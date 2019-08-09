Log in
Nuveen : Announces Update to Portfolio Management Team

08/09/2019 | 09:01am EDT

The Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) have updated their portfolio management teams. Effective September 3, 2019, Nathan Gear will be named to the funds’ current portfolio management teams and will focus on the portions of the funds managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. Each fund’s investment objectives, investment strategies and management philosophies remain unchanged.

Nathan is an Executive Director of Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated where, as a senior member of the Investment Analysis Team, he leads the fundamental analysis and pricing of REIT fixed income senior securities. Prior to joining Security Capital in 2006, Mr. Gear was involved in the underwriting and analysis of real estate loans for JPMorgan. Mr. Gear received his B.S. with honors from Pensacola Christian College and is a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute.

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 2019 and operations in 23 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

EPS-922099PR-E0819X


© Business Wire 2019
