Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Nutrien Ltd    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD

(NTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/27 04:00:00 pm
73.06 CAD   +0.88%
05:41pNUTRIEN : Files 2018 Annual Report
BU
07:52aNUTRIEN : to buy Australian company Ruralco for roughly $442 million
AQ
12:32aAustralia's Ruralco backs 44 percent premium in Canada's Nutrien bid; shares surge
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nutrien : Files 2018 Annual Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 05:41pm EST

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) today announced that the 2018 Annual Report, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Annual Information Form (AIF) are available on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov (through the filing of Nutrien’s Form 40-F), and the Canadian Securities Administrators’ website at www.sedar.com.

The 2018 Annual Report can be reviewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of Nutrien’s website at: https://www.nutrien.com/investors/financial-reporting.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute over 26 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NUTRIEN LTD
05:41pNUTRIEN : Files 2018 Annual Report
BU
07:52aNUTRIEN : to buy Australian company Ruralco for roughly $442 million
AQ
12:32aAustralia's Ruralco backs 44 percent premium in Canada's Nutrien bid; shares ..
RE
02/26NUTRIEN : Enters into Binding Agreement to Acquire Ruralco
BU
02/26NUTRIEN : Fertilizer maker Nutrien in deal talks with Australia's Ruralco
RE
02/26NUTRIEN : in talks with Australian company Ruralco regarding potential deal
AQ
02/26NUTRIEN : Comments on Speculation Regarding Ruralco
BU
02/25NUTRIEN : Announces TSX Approval for Its Renewed Share Repurchase Program
BU
02/21NUTRIEN : CEO has no plans to move to Saskatchewan, but says other executives wi..
AQ
02/20NUTRIEN : Announces Intention to Renew Share Repurchase Program
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 424 M
EBIT 2019 2 836 M
Net income 2019 1 813 M
Debt 2019 7 918 M
Yield 2019 3,03%
P/E ratio 2019 18,51
P/E ratio 2020 16,24
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
Capitalization 33 211 M
Chart NUTRIEN LTD
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 64,7 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles V. Magro President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Derek George Pannell Non-Executive Chairman
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christopher M. Burley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD12.94%33 211
MOSAIC CO7.63%12 119
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%11 726
YARA INTERNATIONAL10.08%11 717
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS-0.60%9 627
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%8 778
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.