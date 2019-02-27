Nutrien : Files 2018 Annual Report

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) today announced that the 2018 Annual Report, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Annual Information Form (AIF) are available on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov (through the filing of Nutrien’s Form 40-F), and the Canadian Securities Administrators’ website at www.sedar.com.

The 2018 Annual Report can be reviewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of Nutrien’s website at: https://www.nutrien.com/investors/financial-reporting.

