets. Net realized selling price decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2020, reflecting pressure in global benchmark prices during much of the first half of 2020.

decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2020, reflecting pressure in global benchmark prices during much of the first half of 2020. Cost of goods sold per tonne decreased in both periods due to lower production costs and lower depreciation and amortization related to production mix. Potash cash cost of product manufactured in the second quarter and first half of 2020 was significantly lower than the same periods in 2019 primarily due to production efficiency gains and the deferral of maintenance projects due to COVID-19 precautions. Canpotex Sales by Market (percentage of sales volumes, except as Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Latin America 36 29 24 31 24 29 Other Asian markets 1 26 27 (4) 28 30 (7) China 19 25 (24) 22 27 (19) India 12 9 33 12 10 20 Other markets 7 10 (30) 7 9 (22) 100 100 100 100 1 All Asian markets except China and India. Nitrogen Three Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Ammonia 229 296 (23) 935 1,041 (10) 244 285 (14) Urea 273 305 (10) 1,000 969 3 273 314 (13) Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 194 201 (3) 1,255 1,137 10 154 177 (13) 696 802 (13) 3,190 3,147 1 218 255 (15) Cost of goods sold 508 531 (4) 159 169 (6) Gross margin - manufactured 188 271 (31) 59 86 (31) Gross margin - other 1 20 23 (13) Depreciation and amortization 54 49 10 Gross margin - total 208 294 (29) Gross margin excluding depreciation Expenses (income) (3) (11) (73) and amortization - manufactured 113 135 (16) EBIT 211 305 (31) Ammonia controllable cash cost of Depreciation and amortization 172 154 12 product manufactured 2 40 45 (11) EBITDA 383 459 (17) 1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN® and Rainbow) and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $157 million (2019 – $164 million) less cost of goods sold of $137 million (2019 – $141 million). 2 See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Ammonia 359 458 (22) 1,502 1,685 (11) 239 272 (12) Urea 510 518 (2) 1,856 1,616 15 275 321 (14) Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 357 372 (4) 2,360 2,085 13 151 178 (15) 1,226 1,348 (9) 5,718 5,386 6 214 250 (14) Cost of goods sold 952 929 2 166 172 (3) Gross margin - manufactured 274 419 (35) 48 78 (38) Gross margin - other 1 31 41 (24) Depreciation and amortization 56 50 12 Gross margin - total 305 460 (34) Gross margin excluding depreciation Expenses (income) 8 (6) n/m and amortization - manufactured 104 128 (19) EBIT 297 466 (36) Ammonia controllable cash cost of Depreciation and amortization 322 267 21 product manufactured 43 44 (2) EBITDA 619 733 (16) 1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN® and Rainbow) and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $305 million (2019 – $295 million) less cost of goods sold of $274 million (2019 – $254 million). EBITDA decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2020 as lower net realized selling prices more than offset the benefit of higher sales volumes into North American agricultural markets and lower cost of goods sold per tonne.

decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2020 as lower net realized selling prices more than offset the benefit of higher sales volumes into North American agricultural markets and lower cost of goods sold per tonne. Sales volumes in the second quarter and first half of 2020 increased compared to the same periods in 2019 due to strong fertilizer demand. This more than offset lower ammonia sales caused by reduced industrial demand in the periods.

in the second quarter and first half of 2020 increased compared to the same periods in 2019 due to strong fertilizer demand. This more than offset lower ammonia sales caused by reduced industrial demand in the periods. Net realized selling price of nitrogen decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2020 due to lower global and North American benchmark prices across all products.

of nitrogen decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2020 due to lower global and North American benchmark prices across all products. Cost of goods sold per tonne for nitrogen decreased in the periods as a result of lower natural gas prices and fixed costs. This was partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization due to expansion and turnaround work that was completed in late 2019. Ammonia controllable cash cost of product manufactured per tonne decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2020 compared to the same periods last year due to lower fixed costs and favorable foreign exchange rates related to our Canadian operations. Natural Gas Prices Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (US dollars per MMBtu, except as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Overall gas cost excluding realized derivative impact 2.09 2.34 (11) 2.16 2.68 (19) Realized derivative impact 0.06 0.17 (65) 0.06 0.10 (40) Overall gas cost 2.15 2.51 (14) 2.22 2.78 (20) Average NYMEX 1.72 2.64 (35) 1.83 2.89 (37) Average AECO 1.37 0.88 56 1.50 1.18 27 Gas costs decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2020 compared to the same periods in 2019 primarily due to lower US gas costs and a lower realized derivative impact. Phosphate Three Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Fertilizer 146 263 (44) 472 681 (31) 309 385 (20) Industrial and feed 104 104 - 194 182 7 538 569 (5) 250 367 (32) 666 863 (23) 375 424 (12) Cost of goods sold 224 375 (40) 335 434 (23) Gross margin - manufactured 26 (8) n/m 40 (10) n/m Gross margin - other 1 2 (2) n/m Depreciation and amortization 84 72 17 Gross margin - total 28 (10) n/m Gross margin excluding depreciation Expenses 7 14 (50) and amortization - manufactured 124 62 100 EBIT 21 (24) n/m Depreciation and amortization 56 62 (10) EBITDA 77 38 103 1 Includes other phosphate and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $27 million (2019 - $51 million) less cost of goods sold of $25 million (2019 - $53 million). Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Fertilizer 319 471 (32) 1,040 1,172 (11) 307 401 (23) Industrial and feed 210 215 (2) 385 386 - 546 556 (2) 529 686 (23) 1,425 1,558 (9) 372 440 (15) Cost of goods sold 511 679 (25) 359 436 (18) Gross margin - manufactured 18 7 157 13 4 225 Gross margin - other 1 3 (3) n/m Depreciation and amortization 84 78 8 Gross margin - total 21 4 425 Gross margin excluding depreciation Expenses 17 20 (15) and amortization - manufactured 97 82 18 EBIT 4 (16) n/m Depreciation and amortization 119 122 (2) EBITDA 123 106 16 1 Includes other phosphate and purchased products and is comprised of net sales of $61 million (2019 - $81 million) less cost of goods sold of $58 million (2019 - $84 million). EBITDA increased in the second quarter and first half of 2020 primarily due to a change in estimate related to an asset retirement obligation resulting in a gain of $46 million in the second quarter. Excluding this impact, EBITDA would have been lower in the periods compared to the previous year, as declines in net realized selling prices and sales volumes more than offset the benefit of a reduction in cost of goods sold per tonne.

