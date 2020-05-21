Nuveen : Dynamic Overwrite Funds Announce Updates

The portfolio management responsibilities for Nuveen Dow 30℠ Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE: DIAX), Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE: SPXX), and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ: QQQX) will be updated. Effective August 3, 2020, Jim Campagna, Lei Liao, and Darren Tran will join the portfolio management team for the Nuveen Dynamic Overwrite Funds and will focus on each fund’s equity portfolio. David Friar will continue as a portfolio manager of the funds and will be responsible for overseeing the options strategies for each fund.

In connection with the appointment of new portfolio managers, the Board of Trustees of QQQX and SPXX approved a modification to the funds’ equity portfolio investment strategies. Effective August 3, 2020, the fund strategies will take into consideration each fund’s tax position and employ various techniques, including tax-loss harvesting, to improve after-tax shareholder outcomes.

