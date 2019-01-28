Nutrisystem : Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Nutrisystem, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRI), a leading provider of health and
wellness and weight management products and services including Nutrisystem®,
South
Beach Diet®, and DNA Body Blueprint™ brands, today
reported select preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth
quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 in connection with the
launch of bank financing efforts related to the previously announced, in
December 2018, expected acquisition by Tivity Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:
TVTY).
Dawn Zier, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our
preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2018 results are expected to
come within our previously disclosed revenue and EPS ranges, adjusted
for any impact of the proposed acquisition by Tivity Health along with
certain tax adjustments.”
The following are select preliminary unaudited financial highlights for
the period. These results include the impact of certain transaction
costs that occurred in 2018. Reconciliations of certain GAAP to non-GAAP
measures are provided later in this press release.
Preliminary Full Year 2018 Compared to Full Year 2017
-
Revenue is expected to be approximately $691.0 million compared to
$697.0 million.
-
Net income is expected to be approximately $58.6 million (including
approximately $3.6 million of certain after-tax transaction expenses
and $1.1 million of additional tax expense due to additional analysis
of and changes to interpretations of the tax reform act) compared to
$57.9 million.
-
Diluted income per common share is expected to be approximately $1.95
(including approximately $0.12 of certain after-tax transaction
expenses and $0.04 of additional tax expense due to additional
analysis of and changes to interpretations of the tax reform act)
compared to $1.90.
-
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $104.1 million
compared to $109.4 million.
-
Cash flow from operations is expected to be approximately $79.9
million compared to $79.7 million.
-
Capital additions are expected to be approximately $11.5 million
compared to $13.4 million.
-
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments are expected to be
approximately $81.3 million compared to $72.2 million.
Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2018 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2017
-
Revenue is expected to be approximately $129.5 million compared to
$131.2 million.
-
Net income is expected to be approximately $13.7 million (including
approximately $3.4 million of certain after-tax transaction expenses
and $1.1 million of additional tax expense due to additional analysis
of and changes to interpretations of the tax reform act) compared to
$10.9 million.
-
Diluted income per common share is expected to be approximately $0.46
(including approximately $0.12 of certain after-tax transaction
expenses and $0.03 of additional tax expense due to additional
analysis of and changes to interpretations of the tax reform act)
compared to $0.36.
-
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $28.4 million compared
to $23.7 million.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Within this press release, Nutrisystem, Inc. (“Nutrisystem” or the
“Company”) makes reference to a non-GAAP financial measure (adjusted
EBITDA) which has a directly comparable GAAP financial measure (net
income). EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest, income
taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as
EBITDA excluding non-cash employee compensation expense and certain
transaction expenses. The Company excludes non-cash employee
compensation expense because it is a non-cash expense that is not
reflective of the ongoing cash expense of the Company. The Company
excludes the other costs as they are not necessarily reflective of the
ongoing operations of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA is provided so that
investors have the same financial data that management uses to assess
the Company’s operating results with the belief that it will assist the
investment community in properly assessing the ongoing performance of
the Company for the periods being reported and future periods. The
presentation of this additional information is not meant to be
considered a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NUTRISYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
PRELIMINARY ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION TO GAAP RESULTS
|
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,660
|
|
|
$
|
10,926
|
|
|
$
|
58,593
|
|
|
$
|
57,872
|
|
Interest income, net
|
|
|
|
|
(340
|
)
|
|
|
(45
|
)
|
|
|
(852
|
)
|
|
|
(119
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
4,544
|
|
|
|
6,020
|
|
|
|
16,282
|
|
|
|
25,658
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
4,344
|
|
|
|
3,761
|
|
|
|
15,875
|
|
|
|
15,082
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
22,208
|
|
|
|
20,662
|
|
|
|
89,898
|
|
|
|
98,493
|
|
Non-cash employee compensation expense
|
|
|
|
|
2,549
|
|
|
|
3,024
|
|
|
|
10,304
|
|
|
|
10,923
|
|
Transaction costs related to merger
|
|
|
|
|
2,795
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
2,795
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
Transaction costs related to stockholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cooperation agreement
|
|
|
|
|
870
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
1,143
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,422
|
|
|
$
|
23,686
|
|
|
$
|
104,140
|
|
|
$
|
109,416
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Nutrisystem, Inc.
Nutrisystem, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRI)
is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management
products and services and has helped millions of people lose weight over
the course of more than 45 years. The Company’s multi-brand approach to
weight loss includes multiple plans for 2019. For more information, go
to NutrisystemNews.com
and Newsroom.SouthBeachDiet.com.
Preliminary or Forward-looking Statements
The Company has not yet completed closing its books for the fourth
quarter or full year 2018, and the select preliminary unaudited
financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 set forth in
this press release represent the most current information available to
management and reflect estimates and assumptions. The Company’s actual
results may differ from these preliminary results due to the completion
of the Company’s financial closing and review process, as well as the
audit process, and other developments that may arise between the date of
this press release and the time that financial results for the fourth
quarter and full year 2018 are finalized.