increased in the second quarter and first half of 2020 primarily due to a change in estimate related to an asset retirement obligation resulting in a gain of $46 million in the second quarter. Excluding this impact, EBITDA would have been lower in the periods compared to the previous year, as declines in net realized selling prices and sales volumes more than offset the benefit of a reduction in cost of goods sold per tonne. Sales volumes decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2020 primarily due to the conversion of the Redwater phosphate facility to ammonium sulfate in 2019 and lower phosphoric acid exports in 2020.

decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2020 primarily due to the conversion of the Redwater phosphate facility to ammonium sulfate in 2019 and lower phosphoric acid exports in 2020. Net realized selling price of phosphate decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2020, consistent with declines in global benchmark prices.

of phosphate decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2020, consistent with declines in global benchmark prices. Cost of goods sold per tonne decreased significantly in both periods primarily due to the asset retirement obligation revaluation gain and lower raw material costs. Corporate and Others Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Sales 1 20 36 (44) 47 64 (27) Cost of goods sold 18 36 (50) 43 64 (33) Gross margin 2 - n/m 4 - n/m Selling expenses (8) (3) 167 (13) (9) 44 General and administrative expenses 65 62 5 125 126 (1) Provincial mining and other taxes 1 4 (75) 1 5 (80) Share-based compensation expense (recovery) 12 59 (80) (20) 116 n/m Impairment of assets - - - - 33 (100) Other expenses 79 51 55 86 55 56 EBIT (147) (173) (15) (175) (326) (46) Depreciation and amortization 17 11 55 26 22 18 EBITDA (130) (162) (20) (149) (304) (51) Finance costs 139 143 (3) 272 266 2 Income tax expense 235 294 (20) 219 306 (28) Other comprehensive income (loss) 201 (14) n/m (157) 18 n/m 1 Primarily relates to our non-core Canadian business. Share-based compensation expense (recovery) - We had an expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as share-based awards vest over time. This is partially offset by the impact of a lower share price during this period.



We had a recovery for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as our share price decreased primarily resulting from market volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to an increase in our share price in the comparative period in 2019. Impairment of assets was lower for the first half of 2020 due to a $33 million impairment of our intangible assets as a result of Fertilizantes Heringer S.A. filing for bankruptcy protection in 2019. Finance costs in the second quarter and first half of 2020 were similar to the same periods last year. Lower interest rates were more than offset by higher finance costs related to COVID-19 as we managed, and continue to manage, our liquidity position during the pandemic. Income tax expense decreased due to lower earnings before income taxes for the second quarter and first half of 2020 compared to the same periods in 2019. Other comprehensive income (loss) - For the three months ended June 30, 2020, we had higher other comprehensive income from a gain on translation of our Retail operations in Canada and Australia as the Canadian and Australian dollars significantly appreciated as global markets partially rebounded following the COVID-19 outbreak in the early part of 2020.



We had an other comprehensive loss in the first half of 2020 from the translation of our Retail operations in Canada. We also had higher unrealized fair value losses in our investment in Sinofert Holdings Ltd. These greater-than-normal fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the mark-to-market value of our investment were primarily attributable to increased market volatility as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Financial Condition Review The following balance sheet categories contained variances that were considered significant: As at (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ Change % Change Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,415 671 744 111 Receivables 5,712 3,542 2,170 61 Inventories 4,199 4,975 (776) (16) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 444 1,477 (1,033) (70) Liabilities and Equity Short-term debt 1,247 976 271 28 Current portion of long-term debt - 502 (502) (100) Payables and accrued charges 7,306 7,437 (131) (2) Long-term debt 10,032 8,553 1,479 17 Retained earnings 7,320 7,101 219 3 Explanations for changes in Cash and cash equivalents are in the “Sources and Uses of Cash” section. Receivables increased due to seasonal Retail sales resulting in higher receivables from customers and vendor rebates receivables. Inventories decreased due to seasonal Retail sales. Prepaid expenses and other current assets decreased due to Retail taking delivery of prepaid inventory (primarily seed and crop protection) during the spring application season. Short-term debt increased primarily from commercial paper issuances as part of our seasonal working capital management. Payables and accrued charges decreased primarily due to lower customer prepayments as Retail customers took delivery of prepaid sales. The decrease was partially offset by an increase primarily related to a shift in timing of supplier payments. Long-term debt (including current portion) increased due to the addition of $1.5 billion in notes issued in May 2020 exceeding the repayment of $500 million in notes that matured in the first quarter of 2020. Retained earnings increased as net earnings in the first half of 2020 exceeded dividends declared. Liquidity and Capital Resources Sources and Uses of Liquidity We believe that internally generated cash flow, supplemented by available borrowings under our existing financing sources, if necessary, will be sufficient to meet our anticipated capital expenditures and other cash requirements for at least the next 12 months. As further developments and impacts of COVID-19 are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, we continue to monitor our liquidity position. Refer to the “Capital Structure and Management” section for details on our existing long-term debt and credit facilities. Key uses in the second quarter and/or six months ended June 30, 2020 included: Repaid $3.5 billion of revolving credit facilities during the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Repaid at maturity $500 million of 4.875 percent notes during the six months ended June 30, 2020. See Note 7 to the interim financial statements.

Paid $258 million and $514 million in dividends to shareholders for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

Repurchased approximately 4 million common shares for cancellation at a cost of $160 million with an average price per share of $41.96 during the six months ended June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2020, we had approximately 28 million shares available to repurchase under the normal course issuer bid, which expires on February 26, 2021. See Note 8 to the interim financial statements. Key sources in the second quarter and/or six months ended June 30, 2020 included: Issued $1.5 billion of notes on May 13, 2020. See Note 7 to the interim financial statements. In March and April 2020, in response to the market uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we established new committed revolving credit facilities totaling approximately $1.5 billion. We closed these credit facilities after the issuance of the new notes as described above. We also use commercial paper as a source of liquidity. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, outstanding commercial paper decreased by $646 million and increased by $355 million, respectively. Sources and Uses of Cash Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Cash provided by operating activities 1,756 1,172 50 1,230 657 87 Cash used in investing activities (408) (420) (3) (853) (1,229) (31) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,139) (500) 528 380 (1,109) n/m Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 24 (9) n/m (13) (17) (24) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,767) 243 n/m 744 (1,698) n/m Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $1,767 million this quarter compared to an increase of $243 million in the comparative quarter in 2019, due to: An increase of $584 million in cash provided by operating activities over the same period in 2019, mostly due to improved working capital management. The most significant change was an increase in payables and accrued charges related to a shift in timing of supplier payments. These improvements were partially offset by a decrease in net earnings due to lower crop nutrient prices.

