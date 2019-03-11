Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Nutrien Ltd    NTR   CA67077M1086

NUTRIEN LTD

(NTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/11 02:32:30 pm
71.56 CAD   +1.07%
02:28pNUTRIEN : to Host Investor Day on May 28
BU
02/28NUTRIEN : Announces Acquisition of Van Horn
BU
02/27NUTRIEN : Files 2018 Annual Report
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nutrien : to Host Investor Day on May 28

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 02:28pm EDT

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) announced today it is hosting an Investor Day in Toronto, Ontario on May 28, 2019 with presentations by the Executive Leadership from 10:30 am ET to approximately 3:00 pm ET.

Chuck Magro, President & CEO, and other senior executives will provide insight into Nutrien’s strategic objectives, operational targets and value creation opportunities for shareholders. We will also provide a demonstration of our award winning Nutrien Ag Solutions digital customer portal.

To obtain more information on the event, visit Nutrien’s website at www.nutrien.com/investors/events/nutrien-2019-investor-day.

A webcast of the formal presentations will be available on Nutrien’s website live or in replay mode at www.nutrien.com/investors/events/nutrien-2019-investor-day.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NUTRIEN LTD
02:28pNUTRIEN : to Host Investor Day on May 28
BU
03/08NUTRIEN : To Acquire Ruralco For Australian Agribusiness Expansion
AQ
03/05NUTRIEN : acquires Van Horn
AQ
02/28NUTRIEN : Announces Acquisition of Van Horn
BU
02/27NUTRIEN : Files 2018 Annual Report
BU
02/27NUTRIEN : to buy Australian company Ruralco for roughly $442 million
AQ
02/27Australia's Ruralco backs 44 percent premium in Canada's Nutrien bid; shares ..
RE
02/27NUTRIEN : Enters into Binding Agreement to Acquire Ruralco
BU
02/26NUTRIEN : Fertilizer maker Nutrien in deal talks with Australia's Ruralco
RE
02/26NUTRIEN : in talks with Australian company Ruralco regarding potential deal
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 454 M
EBIT 2019 2 849 M
Net income 2019 1 818 M
Debt 2019 7 918 M
Yield 2019 3,17%
P/E ratio 2019 17,71
P/E ratio 2020 15,86
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
Capitalization 31 870 M
Chart NUTRIEN LTD
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 65,2 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles V. Magro President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Derek George Pannell Non-Executive Chairman
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christopher M. Burley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD10.42%31 870
MOSAIC CO-4.07%10 801
YARA INTERNATIONAL3.06%10 699
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%9 896
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%9 101
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC.-7.40%8 980
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.