Nuveen : Closed-End Funds Announce Intention to Redeem Preferred Shares

The Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NNC) and
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NKG) have each filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission a notice of intention to
redeem a portion of outstanding Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred
shares (VMTP). The VMTP redemption price will be the $100,000
liquidation preference per share, plus an additional amount representing
the final accumulated distribution amounts owed. The Funds expect to
finance the VMTP share redemptions with the proceeds of newly created
tender option bond trusts and the redemption is contingent upon the
completion of all aspects of such trust creation by the Funds, which may
not occur as planned. Official notification of the redemption will be
delivered to VMTP shareholders at a later date through The Depository
Trust Company (DTC).
The anticipated date of redemption of the outstanding VMTP shares are as
follows:
|
Fund & Common Share Symbol
|
|
|
Share
Amount
|
|
|
VMTP
CUSIP
|
|
|
Anticipated
Redemption
Date
|
Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NNC)
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
67060P878
|
|
|
10/23/2018
|
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NKG)
|
|
|
235
|
|
|
67072B883
|
|
|
10/23/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The address of the redemption and paying agent, Computershare Inc., is
as follows: 250 Royall Street, Canton, Massachusetts 02021.
About Nuveen
Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of
outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term
financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has
$973 billion in assets under management as of 6/30/18 and operations in
16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive
range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of
vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.
Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.
The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this
press release.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Certain statements made or referenced in this release may be
forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may
differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking
statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited
to:
-
market developments, including the successful trust creation
identified in this press release;
-
legal and regulatory developments; and
-
other additional risks and uncertainties.
Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates
undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any
forward-looking statements.
