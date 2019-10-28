Log in
Nyse  >  Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund    NVG

NUVEEN AMT-FREE MUNICIPAL CREDIT INCOME

(NVG)
Nuveen AMT Free Municipal Credit Income Fund : Shareholders Approve Two Nuveen Closed-End Fund Combinations

10/28/2019 | 08:16am EDT

Shareholders of the Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NNC) have approved the fund’s reorganization into Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA), and shareholders of the Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NTC) have approved the fund’s merger into Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG). Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, both transactions are expected to become effective before the market open on November 18, 2019.

The monthly distributions typically declared the first business day of the month for NNC, NEA, NTC, and NVG will be replaced by pre-closing distributions declared November 5, 2019, with a record date of November 15, 2019. The payable date will remain December 2, 2019. Following the transactions, the surviving funds, NEA and NVG, are expected to declare additional post-closing distributions, with a record date of November 29, 2019, payable December 2, 2019. For each fund, the total per-common share dollar amount of the pre- and post-closing tax-exempt distributions received on December 2, 2019 will be equal to or greater than the per-common share dollar amount of the prior month’s tax-exempt dividend.

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made herein are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

  • market developments;
  • legal and regulatory developments; and
  • other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen Fund Advisers and Nuveen affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

The annual and semi-annual reports and other regulatory filings of Nuveen closed-end funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov and on Nuveen’s web site at http://www.nuveen.com/cef and may discuss the above-mentioned or other factors that affect Nuveen closed-end funds. The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1 trillion in assets under management as of 30 September 2019 and operations in 24 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

EPS-994622PR-E1019


© Business Wire 2019