A $114 million increase in cash used for acquisitions compared to the same period in 2019 primarily from the Tec Agro Group acquisition in the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by lower capital expenditures.

An increase in our short-term debt net repayments of $4.2 billion compared to the same period in 2019, as we repaid $3.5 billion of revolving credit facilities in the second quarter of 2020, and improved working capital management.

$500 million long-term debt repayment in the second quarter of 2019, compared to minimal repayment in the second quarter of 2020.

A decrease of $1.1 billion in cash payments to shareholders in the form of share repurchases compared to the same period in 2019. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $744 million in the first half of 2020 compared to a decrease of $1,698 million in the first half of 2019, due to: An increase of $573 million in cash provided by operating activities over the same period in 2019, mostly due to improved non-cash operating working capital management. The most significant change is an increase in payables and accrued charges related to a shift in timing of supplier payments. These improvements were partially offset by a decrease in net earnings due to lower crop nutrient prices.

A $316 million decrease in cash used for Retail acquisitions compared to 2019.

A decrease in our short-term debt net proceeds of $755 million compared to the same period in 2019, due to improved working capital management.

A $493 million decrease in long-term debt repayments compared to the same period in 2019.

A decrease of $1.8 billion in cash payments to shareholders in the form of share repurchases compared to the same period in 2019. Capital Structure and Management Principal Debt Instruments In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to monitor our liquidity position. We added new credit facilities of $1.5 billion in March and April 2020, which we subsequently closed in May 2020 after the issuance of the new notes described below. We use a combination of cash generated from operations and short-term and long-term debt to finance our operations. We are in compliance with our debt covenants and did not have any changes to our credit ratings in the six months ended June 30, 2020. Short-term Debt As at June 30, 2020 (millions of US dollars) Rate of Interest (%) Total Facility Limit Outstanding and Committed Remaining Available Credit facilities Unsecured revolving term credit facility NIL 4,500 - 4,500 Uncommitted revolving demand facility NIL 500 - 500 Other credit facilities 1 0.9 - 11.8 640 242 398 Commercial paper 0.4 - 2.8 1,005 Total 1,247 1 Other credit facilities are unsecured and consist of South American facilities with debt of $184 (December 31, 2019 – $149) and interest rates ranging from 2.4 percent to 11.8 percent, Australian facilities with debt of $27 (December 31, 2019 – $157) and an interest rate of 1.3 percent, and Other facilities with debt of $31 (December 31, 2019 – $20) and interest rates ranging from 0.9 percent to 4.0 percent. The amount available under the commercial paper program is limited to the availability of backup funds under the $4,500 million unsecured revolving term credit facility and excess cash invested in highly liquid securities. Long-term Debt Our long-term debt consists primarily of notes. See the “Capital Structure and Management” section of our 2019 Annual Report for information on balances, rates and maturities for our notes. On May 13, 2020, we issued $1.5 billion in notes. See Note 7 to the interim financial statements. During the first half of 2020, we repaid the $500 million 4.875 percent notes that matured March 30, 2020. Outstanding Share Data As at August 7, 2020 Common shares 569,145,935 Options to purchase common shares 11,177,625 For more information on our capital structure and management, see Note 26 to our 2019 financial statements. Quarterly Results (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Sales 8,416 4,186 3,442 4,169 8,693 3,719 3,762 4,034 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 765 (35) (48) 141 858 41 296 (1,067) Net earnings from discontinued operations - - - - - - 2,906 23 Net earnings (loss) 765 (35) (48) 141 858 41 3,202 (1,044) EBITDA 1,656 555 499 785 1,781 596 944 (932) Earnings (loss) per share (“EPS”) from continuing operations Basic 1.34 (0.06) (0.08) 0.25 1.48 0.07 0.48 (1.74) Diluted 1.34 (0.06) (0.08) 0.24 1.47 0.07 0.48 (1.74) EPS Basic 1.34 (0.06) (0.08) 0.25 1.48 0.07 5.23 (1.70) Diluted 1.34 (0.06) (0.08) 0.24 1.47 0.07 5.22 (1.70) Seasonality in our business results from increased demand for products during the planting season. Crop input sales are generally higher in the spring and fall application seasons. Crop nutrient inventories are normally accumulated leading up to each application season. Our cash collections generally occur after the application season is complete, while customer prepayments made to us are concentrated in December and January and inventory prepayments paid to our vendors are typically concentrated in the period from November to January. Feed and industrial sales are more evenly distributed throughout the year. Since the fourth quarter of 2019, Potash earnings were impacted by lower net realized selling prices caused by a temporary slowdown in global demand. In the fourth quarter of 2018, earnings were impacted by $2.9 billion in after-tax gains on the sales of our investments in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. and Arab Potash Company, which were categorized as discontinued operations. In the third quarter of 2018, earnings were impacted by a $1.8 billion non-cash impairment to property, plant and equipment in the Potash segment. Risk Factors Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic Epidemics, pandemics or other such crises or public health concerns in regions of the world where we have operations or source material or sell products, could impact or disrupt our business. Specifically, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in travel restrictions and extended shutdowns of certain businesses around the world, as well as a deterioration of general economic conditions. These or any governmental or other regulatory developments or health concerns in countries in which we operate could result in operational restrictions or social and economic instability, or labor shortages. More specifically, there remains uncertainty relating to the potential impact that COVID-19 could eventually have on our business. It is still possible that COVID-19 could impact our operations, create supply chain disruptions and/or limit our ability to timely sell or distribute our products in the future which would negatively impact our business, financial condition and operating results. It is also possible the fallout from COVID-19 could negatively impact our customers, even though the agriculture sector is classified as an essential service. Any significant long-term downturn in the global economy or agricultural markets could impact the Company’s access to capital or credit ratings, or our customers’ access to liquidity, which could increase our counterparty credit exposure. Controls and Procedures Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting, as defined in Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings. Internal control over financial reporting is designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS. Any system of internal control over financial reporting, no matter how well designed, has inherent limitations. Therefore, even those systems determined to be effective can provide only reasonable assurance with respect to financial statement preparation and presentation. There have been changes to our internal control over financial reporting during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. As part of our digital