Nutritional High Announces the Appointment of John Durfy to the Board of Directors, and an Update Regarding the Debentureholder Meeting

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2020) - Nutritional High International Inc. (CSE: EAT) (OTCQB: SPLIF) ("Nutritional High" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that John Durfy has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

John Durfy was appointed CEO in February 2020 and will, effective immediately, replace David Posner who has resigned from the board to pursue other opportunities.

"David Posner is one of the founders of Nutritional High and has played a significant role in the business since its inception, first as CEO and then as Chairman of the Board," said Adam Szweras, Chairman of the Company. "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to David for his vision in launching Nutritional High and his many significant contributions over the years."

In addition, the Company has amended the date for the meeting of the 10% Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures due March 14, 2021 ("Debentures"). The Meeting will now be held on July 8, 2020, and the Record date will remain as May 20, 2020. Further details of this proposal will be provided in the management information circular expected to be available on or about June 17, 2020.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing and manufacturing branded products in the cannabis industry, with a specific focus on edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

Nutritional High has brought its flagship FLÏ™ edibles and vape product lines from production to market in various markets including Colorado where its award winning FLÏ™ products are manufactured by Palo Verde, LLC. The Company signed a purchase agreement for Palo Verde on May 15, 2020, and is awaiting regulatory approval. In California, the Company distributes products through its wholly owned distributor Calyx Brands Inc.

For updates on the Company's activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Wilson

Chief Financial Officer

Nutritional High International Inc.

416-666-4005

Email: rwilson@nutritionalhigh.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR OTC MARKETS GROUP INC., NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Risks that may have an impact on the ability for these events to be achieved include completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements and receipt of applicable approvals. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking information expressed in this press release include, but are not limited to: obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals including acquiring and renewing U.S. state, local or other licenses, the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution, regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, market and general economic conditions of the cannabis sector or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56751