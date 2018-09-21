Nuveen : Closed-End Funds Announce Intention to Redeem Preferred Shares

The Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NNC) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NKG) have each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a notice of intention to redeem a portion of outstanding Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred shares (VMTP). The VMTP redemption price will be the $100,000 liquidation preference per share, plus an additional amount representing the final accumulated distribution amounts owed. The Funds expect to finance the VMTP share redemptions with the proceeds of newly created tender option bond trusts and the redemption is contingent upon the completion of all aspects of such trust creation by the Funds, which may not occur as planned. Official notification of the redemption will be delivered to VMTP shareholders at a later date through The Depository Trust Company (DTC).

The anticipated date of redemption of the outstanding VMTP shares are as follows:

Fund & Common Share Symbol Share

Amount VMTP

CUSIP Anticipated

Redemption

Date Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NNC) 105 67060P878 10/23/2018 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NKG) 235 67072B883 10/23/2018

The address of the redemption and paying agent, Computershare Inc., is as follows: 250 Royall Street, Canton, Massachusetts 02021.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $973 billion in assets under management as of 6/30/18 and operations in 16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com. Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements made or referenced in this release may be forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

market developments, including the successful trust creation identified in this press release;

legal and regulatory developments; and

other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

609791-INV-O-09/20

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005545/en/