transformation, we have implemented a new enterprise resource planning system in the Retail segment resulting in a more automated control environment for our Canadian and Loveland Products operations. This change has materially affected our internal control over financial reporting. Also, with the acquisition of Ruralco and the integration of the Australian Retail operations, the internal control over the Australian Retail operations will come into scope of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting for the fourth quarter of 2020. The acquisition of Ruralco was previously excluded from management’s evaluation of the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2019 due to the proximity of the acquisition to year-end. The integration of the Australian Retail operations is expected to materially affect our internal control over financial reporting. COVID-19 has also affected our business. During the quarter, corporate office staff and many site administrative staff have worked from home. This change has required certain processes and controls that were previously done or documented manually to be completed and retained in electronic form. This change has not materially affected our internal control over financial reporting. Except as discussed herein, there have been no changes that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements and other information included and incorporated by reference in this document constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as “anticipate”, “forecast”, “expect”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “estimate”, “intend” or other similar words). All statements in this document, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Nutrien's 2020 annual guidance, including expectations regarding our adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA by segment; capital spending expectations for 2020; expectations regarding our liquidity; expectations regarding performance of our operating segments in 2020; our operating segment market outlooks and market conditions for 2020, including the impact of COVID-19 thereon, and the anticipated supply and demand for our products and services, expected market and industry conditions with respect to crop nutrient application rates, planted acres, crop mix, prices and the impact of currency fluctuations and import and export volumes; and acquisitions and divestitures, and the expected synergies associated with various acquisitions, including timing thereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions referred to below and elsewhere in this document. Although we believe that these assumptions are reasonable, having regard to our experience and our perception of historical trends, this list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements and the reader should not place an undue reliance on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty. The additional key assumptions that have been made include, among other things, assumptions with respect to our ability to successfully complete, integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of our already completed and future acquisitions, and that we will be able to implement our standards, controls, procedures and policies at any acquired businesses to realize the expected synergies; that future business, regulatory and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by us, including with respect to prices, margins, demand, supply, product availability, supplier agreements, availability and cost of labor and interest, exchange and effective tax rates; the completion of our expansion projects on schedule, as planned and on budget; assumptions with respect to global economic conditions and the accuracy of our market outlook expectations for 2020 and in the future; our expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of COVID-19 on our business, customers, business partners, employees, supply chain, other stakeholders and the overall economy; the adequacy of our cash generated from operations and our ability to access our credit facilities or capital markets for additional sources of financing; our ability to identify suitable candidates for acquisitions and divestitures and negotiate acceptable terms; our ability to maintain investment grade ratings and achieve our performance targets; and the receipt, on time, of all necessary permits, utilities and project approvals with respect to our expansion projects and that we will have the resources necessary to meet the projects’ approach. Events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general global economic, market and business conditions; failure to complete announced and future acquisitions or divestitures at all or on the expected terms and within the expected timeline; climate change and weather conditions, including impacts from regional flooding and/or drought conditions; crop planted acreage, yield and prices; the supply and demand and price levels for our products; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy (including tariffs, trade restrictions and climate change initiatives), government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; political risks, including civil unrest, actions by armed groups or conflict and malicious acts including terrorism; the occurrence of a major environmental or safety incident; innovation and cybersecurity risks related to our systems, including our costs of addressing or mitigating such risks; regional natural gas supply restrictions; counterparty and sovereign risk; delays in completion of turnarounds at our major facilities; gas supply interruptions; any significant impairment of the carrying value of certain assets; risks related to reputational loss; certain complications that may arise in our mining processes; the ability to attract, engage and retain skilled employees and strikes or other forms of work stoppages; the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting effects on economic conditions, restrictions imposed by public health authorities or governments, fiscal and monetary responses by governments and financial institutions and disruptions to global supply chains; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Nutrien reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC in the United States. The purpose of our expected adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA by segment guidance ranges are to assist readers in understanding our expected financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this document as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable Canadian securities legislation or applicable US federal securities laws. Terms and Definitions For the definitions of certain financial and non-financial terms used in this document, as well as a list of abbreviated company names and sources, see the “Terms and Definitions” section of our 2019 Annual Report dated February 19, 2020. All references to per share amounts pertain to diluted net earnings (loss) per share, “n/m” indicates information that is not meaningful and all financial data are stated in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted. About Nutrien Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 25 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders. Nutrien will host a Conference Call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 am Eastern Time. In order to expedite access to our conference call, each participant will be required to pre-register for the event: Online: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4497183. Via Phone: 1-888-869-1189 Conference ID 4497183.

Once the registration is complete, a confirmation will be sent providing the dial in number and both the Direct Event Passcode and your unique Registrant ID to join this call. For security reasons, please do not share your information with anyone else.

