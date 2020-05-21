Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund    DIAX

NUVEEN DOW 30SM DYNAMIC OVERWRITE FUND

(DIAX)
  Report
SummaryNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nuveen : Dynamic Overwrite Funds Announce Updates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

The portfolio management responsibilities for Nuveen Dow 30℠ Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE: DIAX), Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE: SPXX), and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ: QQQX) will be updated. Effective August 3, 2020, Jim Campagna, Lei Liao, and Darren Tran will join the portfolio management team for the Nuveen Dynamic Overwrite Funds and will focus on each fund’s equity portfolio. David Friar will continue as a portfolio manager of the funds and will be responsible for overseeing the options strategies for each fund.

In connection with the appointment of new portfolio managers, the Board of Trustees of QQQX and SPXX approved a modification to the funds’ equity portfolio investment strategies. Effective August 3, 2020, the fund strategies will take into consideration each fund’s tax position and employ various techniques, including tax-loss harvesting, to improve after-tax shareholder outcomes.

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1 trillion in assets under management as of 31 March 2020 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

EPS-1194471PR-E0520X


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NUVEEN DOW 30SM DYNAMIC OV
04:32pNUVEEN : Dynamic Overwrite Funds Announce Updates
BU
2019NUVEEN DOW 30SM DYNAMIC OVERWRITE FU : Six Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Avai..
BU
2019NUVEEN DOW 30SM DYNAMIC OVERWRITE FU : Six Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Avai..
BU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Terence John Toth Independent Chairman
Jack Barton Evans Independent Director
William Curt Hunter Independent Director
John Kevin Nelson Independent Director
Judith M. Stockdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUVEEN DOW 30SM DYNAMIC OVERWRITE FUND0.00%482
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-23.27%6 048
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.29%3 248
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.55%2 403
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-45.35%1 658
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-38.17%1 527
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group