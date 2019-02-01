Nuveen : Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions

Several Nuveen closed-end funds have declared distributions. These funds
represent investment strategies for investors seeking diversified
sources of cash flow to prepare for and sustain their retirement income
needs. For further information regarding fund distributions including
earnings, undistributed net investment income, and notices please visit http://www.nuveen.com/cef.
The following dates apply to today's monthly distribution declarations
for the following tax-exempt and taxable closed-end funds:
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
|
February 15, 2019
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
|
|
|
|
February 14, 2019
|
Payable Date
|
|
|
|
|
March 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly Tax-Exempt Municipal Distributions
Monthly distributions from Nuveen's municipal bond closed-end funds are
generally exempt from regular Federal income taxes, and monthly
distributions of single-state municipal funds are also generally exempt
from state and, in some cases, local income taxes for in-state
residents. Unless otherwise stated in the funds' objectives, monthly
distributions of the municipal funds may be subject to the Federal
Alternative Minimum Tax for some shareholders.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly Tax-Free Distribution Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change From
|
Ticker
|
|
Exchange
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
Amount
|
|
Previous Month
|
|
|
|
|
National
|
|
|
|
|
NXP
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
|
|
$.0455
|
|
-
|
NXQ
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2
|
|
$.0420
|
|
-
|
NXR
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3
|
|
$.0435
|
|
-
|
NUV
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc.
|
|
$.0310
|
|
-
|
NUW
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|
|
$.0560
|
|
-
|
NMI
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
|
$.0360
|
|
-
|
NIM
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
|
|
$.0265
|
|
-
|
NZF
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|
|
$.0660
|
|
-
|
NVG
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|
|
$.0655
|
|
-
|
NMZ
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
|
|
$.0565
|
|
-
|
NEV
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund
|
|
$.0565
|
|
-
|
NID
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|
|
$.0425
|
|
-
|
NIQ
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
|
|
$.0295
|
|
-
|
NHA
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|
|
$.0150
|
|
-
|
NEA
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0535
|
|
-
|
NAD
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0535
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
California
|
|
|
|
|
NAC
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0555
|
|
-
|
NKX
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0515
|
|
-
|
NCA
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc.
|
|
$.0285
|
|
-
|
NXC
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
|
|
$.0410
|
|
-
|
NCB
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|
|
$.0540
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
New York
|
|
|
|
|
NRK
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0450
|
|
-
|
NAN
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0480
|
|
-
|
NXN
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
|
|
$.0420
|
|
-
|
NNY
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc.
|
|
$.0300
|
|
-
|
NYV
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|
|
$.0425
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Other State Funds
|
|
|
|
|
NAZ
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0415
|
|
-
|
NTC
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0410
|
|
-
|
NKG
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0345
|
|
-
|
NMT
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0410
|
|
-
|
NMY
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0440
|
|
-
|
NUM
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0445
|
|
-
|
NMS
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0510
|
|
-
|
NOM
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0430
|
|
-
|
NNC
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0360
|
|
-
|
NXJ
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0545
|
|
-
|
NJV
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|
|
$.0450
|
|
-
|
NUO
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0455
|
|
-
|
NQP
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0470
|
|
-
|
NPN
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund
|
|
$.0405
|
|
-
|
NTX
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0445
|
|
-
|
NPV
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.0435
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly Taxable Distributions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly Distribution Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change From
|
Ticker
|
|
Exchange
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
Amount
|
|
Previous Month
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred and Income Securities
|
|
|
|
|
JPC
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
|
|
$.0610
|
|
-
|
JPI
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
|
|
$.1355
|
|
-
|
JPS
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund
|
|
$.0560
|
|
-
|
JPT
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund
|
|
$.1185
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Floating Rate
|
|
|
|
|
NSL
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Senior Income Fund
|
|
$.0365
|
|
$.0010
|
JFR
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
|
|
$.0615
|
|
$.0015
|
JRO
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
|
|
$.0625
|
|
$.0020
|
JSD
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|
|
$.1035
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
|
|
|
|
JMM
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|
|
$.0300
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable Municipals
|
|
|
|
|
NBB
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|
|
$.1030
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Emerging Markets Debt
|
|
|
|
|
JEMD
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
|
|
$.0375
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Global High Yield Debt
|
|
|
|
|
JGH
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|
|
$.1070
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate High Yield Debt
|
|
|
|
|
JHY
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|
|
$.0390
|
|
-
|
JHD
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund
|
|
$.0325
|
|
-
|
JHB
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund
|
|
$.0465
|
|
-
|
JCO
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund
|
|
$.0470
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly Capital Return Plan Policy Distribution
JQC has adopted a capital return plan through which the fund will return
to shareholders 20 percent of the fund’s common assets, over a period of
three years ending on December 31, 2021, through supplemental amounts
included in the fund’s regular monthly distribution. Distribution
sources will include net investment income and return of capital and may
include realized gains. The fund will provide a notice of the best
estimate of its distribution sources at that time which may be
viewed at: www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions.
These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the
full year’s distributions) contained in shareholders’ 1099-DIV forms
after the end of the year.
You should not draw any conclusions about a fund’s past or future
investment performance from its current distribution rate.
The following dates apply to today's monthly capital return distribution
declaration for the following closed-end fund:
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
|
February 15, 2019
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
|
|
|
|
February 14, 2019
|
Payable Date
|
|
|
|
|
March 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly Distribution Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change From
|
Ticker
|
|
Exchange
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
Amount
|
|
Previous Month
|
|
|
|
|
Floating Rate
|
|
|
|
|
JQC
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
|
|
$.1015
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly Cash-Flow Based Distributions
Each of the three taxable funds listed immediately below have adopted a
cash-flow based distribution program. Historical distribution sources
have included net investment income, realized gains and return of
capital. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment
income, the fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its
distribution sources at the time of payment which may be viewed at: www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions.
These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the
full year’s distributions) contained in shareholders’ 1099-DIV forms
after the end of the year.
You should not draw any conclusions about a fund’s past or future
investment performance from its current distribution rate.
The following dates apply to today's monthly cash-flow based
distribution declarations for the following closed-end funds:
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
|
February 15, 2019
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
|
|
|
|
February 14, 2019
|
Payable Date
|
|
|
|
|
March 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly Distribution Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change From
|
Ticker
|
|
Exchange
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
Amount
|
|
Previous Month
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
|
|
|
|
JLS
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|
|
$.1135
|
|
-
|
JMT
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|
|
$.1125
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Real Assets
|
|
|
|
|
JRI
|
|
NYSE
|
|
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
|
|
$.1060
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Future Distribution Announcements
Distribution information and all other Nuveen closed-end fund product
updates can be found on Nuveen’s enhanced
closed-end fund resource page on the Nuveen.com website. The Nuveen
Closed-End Funds will be discontinuing the practice of announcing
distributions via press release at the end of the first quarter.
Shareholders can expect regular distribution information to be posted on
that resource page on the first business day of each month. Nuveen
continues our commitment to sharing timely and accurate information
regarding closed-end funds with our clients. This new resource page will
streamline communication and information sharing with all important
distribution and fund update information in one place.
Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of
outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term
financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has
$930 billion in assets under management as of 12/31/18 and operations in
16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive
range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of
vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.
The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this
press release. Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.
* Nuveen does not provide tax advice; consult a professional tax advisor
regarding your specific tax situation. Income may be subject to state
and local taxes, as well as the federal alternative minimum tax.
733205-INV-O-02/21
