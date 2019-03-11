Nutrien : to Host Investor Day on May 28

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) announced today it is hosting an Investor Day in
Toronto, Ontario on May 28, 2019 with presentations by the Executive
Leadership from 10:30 am ET to approximately 3:00 pm ET.
Chuck Magro, President & CEO, and other senior executives will provide
insight into Nutrien’s strategic objectives, operational targets and
value creation opportunities for shareholders. We will also provide a
demonstration of our award winning Nutrien Ag Solutions digital customer
portal.
To obtain more information on the event, visit Nutrien’s website at www.nutrien.com/investors/events/nutrien-2019-investor-day.
A webcast of the formal presentations will be available on Nutrien’s
website live or in replay mode at www.nutrien.com/investors/events/nutrien-2019-investor-day.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services,
playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a
sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of
potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability
and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to
supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and
are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our
economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity
of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple
avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.