Information provided, and statements contained in this press release
that are not purely historical, such as select preliminary fourth
quarter and preliminary full year 2018 results set forth in this press
release, and the Company’s financial and operational outlook, are
forward-looking or preliminary statements within the meaning of Section
27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this
press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update the
information included in this press release. Statements made in this
press release that are forward-looking in nature may involve risks and
uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that any such
forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to certain
risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict,
including, without limitation, risks relating to cybersecurity breaches,
risks that consumer spending may decline or that U.S. and global
macroeconomic conditions may worsen resulting in reduced demand for the
Company’s products, risks relating to changes in consumer preferences
away from the Company’s food offerings including its pre-packaged foods,
risks relating to the effectiveness and efficiency of the Company’s
advertising campaigns and marketing expenditures, including existing
brands and the launch of new brands, which may not result in increased
revenue or generate sufficient levels of brand name and program
awareness, risks if the Company is unable to obtain sufficient
quantities, quality and variety of food products in a timely and
low-cost manner from its food vendors, risks of exposure to product
liability claims if the use of the Company’s products results in illness
or injury, risks if the Company becomes subject to health or advertising
related claims from its customers, competitors or governmental and
regulatory bodies, and risks relating to increased competition from
other weight management product and service providers. These risks and
uncertainties also include, among other things: the timing and
likelihood of, and any conditions or requirements imposed in connection
with, obtaining required stockholder or regulatory approval of the
proposed transaction; the possibility that the closing conditions to the
proposed transaction may not be satisfied or waived; delay in closing
the proposed transaction or the possibility of non-consummation of the
proposed transaction; the risk that expected benefits, synergies and
growth opportunities of the proposed transaction may not be achieved in
a timely manner or at all, including that the proposed transaction may
not be accretive within the expected timeframe or to the extent
anticipated; the occurrence of any event that could give rise to
termination of the merger agreement; the risk that stockholder
litigation in connection with the proposed transaction may affect the
timing or occurrence of the proposed transaction or result in
significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; the risk
that Tivity Health and Nutrisystem will be unable to retain or hire key
personnel; the ability to successfully integrate Nutrisystem’s business
with Tivity Health following the closing; the risk that the significant
indebtedness incurred to fund the purchase price may limit Tivity
Health’s ability to adapt to changes in the economy or market
conditions, expose the company to interest rate risk for the variable
rate indebtedness and require a substantial portion of cash flows from
operations to be dedicated to the payment of indebtedness; and the risk
that disruption from the proposed transaction may adversely affect
Tivity Health’s and Nutrisystem’s business and their respective
relationships with customers, vendors or employees. For additional
information about factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those described in the forward-looking statements,
please refer to both Tivity Health’s and Nutrisystem’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For further details and a
discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company's reports,
including its annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q
and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC and
available at www.sec.gov.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such
forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made,
expectations may prove to have been materially different from the
results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless
otherwise required by law, the Company also disclaims any obligation to
update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce
publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements
made in this press release.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT
In connection with the proposed transaction, on January 14, 2019, Tivity
Health filed with the SEC an amendment to the registration statement on
Form S-4 that was originally filed on January 7, 2019 (the “registration
statement”), which includes a proxy statement of Nutrisystem and that
also constitutes a prospectus of Tivity Health (the “proxy
statement/prospectus”) in preliminary form. The registration statement
has not yet become effective. Nutrisystem expects to mail the proxy
statement/prospectus to its stockholders in connection with the proposed
transaction after the registration statement has either become effective
or been declared effective by the SEC and the proxy statement/prospectus
is in definitive form. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO
CAREFULLY READ THE ENTIRE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROXY
STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION FILED AND TO BE
FILED WITH THE SEC, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT
INFORMATION ABOUT TIVITY HEALTH, NUTRISYSTEM AND THE PROPOSED
TRANSACTION. The registration statement and other documents filed by
Tivity Health with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at Tivity
Health’s website at http://www.tivityhealth.com
or at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
These documents may also be obtained free of charge from Tivity Health
by requesting them by mail at Tivity Health, Inc., 701 Cool Springs
Boulevard, Franklin, Tennessee 37067, Attention: Investor Relations, or
by telephone at (615) 614-4576. The proxy statement/prospectus and other
documents filed by Nutrisystem with the SEC may be obtained free of
charge at Nutrisystem’s website at http://www.nutrisystem.com
or at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
These documents may also be obtained free of charge from Nutrisystem by
requesting them by mail at Nutrisystem, Inc., 600 Office Center Drive,
Fort Washington, Pennsylvania 19034, Attention: Investor Relations, or
by telephone at (646) 277-1254.
PARTICIPANTS IN SOLICITATION
Tivity Health and Nutrisystem and their respective directors and
executive officers and other members of management and employees may be
deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of
the proposed transaction. Information about Tivity Health’s directors
and executive officers is available in Tivity Health’s proxy statement
for Tivity Health’s 2018 annual meeting of stockholders filed with the
SEC on April 13, 2018 on Schedule 14A. Information about Nutrisystem’s
directors and executive officers is available in Nutrisystem’s proxy
statement for Nutrisystem’s 2018 annual meeting of stockholders filed
with the SEC on March 26, 2018 on Schedule 14A. Other information
regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description
of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or
otherwise, are contained in the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus
and will be contained in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and
other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the
transaction when they become available. Investors should read the
definitive proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes
available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may
obtain free copies of these documents from Tivity Health or Nutrisystem
as indicated above.
NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any
sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation
or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under
the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities
shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements
of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
