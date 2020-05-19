NuVasive : LessRay® Platform Wins Best New Imaging Technology Solution in 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced its LessRay® radiation reduction and workflow enhancement platform won the "Best New Imaging Technology Solution" award in the 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Awards.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize innovative companies, technologies and products from around the world, and this award is the fourth honor the LessRay platform has achieved from prestigious organizations and publications within the healthcare industry. The platform won the 2019 Spine Technology Award and was a gold winner in both the Advanced Surgical Instruments category at the 2019 Edison Awards™ and the Radiological, Imaging and Electromechanical Devices category at the 2019 Medical Design Excellence Awards.

"NuVasive is honored to receive the best new imaging technology solution award for LessRay, and be featured alongside other outstanding innovations from medical and healthcare companies around the world," said Matt Link, president of NuVasive. "This award adds to the growing market recognition of LessRay and reinforces its clinical benefits of reducing radiation exposure in the operating room, making it a safer environment for patients, surgeons and their staff."

The LessRay platform is composed of a propriety software algorithm and hardware components that help address overexposure to radiation in hospital operating rooms, particularly in the case of minimally invasive spine surgery. Studies show that spine and orthopedic surgeons can receive their lifetime radiation limit within the first 10 years of their career1 and LessRay has the ability to reduce radiation emissions by up to 80 percent compared to standard fluoroscopy.2 LessRay's proprietary image enhancement technology improves low-dose fluoroscopy images to have similar diagnostic capabilities as conventional full-dose fluoroscopy images, thereby reducing radiation emission and exposure in the operating room. Additionally, LessRay's other features help reduce the number of fluoroscopic shots needed and can ultimately decrease overall radiation exposure further. These features include:

C-arm tracking: Simplifies localization and helps navigate to the targeted anatomy quickly and accurately without unnecessary scouting images.

Simplifies localization and helps navigate to the targeted anatomy quickly and accurately without unnecessary scouting images. Image stitching: Minimizes surgical workflow interruption by quickly stitching together fluoroscopic images of any spine segment.

Minimizes surgical workflow interruption by quickly stitching together fluoroscopic images of any spine segment. Angle finder: Minimizes OR steps required to obtain crisp endplate shots with fewer fluoroscopic images than traditional C-arm scouting.

Minimizes OR steps required to obtain crisp endplate shots with fewer fluoroscopic images than traditional C-arm scouting. Alternate view: Improves visualization by making metal instruments invisible or semi-transparent to reduce obstruction of the anatomy.

Improves visualization by making metal instruments invisible or semi-transparent to reduce obstruction of the anatomy. Integrated Global Alignment® (iGA®): Allows for assessment of spinal alignment directly on LessRay's enhanced stitched images.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care and change lives. The Company's less invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes access, implants and fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenue, NuVasive has approximately 2,800 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