Live Audio Webcast: Visit www.nutrien.com/investors/events/2020-q2-earnings-conference-call Appendix A - Selected Additional Financial Data Selected Retail measures Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Proprietary products margin as a percentage of product line margin (%) Crop nutrients 24 23 26 23 Crop protection products 42 44 42 43 Seed 47 42 44 42 All products 29 29 28 28 Crop nutrients sales volumes (tonnes - thousands) North America 5,098 4,913 6,524 6,052 International 1,024 704 1,623 1,144 Total 6,122 5,617 8,147 7,196 Crop nutrients selling price per tonne North America 427 472 425 472 International 340 433 332 397 Total 413 467 406 460 Crop nutrients gross margin per tonne North America 101 102 100 101 International 42 56 40 51 Total 91 96 88 93 Financial performance measures 2020 Target 2020 Actuals Retail EBITDA to sales (%) 1, 2 10 10 Retail adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 1, 2 21 18 Retail cash operating coverage ratio (%) 1, 2 61 61 Retail normalized comparable store sales (%) 2 6 Retail EBITDA per US selling location (thousands of US dollars) 1, 2 1,000 1,075 1 Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2020. 2 See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section. Nutrien Financial As at June 30, 2020 (millions of US dollars) Current 31-90 days past due >90 days past due Allowance 2 Total Nutrien Financial receivables 1 2,068 32 24 (16) 2,108 1 See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section. 2 Allowance for expected credit losses of receivables from customers. Selected Nitrogen measures Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands) Fertilizer 2,173 1,882 3,584 2,900 Industrial and feed 1,017 1,265 2,134 2,486 Net sales (millions of US dollars) Fertilizer 510 555 828 839 Industrial and feed 186 247 398 509 Net selling price per tonne Fertilizer 235 295 231 289 Industrial and feed 182 196 186 205 Production measures Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Potash production (Product tonnes - thousands) 3,346 3,285 6,381 6,784 Potash shutdown weeks 1 22 15 34 16 Nitrogen production (Ammonia tonnes - thousands) 2 1,619 1,599 3,066 3,234 Ammonia operating rate (%) 3 97 91 94 92 Phosphate production (P 2 O 5 tonnes - thousands) 4 357 357 729 750 Phosphate P 2 O 5 operating rate (%) 4 84 84 86 89 1 Represents weeks of full production shutdown, excluding the impact of any periods of reduced operating rates and planned routine annual maintenance shutdowns and announced workforce reductions. 2 All figures are provided on a gross production basis. 3 Excludes Trinidad and Joffre. 4 Excludes Redwater. Appendix B - Non-IFRS Financial Measures We use both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are numerical measures of a company’s performance, that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. In evaluating these measures, investors should consider that the methodology applied in calculating such measures may differ among companies and analysts. Management believes the non-IFRS financial measures provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following section outlines our non-IFRS financial measures, their definitions and why management uses each measure. It includes reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Except as otherwise described herein, our non-IFRS financial measures are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period and are adjusted for specific items in each period, as applicable. As non-recurring or unusual items arise, we generally exclude these items in our calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss). Definition: EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, Merger and related costs, certain acquisition and integration related costs, share-based compensation, impairment of assets, certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), and COVID-19 related expenses. In 2020, we have amended our calculation of adjusted EBITDA to adjust for the impact of COVID-19 related expenses. There were no similar expenses in the comparative period. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: These are meaningful measures because they are not impacted by long-term investment and financing decisions, but rather focus on the performance of our day-to-day operations. These provide a measure of our ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations. Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars) 2020 2019 1 2020 2019 1 Net earnings 765 858 730 899 Finance costs 139 143 272 266 Income tax expense 235 294 219 306 Depreciation and amortization 517 486 990 906 EBITDA 1,656 1,781 2,211 2,377 Merger and related costs - 25 - 36 Acquisition and integration related costs 18 - 28 - Share-based compensation expense (recovery) 12 59 (20) 116 Impairment of assets - - - 33 COVID-19 related expenses 17 - 19 - Foreign exchange loss (gain), net of related derivatives 18 5 (9) 12 Adjusted EBITDA 1,721 1,870 2,229 2,574 1 In the fourth quarter of 2019, we amended our calculations of adjusted EBITDA and restated the comparative periods to exclude the impact of foreign exchange gain/loss, net of related derivatives, as foreign exchange changes are not indicative of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share Guidance This guidance is provided on a non-IFRS basis. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS due to unknown variables and the uncertainty related to future results. These unknown variables may include unpredictable transactions of significant value that may be inherently difficult to determine, without unreasonable efforts. Guidance excludes the impacts of acquisition and integration related costs, share-based compensation, certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), and COVID-19 related expenses. Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per share. Definition: Net earnings (loss) before certain acquisition and integration related costs, share-based compensation, certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), and COVID-19 related expenses (including those recorded under finance costs), net of tax. In 2020, we have amended our calculation of adjusted net loss to adjust for the impact of COVID-19 related expenses. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations excluding the effects of non-operating items. Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Per Per (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Increases Diluted Increases Diluted noted) (Decreases) Post-Tax Share (Decreases) Post-Tax Share Net earnings 765 1.34 730 1.28 Adjustments: Acquisition and integration related costs 18 14 0.03 28 22 0.04 Share-based compensation expense (recovery) 12 9 0.02 (20) (15) (0.03) COVID-19 related expenses 29 22 0.04 31 24 0.04 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net of related derivatives 18 14 0.02 (9) (7) (0.01) Adjusted net earnings 824 1.45 754 1.32 Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Including Changes in Non-Cash Operating Working Capital Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cash from operations before working capital changes. Definition: Cash from operations before working capital changes less sustaining capital expenditures. We also calculate a similar measure which includes changes in non-cash operating working capital. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: For evaluation of liquidity and financial strength, and as a component of employee remuneration calculations. These are also useful as an indicator of our ability to service debt, meet other payment obligations and make strategic investments. These do not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash from operations before working capital changes 1,318 1,551 1,662 2,101 Sustaining capital expenditures (145) (243) (308) (411) Free cash flow 1,173 1,308 1,354 1,690 Changes in non-cash operating working capital 438 (379) (432) (1,444) Free cash flow including changes in non-cash operating working capital 1,611 929 922 246 Potash Cash Cost of Product Manufactured (“COPM”) Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cost of goods sold (“COGS”) for the Potash segment. Definition: Potash COGS for the period excluding depreciation and amortization expense and inventory and other adjustments divided by the production tonnes for the period. