NutriSystem : South Beach Diet Ambassador and Social Influencer Jessie James Decker Loses 25 Lbs. After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

South Beach Diet®, a division of Nutrisystem, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRI), a leading provider of weight management products and services, announced today that brand ambassador Jessie James Decker has lost 25 pounds on the program since the birth of her third child last March.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005335/en/

Jessie James Decker has lost 25 lbs. on the South Beach Diet, after giving birth to her third child in March 2018. She has served as the brand's lead ambassador since 2017, appearing in its 360-degree marketing campaign.

“Losing weight after the third baby, it felt very different to me than the first and second. With the first one, I didn’t know what I was doing at all,” said Decker. “This time, I knew exactly what to do, and that was the South Beach Diet. I never feel deprived on this program and I know I’m fueling my body with tons of good protein and veggies, which has always been key for me. Thanks to South Beach, I’ve lost 25 pounds, and I’m excited. I’ve regained my confidence and have the energy I need to maintain this crazy life of mine!”

“The South Beach Diet is a simple and effective weight loss solution,” said Keira Krausz, Chief Marketing Officer of Nutrisystem, Inc. “It focuses on a high-protein, low-carb approach, and also offers a keto-friendly program. Most importantly, South Beach provides customers with the necessary tools to reach their weight loss goals and live a healthy lifestyle.”

South Beach Diet offers a high-protein, low-carb, low-sugar approach that’s very on trend. Customers can expect to lose up to 9 pounds and 3 inches overall in their first two weeks. The plan offers a safe, effective method of weight loss through an enhanced three-phased low-carb approach designed to burn fat, transform metabolism and boost energy. Additionally, in 2019, the South Beach Diet launched its keto-friendly program, which is designed to be a low-carb, high-fat dietary pattern consistent with a “keto” diet. This new program was inspired by the growing trend toward health-conscious consumers pursuing keto lifestyle and products, which have been associated with health benefits, weight loss and performance.

“I feel good on South Beach Diet, I know I’m getting all the nutrition I need” Decker said. “I’ve tried some other diets in the past, and none of them have made me feel as good, or have been as effective, as South Beach. I’ve even got my mom, my best friend and my grandma on it. This is a program I truly believe in.”

South Beach has increased its menu by over 30% for 2019, including 24 new foods, and boasts a menu of more than 100 meals and snacks with globally-inspired flavors. Additionally, as part of a company-wide initiative to offer foods with simple, more recognizable ingredients, the brand conducted extensive research and updated its list of 71 restricted ingredients that can commonly be found and approved for use in food to ensure all South Beach Diet menu items meet this new standard in 2019. The full list of these 71 Restricted Ingredients is published here.

Also new is the launch of South Beach’s new nutrition pledge that includes commitments to provide foods that are free from the following items:

No artificial flavors or sweeteners

No colors from artificial sources

No high fructose corn syrup

No artificial trans fats (No partially hydrogenated oils)

For more information about South Beach Diet®, visit www.southbeachdiet.com.

About Nutrisystem, Inc.

Nutrisystem, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRI) is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products and services and has helped millions of people lose weight over the course of more than 45 years. The company’s multi-brand approach to weight loss includes multiple plans for 2019. For more information, go to NutrisystemNews.com and Newsroom.SouthBeachDiet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005335/en/