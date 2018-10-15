Log in
NUTRITIONAL HIGH INTERNATIONAL INC (EAT)
Nutritional High Bolsters Its Portfolio With Addition of Cannabis Infused Mints and Additional Innovative Products in California

10/15/2018

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutritional High International Inc. (the “Company” or “Nutritional High”) (CSE: EAT, OTCQB: SPLIF, FRANKFURT: 2NU) is pleased to announce the release of multiple new products to be sold under the Company’s FLI brand (“FLI”) in California, manufactured at its FLI NorCal production site in Sacramento. 

The Company will be launching FLI Mini Mints (“Mini Mints”), FLI High Terpene Vape Cartridges and Syringes (“High Terp Products”) and FLI Select Vape Cartridges and Syringes (“Select Products”). These products will be produced out of the Company’s FLI NorCal production facility and distributed through its wholly-owned licensed distributor, Calyx Brands Inc. (“Calyx”). The Company expects these innovative new products to drive additional sales and awareness of FLI’s product portfolio going forward.

FLI’s Mini Mints are an infused edible product that will be available in 5mg THC doses, in 4 unique flavours. The Company believes the Mini Mint will drive significant sales volume due to its compact nature and creative flavour profile. According to BDS Analytics, cannabis-infused edibles products are one of industries fastest-growing product segments, with 12% growth year-over-year. In addition, Calyx identified mints as a fast growing vertical where they have seen demand increase significantly.

The High Terp Products are made with distillate that is infused with strain-specific terpenes and tests at a minimum of 80% THC with total cannabinoids reaching around 85%. The Company’s Select products are made with cannabis derived terpenes and distillate that tests at a minimum of 90% THC. The Company believes these types of differentiated cannabis products are key to gaining market share in knowledgeable markets like California, where consumers typically seek sophisticated cannabinoid and terpene profiles from their cannabis products.

Jim Frazier, CEO of Nutritional High, commented, "We are very excited to be releasing these value-added products into the California marketplace and look forward to the enhanced profile they will drive for the FLI brand. These products were developed through diligent R&D, customer analytics and engineering methods that we think will drive a superior consumer experience. As a company, we focus on providing high-quality innovative cannabis products to our customers, and we are confident these products will support that strategy.”

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products under recognized brands in the cannabis products industry, with a specific focus on edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

The Company follows a vertically integrated model with a fully developed strategy for acquisitions in extraction, production, sales, and distribution sectors of the cannabis industry. Nutritional High has brought its flagship FLÏ™ edibles and extracts product line from production to market in California through its wholly owned distributor Calyx Brands Inc., and Colorado where its products are manufactured by a licensed producer. The Company also owns a 50% interest in The Clinic Effingham (an Illinois dispensary), and is entering the Nevada, Washington State, Oregon and Canadian markets in the near future.

For updates on the Company’s activities and highlights of the Company’s press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google+ or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com.

For further information, please contact:

David Posner
Co-Chairman of the Board
Nutritional High International Inc.
647-985-6727
Email: dposner@nutritionalhigh.com  

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR OTC MARKETS GROUP INC., NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur.  Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

nutritionalhigh.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
