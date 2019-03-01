Nuveen : Core Equity Alpha Fund Declares Distribution

The Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) has declared its regular
quarterly distribution. The fund represents one of several Nuveen
investment strategies designed for investors seeking diversified sources
of cash flow to prepare for and sustain their retirement income and
other cash flow needs. Information regarding each fund’s last 19(a)
Quarterly Distribution Notice (as of December 21, 2018) is also included
below. This informational notice provides further details on the sources
of fund distributions. The full text of this notice is also available on
the Nuveen website via Distribution
Source Estimates. For further information regarding fund
distributions including earnings, undistributed net investment income,
and notices please visit www.nuveen.com/cef.
The following dates apply to today's declarations:
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
March 15, 2019
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
|
|
|
March 14, 2019
|
Payable Date
|
|
|
|
April 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Distribution Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change From
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Exchange
|
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Previous Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JCE
|
|
|
NYSE
|
|
|
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
|
|
|
$.2500
|
|
|
-$.0275
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Managed Distributions
The goal of each fund’s managed distribution program is to provide
shareholders relatively consistent and predictable cash flow by
systematically converting expected long-term return potential into
regular distributions. Historical distribution sources have included net
investment income, realized gains and return of capital. If a
distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the
fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources
at that time which may be viewed at www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions.
These estimates may not match the final tax characterization contained
in shareholders’ 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.
Under a Managed Distribution policy, Nuveen closed-end funds seek to
maintain a stable regular distribution amount that, over the long term,
matches the fund’s total distributions paid to its total return.
Investors should not draw any conclusions about a fund’s past or future
investment performance from its current distribution rate or from the
terms of its Managed Distribution Policy.
-
Actual returns likely will differ from projected long-term returns,
(and therefore a fund’s distribution rate, also), at least over
shorter time periods. Over a specific timeframe, a fund’s net asset
value will increase (if returns exceed distributions), or decrease (if
distributions exceed returns), by the difference between actual
returns and total distributions.
-
A return of capital is a non-taxable distribution of a portion of the
fund’s capital. When a fund’s returns exceed distributions, return of
capital may represent portfolio gains earned, but not realized as a
taxable capital gain. In periods when a fund’s returns fall short of
distributions, it will represent a portion of the investors’ original
principal unless the shortfall is offset during other time periods
over the life of the investment (previous or subsequent) when the
fund’s total return exceeds distributions.
-
For additional information about managed distributions, please see Understanding
Managed Distributions.
The following tables provide estimates of each fund’s distribution
sources, reflecting year-to-date cumulative experience through the
month-end prior to the latest distribution. The funds attribute these
estimates equally to each regular distribution throughout the year. Consequently,
the estimated information as of the specified month-end shown below is
for the current distribution, and also represents an updated estimate
for all prior months in the year. JCE estimates that it will have
distributed more than their income and net realized capital gains;
therefore, a portion of their distributions may be (and is shown below
as being estimated to be) a return of capital. A return of
capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you
invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital
distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment
performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.”
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a)
Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting
purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax
reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience
during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes
based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV
for the calendar year that will tell you how to report distributions for
federal income tax purposes. More details about each Fund’s
distributions and the basis for these estimates are available on www.nuveen.com/cef
.
Data as of 11/30/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Quarter
|
|
|
Calendar YTD
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated Source of Distribution
|
|
|
Estimated Per Share Amounts
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
Realized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
Distribution
|
|
NII 1
|
|
Gains
|
|
ROC 2
|
|
|
Distributions 4
|
|
NII 1
|
|
Gains
|
|
ROC 2
|
JCE
|
|
.2775
|
|
5.7%
|
|
83.0%
|
|
11.3%
|
|
|
1.1100
|
|
.0634
|
|
.9217
|
|
.1249
|
1 NII is net investment income and is a projection
through the end of the current calendar quarter based on most recent
month-end data.
|
2 ROC is return of capital and may represent unrealized
gains, return of shareholder's principal, or both. In certain
circumstances, all or a portion of the ROC may be
|
characterized as ordinary income under federal tax law. The actual
tax characterization will be provided to shareholders on Form
1099-DIV shortly after calendar year-end.
|
4 Includes the most recent quarterly distribution
declaration.
|
The following table provides information regarding each fund’s
distributions and total return performance over various time periods.
This information is intended to help you better understand whether
returns for the specified time periods were sufficient to meet
distributions.
Data as of 11/30/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share Distribution
|
|
|
|
YTD Net
|
|
Inception
|
|
Current
|
|
Annualized Total Return on NAV
|
|
YTD
|
|
|
Inception
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
Monthly
|
|
Realized
|
|
Unrealized
|
|
Dist. Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dist. Rate
|
Fund
|
|
Date
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
Equivalent
|
|
NII1
|
|
Gain/Loss2
|
|
Gain/Loss2
|
|
on NAV3
|
|
1-Year
|
|
5-Year
|
|
YTD
|
|
on NAV4
|
JCE
|
|
3/2007
|
|
.2775
|
|
.0925
|
|
.0076
|
|
.9217
|
|
1.2064
|
|
7.84%
|
|
0.68%
|
|
8.21%
|
|
1.37%
|
|
7.84%
|
1 NII is net investment income, which is expressed as a
monthly amount using a six-month average.
|
2 These are approximations. Actual amounts may be more or
less than amounts listed above.
|
3 Current distribution, annualized, expressed over the
most recent month-end NAV.
|
4 Sum of year-to-date distributions expressed over the
most recent month-end NAV.
|
For more general closed-end fund information and education, please visit
Nuveen’s closed-end fund website.
Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of
outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term
financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has
$930 billion in assets under management as of 12/31/18 and operations in
16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive
range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of
vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.
The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this
press release. Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.
Nuveen does not provide tax advice; consult a professional tax advisor
regarding your specific tax situation. Income may be subject to state
and local taxes, as well as the federal alternative minimum tax.
758729-INV-O-03/21
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005594/en/