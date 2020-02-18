Log in
NUTRIEN LTD.

NUTRIEN LTD.

(NTR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/18 04:00:00 pm
54.59 CAD   -0.13%
06:15pNUTRIEN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:15pNUTRIEN : Swings to 4Q Loss -- Earnings Review
DJ
02/14GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Nutrien : Swings to 4Q Loss -- Earnings Review

02/18/2020

By Maria Armental

Fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd., born from the merger of Canada's Agrium Inc. and Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc., reported financial results for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31. Here's what you need to know:

EARNINGS: Nutrien swung to a quarterly loss of $48 million, or 8 cents a share, from a profit of $3.2 billion, or $5.22 a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, profit was 9 cents a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a profit of 23 cents a share, or 24 cents as adjusted.

REVENUE: Sales for the quarter fell to $3.44 billion from $3.76 billion a year earlier.

YEAR: Nutrien ended the year with a profit of $992 million on $20 billion in sales, compared with a year-earlier profit of $3.57 billion and $19.64 billion in sales.

OUTLOOK: This year, Nutrien projects $1.90 to $2.60 a share in adjusted profit, compared with the consensus average of $2.58 a share.

CEO: "Nutrien's earnings held up well in 2019 and we generated strong free cash flow in a very tough agriculture market," Chief Executive Chuck Magro said in a statement. "We executed on our strategic plan, growing our Retail business with several strategic acquisitions and made great strides with the rollout and adoption of our leading Retail digital platform and financial tools. Agriculture fundamentals are strengthening and grower sentiment is positive. We expect higher planting and favorable farm economics to support strong North American crop input demand in 2020."

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 237 M
EBIT 2019 2 229 M
Net income 2019 1 206 M
Debt 2019 9 595 M
Yield 2019 3,27%
P/E ratio 2019 26,7x
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,13x
EV / Sales2020 2,03x
Capitalization 31 315 M
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 58,99  $
Last Close Price 54,59  $
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles V. Magro President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Mayo M. Schmidt Chairman
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christopher M. Burley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.-12.08%23 671
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA3.67%11 070
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.14.54%8 046
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%7 998
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-13.35%7 102
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY14.45%6 756
