MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NutriSystem Inc.    NTRI

NUTRISYSTEM INC. (NTRI)
Nutrisystem, Inc. : to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on January 2

12/31/2018 | 10:02pm CET

Nutrisystem, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRI), a leading provider of weight management products and services including Nutrisystem®, South Beach Diet®, and DNA Body Blueprint™, announced today that the company will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on January 2, 2019. The bell ringing will open Nasdaq’s annual Wellness Week, which kicks off healthy living in the New Year.

“Ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq this time of year is a wonderful Nutrisystem tradition and acts as an official kick off to our new year,” said Dawn Zier, CEO of Nutrisystem, Inc. “We’re excited to be introducing the Nutrisystem FreshStart™ program, the new South Beach Diet Keto-Friendly program and our groundbreaking DNA Body Blueprint™ product, along with our industry-leading Food and Nutrition mission for 2019.”

The Nutrisystem FreshStart program provides a combination of balanced, results-driven nutrition with a flexible dining approach, along with highly personalized, technical support. Nutrisystem is also debuting its Healthy Living Team, which includes chefs, nutritionists, registered dieticians and Nutrisystem counselors, all dedicated to helping customers eat in a way that satisfies, delivers results and achieves optimal well-being. The company is also introducing all new FreshStart™ Shakes, which are high in protein, contain probiotics, and chromium picolinate to reduce body fat.

As with all Nutrisystem programs, FreshStart delivers safe and effective weight loss. Backed by clinical results, customers can expect to jumpstart their weight loss by up to 13 pounds in the first month, which testimonials indicate is a motivating factor for staying on the path to healthier living.

The South Beach Diet Keto-Friendly program is designed to be a low-carb, high-fat dietary pattern consistent with a “keto” diet. This new program was inspired by the growing trend toward health-conscious consumers pursuing keto lifestyle and products, which have been associated with health benefits, weight loss and performance. The keto-friendly program option offers consumers the ability to adapt the South Beach Diet to make it more “keto.” All South Beach customers will receive the new, keto-friendly South Beach Simply Fit™ Shakes with 3 grams of net carbohydrates per serving, added minerals such as potassium, magnesium and calcium for hydration, and MCT oil — one of the top nutrients included in keto diets. Simply Fit Shakes also deliver 20g of protein per serving and probiotics to support digestive health and the immune system.

The existing and proven South Beach Diet program, which is high in lean protein and low in carbohydrates and added sugar, remains available for those who do not wish to follow the keto-friendly option. Customers on the South Beach Diet program can expect to lose up to seven pounds in the first seven days on the program, a motivating start to a healthier lifestyle.

Last year, the company announced the launch of DNA Body Blueprint™, a genetic-based product using a proprietary algorithm that provides an integrated personal action plan focused on eating behaviors, nutrition and metabolism. This year, the addition of exercise and fitness specific genetic traits represents the continual evolution of providing comprehensive personalized wellness information to our customers. The newly enhanced report features results that can affect how an individual’s body responds to exercise, thus supporting the design of optimal training plans that help one reap the most benefit from their efforts.

The company’s Food and Nutrition mission for 2019 is to make its foods fresher, its labels cleaner, and its approach to ingredients more transparent. The company developed a list of 71 Restricted Ingredients and set a goal to eliminate seven more over the next year. The restriction of these ingredients more closely aligns Nutrisystem foods with popular, clean label food retailers and the Center for Science in the Public Interest. The full list of these 71 Restricted Ingredients is published here. Nutrisystem’s foods already contain no artificial flavors or sweeteners; no colors from artificial sources; no high fructose corn syrup; and no artificial trans fats.

Nutrisystem, Inc. will be featured on Nasdaq's Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram pages.

A webcast of Nutrisystem, Inc. ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at: https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

About Nutrisystem, Inc.

Nutrisystem, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRI) is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products and services and has helped millions of people lose weight over the course of more than 45 years. The company’s multi-brand approach to weight loss includes multiple plans for 2019. For more information, go to NutrisystemNews.com and Newsroom.SouthBeachDiet.com.


© Business Wire 2018
