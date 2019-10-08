Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund    JLS

NUVEEN MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY TERM FUND

(JLS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund : Two Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Preliminary Results of Tender Offers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 09:16am EDT

Each of the Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE: JLS) and the Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE: JMT) announced the preliminary results of a tender offer.

As previously announced, each fund conducted a tender offer allowing shareholders to offer their common shares for repurchase for cash at a price per share equal to 100 percent of the net asset value per share determined on the date the tender offer expired. The tender offers expired on October 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Based on preliminary information, 10,262,375 common shares of JLS were tendered, representing approximately 64.6 percent of the fund’s common shares outstanding, and 3,407,929 common shares of JMT were tendered, representing approximately 69.8 percent of the fund’s common shares outstanding.

These figures do not include shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery. The fund currently expects to announce the final results of the tender offer on October 11, 2019.

For each Fund, if the total number of a fund's shares properly tendered and not properly withdrawn in the tender offer is above the level set in the Offer to Purchase, the fund may amend or terminate the tender offer. The completion of each fund’s tender offer is subject to certain conditions, including that the aggregate managed assets of the fund must equal or exceed $80 million as of the expiration date of the tender offer, taking into account the amounts that would be paid to shareholders who have properly tendered their shares. For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 2019 and operations in 23 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

EPS-971275PR-E1019


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NUVEEN MORTGAGE OPPORTUNIT
09:16aNUVEEN MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY TERM FUN : Two Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Prel..
BU
09/09NUVEEN MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY TERM FUN : Two Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Comm..
BU
05/23NUVEEN : Mortgage Closed-End Funds Announce Alternate Proposals
BU
02/28NUVEEN : Mortgage Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Merger and 100 Percent Tend..
BU
2018NUVEEN MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY TERM FUN : Four Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Capi..
BU
2017NUVEEN MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY TERM FUN : Several Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare C..
BU
2016NUVEEN MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY TERM FUN : Two Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Capit..
BU
2012NUVEEN MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY TERM FUN : Nuveen to Host Conference Call on Mortgag..
BU
2010NUVN MORT : Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) Declares Capital Gain Di..
BU
More news
Chart NUVEEN MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY TERM FUND
Duration : Period :
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUVEEN MORTGAGE OPPORTUNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Schneider Chairman
William Curt Hunter Independent Director
Jack Barton Evans Independent Director
Judith M. Stockdale Independent Director
Margo L. Cook Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUVEEN MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY TERM FUND2.77%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION17.78%7 952
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 421
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.00%3 023
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.49%2 496
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED15.60%2 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group