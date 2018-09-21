Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2    NKG

NUVEEN GEORGIA DIVIDEND ADVNTG MNCPL FD2 (NKG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/21 09:51:15 pm
10.94 USD   -0.27%
09/21NUVEEN : Closed-End Funds Announce Intention to Redeem Preferred Sha..
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Nuveen : Closed-End Funds Announce Intention to Redeem Preferred Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 11:03pm CEST

The Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NNC) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NKG) have each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a notice of intention to redeem a portion of outstanding Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred shares (VMTP). The VMTP redemption price will be the $100,000 liquidation preference per share, plus an additional amount representing the final accumulated distribution amounts owed. The Funds expect to finance the VMTP share redemptions with the proceeds of newly created tender option bond trusts and the redemption is contingent upon the completion of all aspects of such trust creation by the Funds, which may not occur as planned. Official notification of the redemption will be delivered to VMTP shareholders at a later date through The Depository Trust Company (DTC).

The anticipated date of redemption of the outstanding VMTP shares are as follows:

Fund & Common Share Symbol    

Share
Amount

   

VMTP
CUSIP

   

Anticipated
Redemption
Date

Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NNC) 105 67060P878

10/23/2018

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NKG) 235 67072B883

10/23/2018

 

The address of the redemption and paying agent, Computershare Inc., is as follows: 250 Royall Street, Canton, Massachusetts 02021.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $973 billion in assets under management as of 6/30/18 and operations in 16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com. Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements made or referenced in this release may be forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

  • market developments, including the successful trust creation identified in this press release;
  • legal and regulatory developments; and
  • other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

609791-INV-O-09/20


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NUVEEN GEORGIA DIVIDEND AD
09/21NUVEEN : Closed-End Funds Announce Intention to Redeem Preferred Shares
BU
01/08NUVEEN GEORGIA DIVIDEND ADVNTG MNCPL : NKG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 o..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11WEEKLY REVIEW : Municipal Bond CEFs - A Steep Downturn In The Sector 
09/10Distribution Changes Among Closed End Funds | September 2018 
09/05Nuveen declares monthly distribution on Funds 
08/02Nuveen declares monthly distribution on funds 
08/02Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades 
Chart NUVEEN GEORGIA DIVIDEND ADVNTG MNCPL FD2
Duration : Period :
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUVEEN GEORGIA DIVIDEND AD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Schneider Chairman
Jack B. Evans Independent Director
William Curt Hunter Independent Director
Judith M. Stockdale Independent Director
Carole E. Stone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUVEEN GEORGIA DIVIDEND ADVNTG MNCPL FD2-12.73%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION9.03%7 362
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 465
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 199
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 767
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.36%1 736
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.