Nuveen : Closed-End Funds Announce Intention to Redeem Preferred Shares

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) have each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a notice of intention to redeem a portion of the respective Fund’s outstanding MuniFund Preferred shares. The MuniFund Preferred share redemption price will be the $100,000 liquidation preference per share, plus an additional amount representing the final accumulated dividend amounts owed. The Funds expect to finance the MuniFund Preferred share redemptions with the proceeds of newly issued preferred shares and cash on hand, and the redemptions are contingent upon the completion of all aspects of such preferred share placements by the respective Funds, which may not occur as planned. Formal notification of the redemption by each Fund will be delivered to MuniFund Preferred shareholders at a later date through The Depository Trust Company (DTC).

The anticipated date of redemption of MuniFund Preferred shares and maximum number of shares expected to be redeemed are as follows:

Fund & Common Share Symbol Series Share MuniFund Anticipated Amount Preferred Redemption CUSIP Date Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) Series B Up to 2,000 670657816 3/12/2019 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) Series A Up to 2,000 67071L833 3/12/2019

The address of the calculation and paying agent, The Bank of New York Mellon, is 240 Greenwich Street, 7E, New York, New York 10007.

Investors in each Fund should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the respective Fund carefully before investing; a prospectus relating to any offering of new preferred shares as referred to above will contain this and other information about the respective Fund; the prospectus will be available from the underwriter or underwriters of such offering; and each prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

A registration statement relating to the new preferred shares proposed to be issued and other securities of each Fund was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each Fund may not sell the new preferred shares until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective.

The MuniFund Preferred shares intended for redemption have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws, and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state securities laws.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements made or referenced in this release may be forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

market developments, including the successful sale of new preferred securities by the respective Funds;

the respective Funds having the cash on hand or generating enough proceeds from the sale of portfolio securities sufficient, together with the net proceeds of any offering of new preferred shares, to redeem a portion of its outstanding MuniFund Preferred shares;

legal and regulatory developments; and

other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

