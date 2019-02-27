Nutrien : Files 2018 Annual Report

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) today announced that the 2018 Annual Report,
including Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated
Financial Statements, and the Annual Information Form (AIF) are
available on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission’s website at www.sec.gov
(through the filing of Nutrien’s Form 40-F), and the Canadian Securities
Administrators’ website at www.sedar.com.
The 2018 Annual Report can be reviewed and downloaded from the Investor
Relations section of Nutrien’s website at: https://www.nutrien.com/investors/financial-reporting.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services,
playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a
sustainable manner. We produce and distribute over 26 million tonnes of
potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability
and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to
supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and
are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our
economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity
of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple
avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.