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. Potash cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods and long-term investment decisions, supporting a focus on the performance of our day-to-day operations. Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total COGS - Potash 310 317 575 589 Change in inventory (40) (19) (32) 25 Other adjustments (3) (5) (5) (12) COPM 267 293 538 602 Depreciation and amortization included in COPM (92) (100) (181) (205) Cash COPM 175 193 357 397 Production tonnes (tonnes - thousands) 3,346 3,285 6,381 6,784 Potash cash COPM per tonne 52 59 56 59 Ammonia Controllable Cash COPM Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: COGS for the Nitrogen segment. Definition: The total of COGS for the Nitrogen segment excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COGS, cash COGS for products other than ammonia, other adjustments, and natural gas and steam costs, divided by net ammonia production tonnes. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. Ammonia controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods, the costs of natural gas and steam, and long-term investment decisions, supporting a focus on the performance of our day-to-day operations. Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total COGS - Nitrogen 645 672 1,226 1,183 Depreciation and amortization in COGS (152) (136) (282) (231) Cash COGS for products other than ammonia (369) (383) (730) (690) Ammonia Total cash COGS before other adjustments 124 153 214 262 Other adjustments 1 (46) (50) (35) (33) Total cash COPM 78 103 179 229 Natural gas and steam costs (53) (68) (119) (159) Controllable cash COPM 25 35 60 70 Production tonnes (net tonnes 2 - thousands) 644 784 1,388 1,588 Ammonia controllable cash COPM per tonne 40 45 43 44 1 Includes changes in inventory balances and other adjustments. 2 Ammonia tonnes available for sale, as not upgraded to other Nitrogen products. Gross Margin Excluding Depreciation and Amortization Per Tonne - Manufactured Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Gross margin. Definition: Gross margin from manufactured products per tonne less depreciation and amortization per tonne. Reconciliations are provided in the “Segment Results” section. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations, which excludes the effects of items that primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions. Retail EBITDA to Sales Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Retail EBITDA divided by Retail sales. Definition: Retail EBITDA divided by Retail sales for the last four rolling quarters. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate operational efficiency. A higher or lower percentage represents increased or decreased efficiency, respectively. Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2020 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Total EBITDA 190 231 7 964 1,392 Sales 2,499 2,171 2,649 6,749 14,068 EBITDA to sales (%) 10 Nutrien Financial Receivables Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Receivables. Definition: Nutrien Financial receivables are a subcategory of US Retail receivables managed in the Nutrien Financial portfolio, segregated predominately according to credit quality. We manage our credit portfolio based on a combination of customer credit metrics, past experience with the customer and by managing exposure to any single customer. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Used by credit rating agencies and other users to evaluate overall credit risk. (millions of US dollars) As at June 30, 2020 Nutrien Financial receivables 2,108 Non-Nutrien Financial receivables 3,604 Receivables 5,712 Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: (Current assets minus current liabilities for Retail) divided by Retail sales. Definition: Retail adjusted average working capital divided by Retail adjusted sales for the last four rolling quarters. We exclude in our calculations the working capital and sales of certain acquisitions (such as Ruralco) during the first year of acquisition. We have amended our calculation to adjust for the sales of certain recently acquired businesses. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate operational efficiency. A lower or higher percentage represents increased or decreased efficiency, respectively. Rolling four quarters ended, June 30, 2020 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Average/Total Working capital 3,699 1,759 2,288 2,030 Working capital from certain recent acquisitions (75) (138) (108) 63 Adjusted working capital 3,624 1,621 2,180 2,093 2,380 Sales 2,499 2,171 2,649 6,749 Sales from certain recent acquisitions - (249) (348) (338) Adjusted sales 2,499 1,922 2,301 6,411 13,133 Adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 18 Retail Cash Operating Coverage Ratio Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Retail operating expenses as a percentage of Retail gross margin. Definition: Retail operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization expense, divided by Retail gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization expense in cost of goods sold for the last four rolling quarters. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To understand the costs and underlying economics of our Retail operations and to assess our Retail operating performance and ability to generate free cash flow. Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2020 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Total Operating expenses 1 617 667 677 811 2,772 Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses (150) (160) (153) (161) (624) Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 467 507 524 650 2,148 Gross margin 655 736 529 1,612 3,532 Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold 2 2 2 2 8 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 657 738 531 1,614 3,540 Cash operating coverage ratio (%) 61 1 Includes Retail expenses below gross margin including selling expenses, general and administrative expenses and other (income) expenses. Retail EBITDA per US Selling Location Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Retail US EBITDA. Definition: Total Retail US EBITDA for the last four rolling quarters adjusted for acquisitions in those quarters, divided by the number of US locations that have generated sales in the last four rolling quarters adjusted for acquired locations. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess our US Retail operating performance. Includes locations we have owned for more than 12 months. Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2020 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Total US EBITDA 142 143 (44) 766 1,007 Adjustments for acquisitions (23) US EBITDA adjusted for acquisitions 984 Number of US selling locations adjusted for acquisitions 915 EBITDA per US selling location (thousands of US dollars) 1,075 Retail Normalized Comparable Store Sales Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Retail sales from comparable base as a component of total Retail sales. Definition: Prior year comparable store sales adjusted for published potash, nitrogen and phosphate benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates used in the current year. We retain sales of closed locations in the comparable base if the closed location is in close proximity to an existing location, unless we plan to exit the market area or are unable to economically or logistically serve it. We do not adjust for temporary closures, expansions or renovations of stores. Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate sales growth by adjusting for fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates. Includes locations we have owned for more than 12 months. Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2020 2019 Sales from comparable base Current period 8,602 8,307 Prior period 8,551 8,372 Comparable store sales (%) 1 (1) Prior period normalized for benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates 8,104 8,587 Normalized comparable store sales (%) 6 (3) Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Unaudited in millions of US dollars except as otherwise noted Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 Note 1 Note 1 SALES 2 8,416 8,693 12,602 12,412 Freight, transportation and distribution 237 215 449 386 Cost of goods sold 6,024 6,166 9,125 8,739 GROSS MARGIN 2,155 2,312 3,028 3,287 Selling expenses 763 690 1,405 1,228 General and administrative expenses 101 95 205 190 Provincial mining and other taxes 48 96 105 161 Share-based compensation expense (recovery) 12 59 (20) 116 Impairment of assets - - - 33 Other expenses 3 92 77 112 88 EARNINGS BEFORE FINANCE COSTS AND INCOME TAXES 1,139 1,295 1,221 1,471 Finance costs 139 143 272 266 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,000 1,152 949 1,205 Income tax expense 4 235 294 219 306 NET EARNINGS 765 858 730 899 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (“EPS”) Basic 1.34 1.48 1.28 1.52 Diluted 1.34 1.47 1.28 1.52 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic EPS 569,146,000 581,433,000 570,157,000 591,792,000 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted EPS 569,146,000 582,360,000 570,157,000 592,714,000 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (Net of related income taxes) 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET EARNINGS 765 858 730 899 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings: Net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans - - 3 - Net fair value loss on investments (2) (24) (21) (15) Items that have been or may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings: Gain (loss) on currency translation of foreign operations 194 16 (121) 35 Other 9 (6) (18) (2) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 201 (14) (157) 18 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 966 844 573 917 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 Note 1 Note 1 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings 765 858 730 899 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 517 486 990 906 Share-based compensation expense (recovery) 12 59 (20) 116 Impairment of assets - - - 33 Provision for deferred income tax 84 150 62 147 Other long-term liabilities and miscellaneous (60) (2) (100) - Cash from operations before working capital changes 1,318 1,551 1,662 2,101 Changes in non-cash operating working capital: Receivables (1,824) (1,905) (2,147) (2,051) Inventories 2,174 2,207 746 698 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 247 369 1,013 824 Payables and accrued charges (159) (1,050) (44) (915) CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 1,756 1,172 1,230 657 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (298) (369) (661) (659) Additions to intangible assets (36) (37) (68) (75) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 9 (116) (2) (173) (489) Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax - 45 - 55 Purchase of investments (29) (96) (66) (122) Other 71 39 115 61 CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (408) (420) (853) (1,229) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Transaction costs on long-term debt (15) (29) (15) (29) (Repayment of) proceeds from short-term debt, net (4,290) (45) 204 959 Proceeds from long-term debt 7 1,500 1,510 1,506 1,510 Repayment of long-term debt 7 (6) (500) (507) (1,000) Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities (70) (63) (134) (116) Dividends paid 8 (258) (256) (514) (520) Repurchase of common shares 8 - (1,132) (160) (1,930) Issuance of common shares - 15 - 17 CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (3,139) (500) 380 (1,109) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 24 (9) (13) (17) (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,767) 243 744 (1,698) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD 3,182 373 671 2,314 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – END OF PERIOD 1,415 616 1,415 616 Cash and cash equivalents comprised of: Cash 1,106 378 1,106 378 Short-term investments 309 238 309 238 1,415 616 1,415 616 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Interest paid 153 128 249 242 Income taxes paid (received) 30 70 65 (45) Total cash outflow for leases 96 88 188 164 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income (“AOCI”) Net Actuarial Loss on Net Fair Gain on Currency Number of Value Defined Translation Common Share Contributed Loss on Benefit of Foreign Total Retained Total Shares Capital Surplus Investments Plans 1 Operations Other AOCI Earnings Equity 2 BALANCE – DECEMBER 31, 2018 608,535,477 16,740 231 (7) - (251) (33) (291) 7,745 24,425 Net earnings - - - - - - - - 899 899 Other comprehensive (loss) income - - - (15) - 35 (2) 18 - 18 Shares repurchased (Note 8) (36,066,766) (992) - - - - - - (886) (1,878) Dividends declared - - - - - - - - (244) (244) Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares 397,889 20 7 - - - - - - 27 Transfer of net loss on sale of investment - - - 3 - - - 3 (3) - Transfer of net loss on cash flow hedges - - - - - - 4 4 - 4 BALANCE – JUNE 30, 2019 572,866,600 15,768 238 (19) - (216) (31) (266) 7,511 23,251 BALANCE - DECEMBER 31, 2019 572,942,809 15,771 248 (29) - (204) (18) (251) 7,101 22,869 Net earnings - - - - - - - - 730 730 Other comprehensive (loss) income - - - (21) 3 (121) (18) (157) - (157) Shares repurchased (Note 8) (3,832,580) (105) (55) - - - - - - (160) Dividends declared - - - - - - - - (514) (514) Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares 35,706 1 7 - - - - - - 8 Transfer of net loss on cash flow hedges - - - - - - 11 11 - 11 Transfer of net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans - - - - (3) - - (3) 3 - BALANCE – JUNE 30, 2020 569,145,935 15,667 200 (50) - (325) (25) (400) 7,320 22,787 1 Any amounts incurred during a period were transferred to retained earnings at each period-end. Therefore, no balance exists at the beginning or end of period. 2 All equity transactions were attributable to common shareholders. (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30 December 31 As at Note 2020 2019 2019 Note 1 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,415 616 671 Receivables 5,712 5,200 3,542 Inventories 4,199 4,346 4,975 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 444 383 1,477 11,770 10,545 10,665 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 20,178 19,840 20,335 Goodwill 9 12,096 11,716 11,986 Other intangible assets 2,376 2,291 2,428 Investments 803 796 821 Other assets 578 518 564 TOTAL ASSETS 47,801 45,706 46,799 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term debt 6 1,247 1,609 976 Current portion of long-term debt 7 - 503 502 Current portion of lease liabilities 228 208 214 Payables and accrued charges 7,306 5,483 7,437 8,781 7,803 9,129 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 7 10,032 8,558 8,553 Lease liabilities 841 770 859 Deferred income tax liabilities 4 3,212 3,082 3,145 Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities 435 420 433 Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs 1,575 1,657 1,650 Other non-current liabilities 138 165 161 TOTAL LIABILITIES 25,014 22,455 23,930 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Share capital 8 15,667 15,768 15,771 Contributed surplus 200 238 248 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (400) (266) (251) Retained earnings 7,320 7,511 7,101 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 22,787 23,251 22,869 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 47,801 45,706 46,799 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements) Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements As at and for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 NOTE 1 BASIS OF PRESENTATION Nutrien Ltd. (collectively with its subsidiaries, known as “Nutrien”, “we”, “us”, “our” or the “Company”) is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services. Nutrien plays a critical role in helping growers around the globe increase food production in a sustainable manner. