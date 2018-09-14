Nutrien : Responds to Statement from SQM on Agreement Between Tianqi and the FNE in Chile

CALGARY, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Nutrien Ltd. ("Nutrien") today provides the following response to Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. ("SQM's") extraordinary and self-serving decision to issue a press release on the agreement between Fiscalía Nacional Económica ("FNE") and Tianqi Lithium Corporation ("Tianqi").

Nutrien is required by orders of the Chinese and Indian competition authorities to divest its shareholding interest in SQM as a condition of receiving merger approval. Tianqi has agreed to bid for a certain number of the shares through an auction process on the Santiago Stock Exchange. Tianqi's proposed purchase has been reviewed and approved by all competition authorities where required elsewhere in the world. The Chilean Antitrust Regulator has thoroughly reviewed the proposed transaction and reached agreement with Tianqi on certain remedial measures which in the view of FNE, address any and all potential competition issues. As is routine and required in such cases, the agreed upon settlement agreement is reviewed by the Tribunal de Defensa de la Libre Competencia (TDLC) of Chile. The TDLC conducted a hearing yesterday, which was attended by FNE, Tianqi and several intervening parties including Nutrien and SQM. SQM claims to object to Tianqi investing in the company because it is in the lithium business.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan was a large minority stakeholder in SQM and appointed directors to SQM's Board (also a significant potash producer) for almost 15 years. Over that time period, the SQM Board did not identify this as an issue and in fact welcomed this arrangement.

Pursuant to the FNE-Tianqi settlement agreement, the governance rights that Tianqi will hold once the transaction is finalized are significantly lower than those held by PotashCorp. The only difference appears to be the country of origin of the minority equity shareholder. Publicly traded companies do not decide who can buy their shares as a minority owner. The actions that SQM have taken also brings into question the company's openness to foreign investment, a position that can only harm SQM shareholder value.

Given SQM's efforts to interfere with the proposed transaction, Nutrien is evaluating all potential responsive actions. Despite the efforts of SQM to distort the rule of law, we are confident that the Chilean regulatory and court systems are fair and impartial and that SQM will not succeed in its attempt to frustrate this transaction.

