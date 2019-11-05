Log in
NUTRIEN LTD.

Nutrien : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals and Agriculture Conference

11/05/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) announced today that Mr. Pedro Farah, Nutrien’s Executive Vice President and CFO, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals and Agriculture Conference in Boston, MA., on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. EST.

The presentation will be audio cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 696 M
EBIT 2019 2 517 M
Net income 2019 1 376 M
Debt 2019 9 080 M
Yield 2019 3,62%
P/E ratio 2019 21,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,89x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
Capitalization 28 220 M
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 64,17  $
Last Close Price 49,26  $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles V. Magro President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Mayo M. Schmidt Chairman
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Christopher M. Burley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.-0.97%28 256
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA8.22%10 834
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.9.45%10 354
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%8 555
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-26.94%8 234
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-25.12%7 562