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (“interim financial statements”) are based on International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS”) and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, “Interim Financial Reporting”. The accounting policies and methods of computation used in preparing these interim financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of our 2019 annual consolidated financial statements. These interim financial statements include the accounts of Nutrien and its subsidiaries; however, they do not include all disclosures normally provided in annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our 2019 annual consolidated financial statements. Certain immaterial 2019 figures have been reclassified in the condensed consolidated statements of earnings, condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, condensed consolidated balance sheets and segment information. In management’s opinion, the interim financial statements include all adjustments necessary to fairly present such information in all material respects. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for any other interim period or the fiscal year. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel strain of coronavirus (“COVID-19”) a global pandemic. We have assessed our accounting estimates and other matters that require the use of forecasted financial information for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The assessment included estimates of the unknown future impacts of the pandemic using information that is reasonably available at this time. Accounting estimates and other matters assessed include the allowance for expected credit losses of receivables from customers, inventory valuation, goodwill and other long-lived assets, financial assets, tax assets, pension obligation and assets, and revenue recognition. Based on the current assessment, there was not a material impact to these interim financial statements. As additional information becomes available, the future assessment of these estimates, including expectations about the severity, duration and scope of the pandemic, could differ materially in future reporting periods. These interim financial statements were authorized by the audit committee of the Board of Directors for issue on August 10, 2020. NOTE 2 SEGMENT INFORMATION The Company has four reportable operating segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and merchandise, and provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North and South America and Australia. The Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate segments are differentiated by the chemical nutrient contained in the products that each produces. Sales reported under our Corporate and Others segment primarily relates to our non-core Canadian business. Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales – third party 6,739 617 755 285 20 - 8,416 – intersegment 10 64 246 49 - (369) - Sales – total 6,749 681 1,001 334 20 (369) 8,416 Freight, transportation and distribution - 93 148 57 - (61) 237 Net sales 6,749 588 853 277 20 (308) 8,179 Cost of goods sold 5,137 310 645 249 18 (335) 6,024 Gross margin 1,612 278 208 28 2 27 2,155 Selling expenses 764 1 5 1 (8) - 763 General and administrative expenses 30 1 2 3 65 - 101 Provincial mining and other taxes - 46 1 - 1 - 48 Share-based compensation expense - - - - 12 - 12 Other expenses (income) 17 4 (11) 3 79 - 92 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 801 226 211 21 (147) 27 1,139 Depreciation and amortization 163 109 172 56 17 - 517 EBITDA 1 964 335 383 77 (130) 27 1,656 Assets – at June 30, 2020 20,529 11,915 10,708 2,111 2,835 (297) 47,801 1 EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales – third party 6,503 873 857 424 36 - 8,693 – intersegment 9 47 235 60 - (351) - Sales – total 6,512 920 1,092 484 36 (351) 8,693 Freight, transportation and distribution - 72 126 66 - (49) 215 Net sales 6,512 848 966 418 36 (302) 8,478 Cost of goods sold 5,072 317 672 428 36 (359) 6,166 Gross margin 1,440 531 294 (10) - 57 2,312 Selling expenses 683 1 7 2 (3) - 690 General and administrative expenses 27 - 5 1 62 - 95 Provincial mining and other taxes - 91 - 1 4 - 96 Share-based compensation expense - - - - 59 - 59 Other expenses (income) 39 - (23) 10 51 - 77 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 691 439 305 (24) (173) 57 1,295 Depreciation and amortization 145 114 154 62 11 - 486 EBITDA 836 553 459 38 (162) 57 1,781 Assets – at December 31, 2019 19,990 11,696 10,991 2,198 2,129 (205) 46,799 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales – third party 9,379 1,164 1,401 611 47 - 12,602 – intersegment 19 128 378 106 - (631) - Sales – total 9,398 1,292 1,779 717 47 (631) 12,602 Freight, transportation and distribution - 187 248 127 - (113) 449 Net sales 9,398 1,105 1,531 590 47 (518) 12,153 Cost of goods sold 7,257 575 1,226 569 43 (545) 9,125 Gross margin 2,141 530 305 21 4 27 3,028 Selling expenses 1,399 4 12 3 (13) - 1,405 General and administrative expenses 68 3 4 5 125 - 205 Provincial mining and other taxes - 103 1 - 1 - 105 Share-based compensation recovery - - - - (20) - (20) Other expenses (income) 21 5 (9) 9 86 - 112 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 653 415 297 4 (175) 27 1,221 Depreciation and amortization 318 205 322 119 26 - 990 EBITDA 971 620 619 123 (149) 27 2,211 Assets – at June 30, 2020 20,529 11,915 10,708 2,111 2,835 (297) 47,801 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales – third party 8,533 1,580 1,469 766 64 - 12,412 – intersegment 18 110 372 117 - (617) - Sales – total 8,551 1,690 1,841 883 64 (617) 12,412 Freight, transportation and distribution - 145 198 116 - (73) 386 Net sales 8,551 1,545 1,643 767 64 (544) 12,026 Cost of goods sold 6,702 589 1,183 763 64 (562) 8,739 Gross margin 1,849 956 460 4 - 18 3,287 Selling expenses 1,215 5 14 3 (9) - 1,228 General and administrative expenses 54 - 7 3 126 - 190 Provincial mining and other taxes - 154 1 1 5 - 161 Share-based compensation expense - - - - 116 - 116 Impairment of assets - - - - 33 - 33 Other expenses (income) 51 (3) (28) 13 55 - 88 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 529 800 466 (16) (326) 18 1,471 Depreciation and amortization 281 214 267 122 22 - 906 EBITDA 810 1,014 733 106 (304) 18 2,377 Assets – at December 31, 2019 19,990 11,696 10,991 2,198 2,129 (205) 46,799 Presented below is revenue from contracts with customers disaggregated by product line or geographic location for each reportable segment to show how the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows are affected by economic factors. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Retail sales by product line Crop nutrients 2,527 2,626 3,312 3,313 Crop protection products 2,436 2,286 3,446 3,030 Seed 1,141 1,197 1,535 1,553 Merchandise 253 144 469 252 Services and other 392 259 636 403 6,749 6,512 9,398 8,551 Potash sales by geography Manufactured product North America 325 329 644 647 Offshore 1 356 591 648 1,042 Other potash and purchased products - - - 1 681 920 1,292 1,690 Nitrogen sales by product line Manufactured product Ammonia 291 354 447 541 Urea 304 331 566 562 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 233 229 429 420 Other nitrogen and purchased products 173 178 337 318 1,001 1,092 1,779 1,841 Phosphate sales by product line Manufactured product Fertilizer 185 307 406 547 Industrial and feed 117 116 237 240 Other phosphate and purchased products 32 61 74 96 334 484 717 883 1 Relates to Canpotex Limited (“Canpotex”) (Note 11). NOTE 3 OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Merger and related costs