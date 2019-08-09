Nuveen : Announces Update to Portfolio Management Team

The Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) have updated their portfolio management teams. Effective September 3, 2019, Nathan Gear will be named to the funds’ current portfolio management teams and will focus on the portions of the funds managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. Each fund’s investment objectives, investment strategies and management philosophies remain unchanged.

Nathan is an Executive Director of Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated where, as a senior member of the Investment Analysis Team, he leads the fundamental analysis and pricing of REIT fixed income senior securities. Prior to joining Security Capital in 2006, Mr. Gear was involved in the underwriting and analysis of real estate loans for JPMorgan. Mr. Gear received his B.S. with honors from Pensacola Christian College and is a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute.

