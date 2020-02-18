Nutrien : Swings to 4Q Loss -- Earnings Review

By Maria Armental



Fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd., born from the merger of Canada's Agrium Inc. and Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc., reported financial results for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31. Here's what you need to know:

EARNINGS: Nutrien swung to a quarterly loss of $48 million, or 8 cents a share, from a profit of $3.2 billion, or $5.22 a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, profit was 9 cents a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a profit of 23 cents a share, or 24 cents as adjusted.

REVENUE: Sales for the quarter fell to $3.44 billion from $3.76 billion a year earlier.

YEAR: Nutrien ended the year with a profit of $992 million on $20 billion in sales, compared with a year-earlier profit of $3.57 billion and $19.64 billion in sales.

OUTLOOK: This year, Nutrien projects $1.90 to $2.60 a share in adjusted profit, compared with the consensus average of $2.58 a share.

CEO: "Nutrien's earnings held up well in 2019 and we generated strong free cash flow in a very tough agriculture market," Chief Executive Chuck Magro said in a statement. "We executed on our strategic plan, growing our Retail business with several strategic acquisitions and made great strides with the rollout and adoption of our leading Retail digital platform and financial tools. Agriculture fundamentals are strengthening and grower sentiment is positive. We expect higher planting and favorable farm economics to support strong North American crop input demand in 2020."

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com