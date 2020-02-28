Log in
NUTRIEN LTD.

NTR
Nutrien : Files 2019 Annual Disclosures

02/28/2020

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) (NYSE, TSX: NTR) today announced that its 2019 Annual Report, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as its Annual Information Form are available on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and the Canadian Securities Administrators’ website at www.sedar.com.

The 2019 Annual Report can be reviewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of Nutrien’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/financial-reporting.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 25 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.


© Business Wire 2020
01:13pNUTRIEN : Files 2019 Annual Disclosures
BU
02/25NUTRIEN : Announces TSX Approval for Its Renewed Share Repurchase Program
BU
02/19NUTRIEN : Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.45 per Share
BU
02/19NUTRIEN : Fertilizer firm Nutrien stock growing despite fourth quarter earnings ..
AQ
02/19NUTRIEN : Delivers Stable Earnings in a Challenging Year
AQ
02/18NUTRIEN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18NUTRIEN : Swings to 4Q Loss -- Earnings Review
DJ
02/14GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/13NUTRIEN : to Present at the Bank of America 2020 Global Agriculture and Material..
BU
02/13NUTRIEN LTD. : annual earnings release
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 857 M
EBIT 2020 2 169 M
Net income 2020 1 211 M
Debt 2020 10 059 M
Yield 2020 4,49%
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,66x
EV / Sales2021 1,56x
Capitalization 22 990 M
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 56,13  $
Last Close Price 40,23  $
Spread / Highest target 59,8%
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles V. Magro President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Mayo M. Schmidt Chairman
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christopher M. Burley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.-13.35%23 038
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-4.71%10 013
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY0.45%7 463
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.9.18%7 285
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-23.52%6 269
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY4.33%6 159
